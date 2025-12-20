Infosys ADR Spike: What Led To The 50% Surge? Company Issues Clarification — Details Inside

Infosys said it had no undisclosed developments after a sharp rally in its American Depositary Receipts led to two trading halts on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

The Bengaluru-based software developer moved to calm investors after a sharp jump in its American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange triggered two volatility halts on Friday. The ADRs surged by 56% and briefly reached a 52-week high of $30 before trading paused under the exchange’s limit-up, limit-down mechanism.