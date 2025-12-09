Infosys, LTIMindtree, Birlasoft & More: Top Stocks To 'Buy' In IT Space For Long-Term Gains — Check Full List

Top sector picks include Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindree in the tier-1 segment, while Persistent, Mphasis, Birlasoft, and Sonata stand out among midtier IT companies.
The Indian IT services sector is positioned for a growth recovery starting in 2026, following a phase of muted performance from 2022 to 2025. The upcoming revival is expected to be underpinned by AI services, which are emerging as the key growth engine, as reflected in the increasing traction of AI-led deal wins.