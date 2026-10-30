Stock Picks Today: Asian Paints, Trent, TCS, Suzlon Energy, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across paints, cement, retail, IT, pharma, cables, mining, consumer electroncis, aviation and capital goods sector issuing fresh calls on Asian Paints, ACC, Ambuja Cements, Trent, Schaeffler India, Laurus Labs, Tata Consultancy Services, Pine Labs, Havells, Pidilite, Blue Star, ICRA, Raymond Lifestyle, RR Kabel, KEI Industries, Coal India, Blue Star, Apar Industries, IndiGo, Godrej Consumer Products, Equitas Small Finace Bank, Craftsman Automation, Hexaware Technologies, eClerx, Polycab, while also sharing their outlook on gold loans, IT, NBFC, wires and cables sector, alongside a broader view on rural India and India strategy.

Jefferies on Asian Paints

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 3,025 from Rs 3,350

Expects 8–9% decorative volume growth in H2, aided by festive and wedding demand

Retains FY27 EBITDA margin guidance of 18–20%; additional price hikes to offset inflation

VAM/VAE backward integration expected to deliver 3–5 percentage-point benefit at full potential.

Goldman Sachs on Asian Paints

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 2,375 from Rs 2,725

Q2 revenue rises 16.9% YoY; EBITDA grows just 3.6%, missing estimates by 11.6%

Decorative volume growth slows to 6.4% from 9% in Q1; gross margin contracts 350 bps YoY

Management retains FY27 EBITDA margin guidance of 18–20%; expects H2 volume growth of 8–9%

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by around 2%; high input costs and competition to delay recovery.

Macquarie on Asian Paints

Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 3,300

Q2 revenue grows 16.9% YoY; EBITDA rises just 3.6%, missing estimates

Decorative volumes grow 6.4%; gross margin contracts ~400 bps YoY

Retains 18–20% EBITDA margin guidance; expects pricing and backward integration to support recovery.

HSBC on Asian Paints

Maintain Hold; cut TP to Rs 2,420 from Rs 2,650

Retains FY27 EBITDA margin guidance of 18–20%; rising input costs and competition threaten recovery

Premiumisation and festive demand offer support, but dealer promotions and consumer downtrading remain risks

Cuts target valuation multiple to 40x from 45x; questions potential savings from backward integration.

Investec on ACC and Ambuja Cements

Maintain Buy on Ambuja Cements, TP Rs 615; Hold on ACC, TP Rs 1,683

Ambuja announces 29.7 MT grinding and 10.3 MT clinker capacity expansion at Rs 154 bn capex

Targets cement capacity of 149 MT by FY29 and 155 MT by FY30; expects volume growth ahead of industry in H2

Captive fly ash and fiscal incentives offer cost advantages; execution and cost guidance remain key concerns.

Bernstein on Trent

Maintain Outperform; TP Rs 3,500

Q2 standalone revenue grows 22% YoY; retail area expands 26%

Gross margin improves 120 bps YoY to 44.5%, aided by premiumisation and product elevation

Flags slower Zudio/Westside store additions and 3% decline in revenue productivity per sq. ft.

Jefferies on Trent

Maintain Hold; cut TP to Rs 3,300 from Rs 3,435

Retains annual store-opening guidance of 200–250 Zudio and 50 Westside stores

Emerging categories, online channels and smaller-city expansion remain growth drivers

Flags input-cost inflation and competitive pressures; lowers valuation multiples

Citi on Trent

Maintain Sell; cut TP to Rs 2,815 from Rs 2,950

Expects annual store-opening pace to remain broadly consistent, with expansion into smaller cities

Raises FY27–29 revenue estimates by ~2% amid improving consumer sentiment

Cuts FY27/28 EPS by 6%/3%; flags valuation concerns and risks from input-cost inflation.

HSBC on Trent

Maintain Buy; raise TP to Rs 3,480 from Rs 3,390

Expects H2FY27 growth momentum to continue, led by Westside and Zudio expansion

Maintains broadly steady annual store-opening pace; Tier II and peripheral markets remain expansion priorities

Raises FY27 EBITDA estimates by 7% and FY28–29 by 2–3%; Westside growth offsets weaker Zudio forecasts



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Nomura on TCS

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2,630

AI revenue reaches $3.1 billion annualised, growing 15–20% sequentially

Only 5% of enterprises ready to deploy advanced AI at scale, offering significant opportunity

AI-led modernisation could shorten transformation timelines from 3–4 years to 6–18 months

Expects deflationary pressures to ease; AI investments of $1 billion annually weigh on near-term margins.

