AI Summit 2026: India Expects $200 Billion Investment Over Two Years, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union IT and Electronics Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reiterated that India is on track to attract over $200 billion in AI and data-infrastructure investments over the next few years — a massive leap powered by global confidence, policy stability, and India's expanding talent pool.

Speaking to NDTV, he said India already has $70 billion committed and another $90 billion announced, with expectations that total investment will surpass $200 billion, boosted further by tax incentives and strong demand for AI infrastructure. Ahead of the AI Impact Summit, Vaishnaw also revealed that commitments in the AI infra layer alone may top $200 billion, with $90 billion already pledged.

Vaishnaw also said the IT industry remains one of India's biggest strengths. He noted that any major technological transition must be jointly managed by both the industry and the government.

The government, he added, is working closely with the sector to upskill and reskill the workforce. Efforts are also underway to update academic course curricula so that young people stay aligned with evolving technological needs.

India opened its four‑day artificial intelligence summit on February 16, drawing tech leaders, policymakers, founders and industry experts as the country pushes for broader global access to AI technologies.

The event, billed as the world's largest AI gathering, saw packed halls and long queues on its opening day, underscoring the growing interest in India's role in shaping the global AI agenda.

For New Delhi, the summit is an opportunity to showcase the country's deep engineering talent and tech‑savvy population, while also advancing its call to democratise AI for the Global South. India is expected to seek global consensus on creating a ‘global AI commons' which is a shared repository of AI use cases across critical sectors that can be accessed by countries worldwide.

