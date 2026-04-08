Stock Picks Today: Titan, DLF, Hindalco, Home First Finance, Bharti Airtel And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages turned selective across consumer, metals, real estate and financials, with positive calls on Titan, Hindalco and affordable housing NBFCs, while flagging rural demand risks and margin compression across sectors.

Morgan Stanley India Strategy – Ridham Desai

Revenue growth expected in high single digits; profit growth likely low single digits due to margin compression

India transitioning into higher earnings growth phase supported by policy stimulus

Consumer Discretionary and Communication Services to lead revenue growth

Utilities expected to see revenue decline

Earnings growth led by Communication Services, Materials and Consumer Discretionary

Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel likely biggest contributors to Sensex earnings

SBI expected to be weakest performer

Margins expected to expand for ~45% of coverage

Energy and Financials likely to see the biggest margin compression

Macquarie on Rural Weakness

Weak monsoon and fertiliser availability risk rural demand

Dabur has highest rural exposure at 45–50%, followed by Britannia at 40–45%

Nestle least exposed at ~20%

Prefer premium consumer plays: Titan, Marico, HUL, Trent, Lenskart

Cautious on rural-heavy names like Dabur and Britannia

Autos with high rural exposure such as Hero, Maruti and M&M more vulnerable

Prefer TVS Motor and Ashok Leyland

Weak rural demand could also hurt cement demand

Investec on Titan

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4,849

Jewellery growth remains robust despite higher gold prices

CaratLane growth modest; watches affected by smartwatch drag

Eyewear and fragrances segments showing strong growth

Women's bags driving momentum; Taneira continues to lag

Morgan Stanley on Titan

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 4,529

Q4 domestic jewellery growth at 46% YoY

Buyer growth high single digits; ticket sizes increased sharply

Gold coin revenue tripled YoY

Plain gold and studded segments saw strong growth

Citi on Titan

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 4,750

Jewellery growth accelerating but studded mix declining

Competitive intensity remains high

Margin defence key to sustaining valuations

Jefferies on Real Estate

DLF – Maintain Buy; TP Rs 800

Lodha – Maintain Buy; TP Rs 1,215

Godrej Properties – Maintain Buy; TP Rs 2,420

Prestige Estates – Maintain Buy; TP Rs 1,635

Oberoi Realty – Maintain Hold; TP Rs 1,680

Middle East conflict may slow home-buying decisions in Q1FY27

FY27 pre-sales growth expected to slow to ~6% YoY vs 21% in FY26

Valuations corrected below weak-cycle levels

Preferred picks: DLF, Godrej Properties, Lodha

Nomura on Cement

Price hikes underway but yet to stick

Pan-India cement prices expected to rise ~Rs 15/bag in April

South India hikes ~Rs 30/bag; East ~Rs 20/bag

Industry needs Rs 18–20/bag hike to offset cost inflation

Implementation and sustainability key monitorables

JPMorgan on Pine Labs

Initiate Neutral with TP of Rs 165

Growth in digital payments slowing after early adoption phase

Affordability-led growth cyclical

Margins healthy with scope for expansion

Valuation seen fair

Bernstein on Affordable Housing NBFCs

Sector near inflection point for growth and asset quality

Compelling valuations

Top Picks:

Home First – Outperform; TP Rs 1,430

Aptus Value – Outperform; TP Rs 350

Aadhar Housing – Outperform; TP Rs 600

Aavas Financiers – Market Perform; TP Rs 1,440

PNB Housing – Market Perform; TP Rs 880

HSBC on Indian Hotels

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 800

Q4 expected to be less impacted

Low double-digit revenue growth forecast

FY27 earnings supported by new hotel additions and acquisitions

HSBC on Metals

Strong Q4 and stronger H1FY27 expected

Higher volumes, stronger prices and weak INR to support margins

Aluminium preferred metal

Top Picks:

Hindalco

Tata Steel

Hindustan Zinc

HSBC on Banks

Strong Q4 earnings expected

Loan growth 5.5% QoQ; deposit growth 3.6% QoQ

Private banks and SFBs expected to deliver healthy EPS growth

PSU banks may see trading losses

Prefer large private banks

Preferred picks: Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Watch: ICICI Bank, GPIL, Blue Star, JSW Steel, And Nalco

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