FPIs Turn Net Sellers, Offload Equities Worth Over Rs 450 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers on Monday, snapping their three-day buying streak, even as the benchmark equity market indices surged.

The overseas investors net offloaded stocks worth Rs 457 crore, according to the provisional data shared by the National Stock Exchange of India. To contrary, they had net bought shares worth Rs 1,831 crore on Friday, Rs 596 crore on Thursday, and Rs 1,172 crore on Wednesday.

The year 2025 has marked a major exodus of FPIs from the Indian market, with analysts attributing the exit to the decline in rupee's value.

Year-to-date, the foreign investors have net offloaded Indian equities worth Rs 1.55 lakh crore, as per the data provided by the National Securities Data Ltd. The sell-off sharpened in December, with FPIs selling over Rs 12,000-crore shares so far this month.

In comparison, the net selling stood at Rs 3,765 crore in November, whereas they were net buyers of equities worth Rs 14,610 crore in October.