Stock Picks Today: ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Godrej Consumer, DMart, IndiGo And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh calls on ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Godrej Consumer, Avenue Supermarts (DMart), IndiGo and the travel sector, while flagging risks to insurers and mixed trends in consumer names.

Jefferies on General Insurers

Rising yields and falling equities may hurt investment income

ICICI Lombard has higher equity exposure; multi-line insurers hold more long-term debt

FY26/27 earnings cut by ~25%/12% factoring MTM losses

Fundamental tailwinds for Star Health and ICICI Lombard unchanged

Risk-reward seen favourable for both stocks

BofA on Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform; TP Rs 4,525

Defensive appeal remains, but valuations cap upside

Q4 revenue suggests SSSG may have bottomed out

Inflation and new store contribution limited this quarter

Competitive intensity and quick commerce risks persist

Underlying business momentum improving

Citi on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1,425

Strong growth momentum

Adequate levers to manage cost pressures in FY27

Formalisation tailwinds support growth outlook

Remains top pick in the sector

BofA on Banks

ICICI Bank – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,500

HDFC Bank – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 950

Price correction seen as overdone

Prefer large banks for resilience amid macro volatility

NIM upside possible with potential rate hikes

Healthy EPS growth expected with loan growth normalization

Valuations below long-term averages

JPMorgan on Aluminium

Hindalco – Upgrade to Overweight; TP Rs 1,125

Vedanta – Upgrade to Overweight; TP Rs 850

West Asia conflict expected to keep aluminium prices elevated

Vedanta risk-reward attractive; energy inflation manageable

Hindalco: Novelis pressure easing; India business tailwinds supportive

Jefferies on India Travel

IndiGo – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 5,500

Indian Hotels – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 800

ITC Hotels – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 210

Chalet – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 910

GMR Airports – Maintain Buy; TP Rs 125

Middle East disruption weighing on international traffic

Airlines most exposed due to capacity cuts and fuel inflation

Airports face traffic headwinds

Hotels partly cushioned by domestic demand substitution

Pecking order preference: Airports > Airlines > Hotels

Jefferies on Steel

Steel stocks corrected despite rising domestic prices

FY27-28 EPS estimates for Tata Steel and JSW Steel above street

Improving demand-supply balance in China

Asian spreads below long-term average

Prefer steel within India metals

Macquarie on Jubilant Food

Maintain Underperform; TP Rs 460

Weak India performance expected in Q4

Margins likely under pressure due to weak like-for-like growth

Turkey business remains strong

Limited scope to expand delivery share

Adverse base likely to weigh on growth

MS on Jubilant Food

Maintain Overweight; TP Rs 693

Q4 miss; LFL growth at 0.2% vs 4% estimate

MS on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Equal-weight; TP Rs 1,159

India growth broad-based

Indonesia competitive intensity easing

GAUM markets showing double-digit growth

Macquarie on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 1,340

India performance healthy; international weaker

Near-term performance may be impacted

FY27 bottom-line outlook largely intact

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