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Stock Picks Today: Tech Mahindra, L&T, Indian Hotels, Bharti Hexacom And More On Brokerages' Radar

Check the top picks from brokerages heading into trade.

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Stock Picks Today: Tech Mahindra, L&T, Indian Hotels, Bharti Hexacom And More On Brokerages' Radar
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  • Citi maintains 'Sell' on Tech Mahindra with Rs 1,260 TP citing premium valuations and growth focus
  • Jefferies retains 'Buy' on Max Healthcare with Rs 1,320 TP after resolving one-off issues
  • Goldman Sachs cuts L&T TP to Rs 4,420, expects short-term margin impact amid geopolitical risks
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A host of global brokerages have rolled out fresh views on Tech Mahindra, Max Healthcare, Larsen & Toubro, Indian Hotels, Bharti Hexacom and several other companies, as analysts factor in macro uncertainty, sector-specific demand trends and the impact of geopolitical disruptions.

Citi on Tech Mahindra

  • Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1,260
  • Management focused on delivering better-than-industry growth and 15% EBIT margin by FY27
  • Macro uncertainty and AI-led trends remain key near- to medium-term monitorables
  • Execution has improved in recent quarters
  • Valuations at ~18x FY27E EPS seen at a premium to most large-cap peers
  • Sustained outperformance hinges on delivering stronger-than-industry growth

Jefferies on Max Healthcare

  • Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,320
  • One-off issues impacting December quarter now resolved
  • Expansion plans largely on track
  • Not concerned about capacity addition in Delhi-NCR, citing significant under-penetration
  • Open to acquisitions to expand footprint in existing and new markets

Nuvama on PG Electroplast

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 780 from Rs 800
  • LPG supply disruption at Supa facility likely to impact Q4 performance
  • Q1 could partially offset the weakness
  • Company planning to shift to oxy-acetylene as LPG substitute, subject to customer approval
  • Demand environment remains healthy
  • Capex plans and new product pipeline on track

Goldman Sachs on L&T

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4,420 from Rs 4,950
  • Near-term uncertainty factored into estimates
  • Expect some revenue and margin impact in the short term
  • Medium-term growth thesis remains intact
  • Project execution may see delays for a few quarters due to ongoing geopolitical situation

Nomura on Indian Hotels

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 800 from Rs 830
  • Limited impact expected on Q4 performance due to geopolitical tensions
  • Forecast 13–14% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–FY28
  • Valuations remain attractive

Jefferies on HDB Financial

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 900 from Rs 920
  • Growth expected to improve gradually
  • Strong demand trends in Q4; AUM growth seen at 16–18% in FY27E
  • NIMs likely to remain stable despite marginal rise in cost of funds
  • Collections improving; credit cost expected to fall to ~2.4% in near term
  • Management expects RoA to improve to 2.5% by FY28
  • Valuations attractive after recent correction
  • Growth acceleration and lower credit costs key triggers for re-rating

Jefferies on Bharti Hexacom

  • Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,880 from Rs 2,110
  • Attractive risk-reward profile
  • Stock corrected on concerns around delay in tariff hikes
  • Cut revenue and EBITDA estimates by 7–11%
  • Now factoring a single tariff hike of ~15% in December 2026 over FY26–FY28
  • Inflationary pressures may delay tariff increases
  • Sees ~60% upside in best-case scenario and ~15% downside in worst case

JPMorgan on Oil & Gas

  • Sharp volatility in crude and commodity shortages could drive near-term earnings swings
  • Difficult to take strong directional calls in the short term
  • Oil prices for FY27 likely to be higher than earlier estimates across most geopolitical scenarios
  • OMC stocks may rebound on ceasefire announcements
  • Higher oil prices could lead to positive earnings revisions for ONGC, GAIL and Reliance over the medium term
  • GAIL has underperformed since the start of the conflict, while ONGC and Reliance have outperformed

Jefferies on Chemicals

  • India's dependence on Middle East feedstock disrupting supply chains
  • Fertiliser segment most impacted, followed by paints and adhesives
  • Crop protection companies could face impact from delayed kharif sowing
  • Export margins may be protected through cost pass-through
  • March quarter may see inventory gains, but operating rate cuts and margin pressures likely from April onward

Goldman Sachs on Dr Lal PathLabs

  • Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1,325
  • Management confident of sustaining 11–12% organic revenue growth
  • Margins to remain capped at 27–28% as incremental profitability is reinvested into growth
  • Bundled diagnostic packages could contribute up to 50% of revenue over time

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy: Infosys, Tata Steel, L&T, Bharat Forge And Tata Power

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