Stock Picks Today: Tech Mahindra, L&T, Indian Hotels, Bharti Hexacom And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Tech Mahindra, Max Healthcare, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Hotels, Bharti Hexacom and several other companies, as analysts factor in macro uncertainty, sector-specific demand trends and the impact of geopolitical disruptions.

Citi on Tech Mahindra

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1,260

Management focused on delivering better-than-industry growth and 15% EBIT margin by FY27

Macro uncertainty and AI-led trends remain key near- to medium-term monitorables

Execution has improved in recent quarters

Valuations at ~18x FY27E EPS seen at a premium to most large-cap peers

Sustained outperformance hinges on delivering stronger-than-industry growth

Jefferies on Max Healthcare

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,320

One-off issues impacting December quarter now resolved

Expansion plans largely on track

Not concerned about capacity addition in Delhi-NCR, citing significant under-penetration

Open to acquisitions to expand footprint in existing and new markets

Nuvama on PG Electroplast

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 780 from Rs 800

LPG supply disruption at Supa facility likely to impact Q4 performance

Q1 could partially offset the weakness

Company planning to shift to oxy-acetylene as LPG substitute, subject to customer approval

Demand environment remains healthy

Capex plans and new product pipeline on track

Goldman Sachs on L&T

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4,420 from Rs 4,950

Near-term uncertainty factored into estimates

Expect some revenue and margin impact in the short term

Medium-term growth thesis remains intact

Project execution may see delays for a few quarters due to ongoing geopolitical situation

Nomura on Indian Hotels

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 800 from Rs 830

Limited impact expected on Q4 performance due to geopolitical tensions

Forecast 13–14% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–FY28

Valuations remain attractive

Jefferies on HDB Financial

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 900 from Rs 920

Growth expected to improve gradually

Strong demand trends in Q4; AUM growth seen at 16–18% in FY27E

NIMs likely to remain stable despite marginal rise in cost of funds

Collections improving; credit cost expected to fall to ~2.4% in near term

Management expects RoA to improve to 2.5% by FY28

Valuations attractive after recent correction

Growth acceleration and lower credit costs key triggers for re-rating

Jefferies on Bharti Hexacom

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,880 from Rs 2,110

Attractive risk-reward profile

Stock corrected on concerns around delay in tariff hikes

Cut revenue and EBITDA estimates by 7–11%

Now factoring a single tariff hike of ~15% in December 2026 over FY26–FY28

Inflationary pressures may delay tariff increases

Sees ~60% upside in best-case scenario and ~15% downside in worst case

JPMorgan on Oil & Gas

Sharp volatility in crude and commodity shortages could drive near-term earnings swings

Difficult to take strong directional calls in the short term

Oil prices for FY27 likely to be higher than earlier estimates across most geopolitical scenarios

OMC stocks may rebound on ceasefire announcements

Higher oil prices could lead to positive earnings revisions for ONGC, GAIL and Reliance over the medium term

GAIL has underperformed since the start of the conflict, while ONGC and Reliance have outperformed

Jefferies on Chemicals

India's dependence on Middle East feedstock disrupting supply chains

Fertiliser segment most impacted, followed by paints and adhesives

Crop protection companies could face impact from delayed kharif sowing

Export margins may be protected through cost pass-through

March quarter may see inventory gains, but operating rate cuts and margin pressures likely from April onward

Goldman Sachs on Dr Lal PathLabs

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1,325

Management confident of sustaining 11–12% organic revenue growth

Margins to remain capped at 27–28% as incremental profitability is reinvested into growth

Bundled diagnostic packages could contribute up to 50% of revenue over time

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