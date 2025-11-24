Business NewsResearch ReportsIT Stocks To Buy: Infosys, Mphasis, Zensar Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' Upgrade, Hexaware Among Top Picks
IT Stocks To Buy: Infosys, Mphasis, Zensar Gets Motilal Oswal's 'Buy' Upgrade, Hexaware Among Top Picks

AI services spends to inflect from mid-2026, and valuations are enticing says Motilal Oswal; upgrades estimates, ratings, and target multiples across coverage.

24 Nov 2025, 11:03 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The present AI investment cycle closely resembles the early cloud build-out period (2016-18), where cloud initially acted as a headwind for Indian IT services. </p><p>(Photo: Lucas Santos/ Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The present AI investment cycle closely resembles the early cloud build-out period (2016-18), where cloud initially acted as a headwind for Indian IT services.

(Photo: Lucas Santos/ Source: Unsplash)

Motilal Oswal had argued earlier that the IT sector’s re-rating depends on a new AI services cycle emerging, and this is largely a waiting game until the AI capex cycle moderates, but believes the wait may now be ending. . Similar to the cloud build-out phase from 2016 to 2018, the store, compute and infra layer are now in place; and while capex may still continue, the brokerage expects incremental spends on AI and services to pick u...
