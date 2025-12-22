ADVERTISEMENT
Infosys ADR Slumps 6% In Session After 56% Spike
This is lower than the opening price on Friday — the day when the ADRs skyrocketed in a mysterious manner.
Infosys Ltd.'s American Depository Receipts slumped 6% on Monday, in the session after the ADRs had unusually peaked intraday by around 56%. The slump almost erases the gains which the ADRs logged on Friday, when their value touched an intraday peak of $30.
At 11:47 am (EST), the ADRs were trading 6.16% lower at $18.98. This is lower than the opening price on Friday — the day when the ADRs skyrocketed in a mysterious manner.
There was no immediate reason attributable to the 6% plunge on Monday, but it seems further cooling off after the extraordinary spike seen during the preceding session.
(This is a developing story)
