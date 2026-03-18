Stock Picks Today: Tech Mahindra, L&T, Indian Hotels, Bharti Hexacom And More On Brokerages' Radar

- Citi maintains 'Sell' on Tech Mahindra with Rs 1,260 TP citing premium valuations and growth focus
- Jefferies retains 'Buy' on Max Healthcare with Rs 1,320 TP after resolving one-off issues
- Goldman Sachs cuts L&T TP to Rs 4,420, expects short-term margin impact amid geopolitical risks
A host of global brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Tech Mahindra, Max Healthcare, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Hotels, Bharti Hexacom and several other companies, as analysts factor in macro uncertainty, sector-specific demand trends and the impact of geopolitical disruptions.
Citi on Tech Mahindra
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1,260
- Management focused on delivering better-than-industry growth and 15% EBIT margin by FY27
- Macro uncertainty and AI-led trends remain key near- to medium-term monitorables
- Execution has improved in recent quarters
- Valuations at ~18x FY27E EPS seen at a premium to most large-cap peers
- Sustained outperformance hinges on delivering stronger-than-industry growth
Jefferies on Max Healthcare
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,320
- One-off issues impacting December quarter now resolved
- Expansion plans largely on track
- Not concerned about capacity addition in Delhi-NCR, citing significant under-penetration
- Open to acquisitions to expand footprint in existing and new markets
Nuvama on PG Electroplast
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 780 from Rs 800
- LPG supply disruption at Supa facility likely to impact Q4 performance
- Q1 could partially offset the weakness
- Company planning to shift to oxy-acetylene as LPG substitute, subject to customer approval
- Demand environment remains healthy
- Capex plans and new product pipeline on track
Goldman Sachs on L&T
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4,420 from Rs 4,950
- Near-term uncertainty factored into estimates
- Expect some revenue and margin impact in the short term
- Medium-term growth thesis remains intact
- Project execution may see delays for a few quarters due to ongoing geopolitical situation
Nomura on Indian Hotels
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 800 from Rs 830
- Limited impact expected on Q4 performance due to geopolitical tensions
- Forecast 13–14% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–FY28
- Valuations remain attractive
Jefferies on HDB Financial
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 900 from Rs 920
- Growth expected to improve gradually
- Strong demand trends in Q4; AUM growth seen at 16–18% in FY27E
- NIMs likely to remain stable despite marginal rise in cost of funds
- Collections improving; credit cost expected to fall to ~2.4% in near term
- Management expects RoA to improve to 2.5% by FY28
- Valuations attractive after recent correction
- Growth acceleration and lower credit costs key triggers for re-rating
Jefferies on Bharti Hexacom
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,880 from Rs 2,110
- Attractive risk-reward profile
- Stock corrected on concerns around delay in tariff hikes
- Cut revenue and EBITDA estimates by 7–11%
- Now factoring a single tariff hike of ~15% in December 2026 over FY26–FY28
- Inflationary pressures may delay tariff increases
- Sees ~60% upside in best-case scenario and ~15% downside in worst case
JPMorgan on Oil & Gas
- Sharp volatility in crude and commodity shortages could drive near-term earnings swings
- Difficult to take strong directional calls in the short term
- Oil prices for FY27 likely to be higher than earlier estimates across most geopolitical scenarios
- OMC stocks may rebound on ceasefire announcements
- Higher oil prices could lead to positive earnings revisions for ONGC, GAIL and Reliance over the medium term
- GAIL has underperformed since the start of the conflict, while ONGC and Reliance have outperformed
Jefferies on Chemicals
- India's dependence on Middle East feedstock disrupting supply chains
- Fertiliser segment most impacted, followed by paints and adhesives
- Crop protection companies could face impact from delayed kharif sowing
- Export margins may be protected through cost pass-through
- March quarter may see inventory gains, but operating rate cuts and margin pressures likely from April onward
Goldman Sachs on Dr Lal PathLabs
- Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1,325
- Management confident of sustaining 11–12% organic revenue growth
- Margins to remain capped at 27–28% as incremental profitability is reinvested into growth
- Bundled diagnostic packages could contribute up to 50% of revenue over time
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