Citi on Pine Labs

Maintain Buy; raise TP to Rs 220 from Rs 215

Expects FY27 revenue growth at upper end of 21–23.5% guidance

UPI MDR monetisation expected to add Rs 1.3 bn to FY28 adjusted EBITDA

Forecasts FY26–28 revenue/adjusted EBITDA CAGR of 23%/36%, aided by affordability and payments growth

Kotak on Schaeffler India

Maintain Reduce; revised fair value Rs 3,800

Expects rising content per vehicle, e-mobility adoption and export expansion to drive growth

Sees double-digit CAGR in bearings, industrial and aftermarket businesses over CY25–28

Domestic auto demand and gradual raw-material cost pass-through expected to support earnings

Kotak on Laurus Labs

Maintain Sell; fair value Rs 1,400

Expects ~34% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29, with margins reaching ~36% by FY29

Plans Rs 30 bn-plus capex over FY27–28, largely targeting high-growth projects

Peptides, oligonucleotides and advanced therapies expand CDMO opportunities; valuations remain a concern.

Jefferies on Laurus Labs

Maintain Hold; raise TP to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,700

Q2 revenue rises 33% YoY; EBITDA jumps 86%, with margin expanding to 34%

Peptide manufacturing capacity reaches 16,000 litres; commercial revenues expected from 2HFY28/FY29

Raises FY27–28 EPS estimates by 6%/4%, supported by improved product mix and CDMO growth.

Goldman Sachs on Laurus Labs

Maintain Sell; raise TP to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,425

Q2 revenue grows 33% YoY; EBITDA surges 86%, with margin at 34%

CDMO revenue jumps ~86% YoY, supported by late-stage projects and commercial API supplies

Raises FY27–29 EPS estimates by 17–22%, but flags expensive valuations at ~75x FY28 P/E.

Kotak on RR Kabel

Maintain Sell; raise fair value to Rs 2,000 from Rs 1,900

Cuts FY27 W&C volume growth guidance to 14–15% from 18% earlier

Retains FY27 W&C EBIT margin guidance at 9.5%; targets FMEG operating breakeven

Raises FY27–29 earnings estimates by 7–9%; flags intensifying competition.

HSBC on RR Kabel

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 2,880 from Rs 2,970

Cuts FY27 Wires & Cables volume growth guidance to 14–16% from 16–18%; retains 9.5% EBIT margin target

Targets FMEG full-year EBIT breakeven; infrastructure, electrification and exports support demand

Expects 31% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; UltraTech's entry into Wires & Cables poses competitive risk.

Kotak on Hexaware Technologies

Maintain Buy; cut fair value to Rs 620 from Rs 660

Withdraws CY26 revenue growth guidance; expects sequential revenue decline in Q4

Cuts CY27–28 EPS estimates by 6.5–7%; lowers EBIT margin guidance to 13–13.5%

New CEO expected to focus on large-deal conversion, sales execution and margin improvement.

Jefferies on Hexaware Technologies

Maintain Underperform; cut TP to Rs 470 from Rs 500

Withdraws CY26 revenue growth guidance amid delayed large-deal ramp-ups

Lowers CY26 EBIT margin guidance to 13–13.5%; expects wage hikes to pressure margins

Forecasts ~5% organic revenue CAGR over CY25–28; cuts revenue/EPS estimates by 2–3%.

Kotak on IT Sector – Cognizant

Maintains Neutral sector view; Cognizant cuts CY26 revenue growth guidance to 4–4.4%

Weaker discretionary spending in healthcare and consumer verticals clouds demand recovery

CY26 adjusted EBIT margin guidance narrowed to 16.1%; EPS growth guidance retained at 8–10%

Flags uncertainty around CY27 acceleration amid weaker deal conversion and client spending.

Citi on Indian IT Services

Remain cautious on Indian IT services despite Cognizant outperforming Indian peers in Q3CY26

Cognizant revenue grows 4.8% YoY in constant currency versus 0.6–4.1% growth for Indian IT peers

Elevated competition, AI-led productivity gains and market-share shifts towards GCCs remain key headwinds

Indian IT valuations remain expensive; TCS/Infosys/HCL Tech trade at 16x/15x/18x forward PE versus Cognizant at 11x

Demand remains challenging despite AI opportunities; sector's valuation premium to global peers limits upside

Kotak on eClerx

Maintain Sell; revised fair value Rs 1,450

Expects revenue growth to decelerate to high single digits in 2HFY27

Weak deal wins and smaller AI-related contracts threaten double-digit growth sustainability

Cuts FY28–29 EPS estimates by 5–6%; flags structural profitability pressures.

Nomura on eClerx

Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 1,710 from Rs 1,850

Q2 constant-currency revenue grows 1.4% QoQ; EBITDA margin falls 310 bps YoY to 23.9%

Annual contract value declines 33% YoY to $30.8 mn amid weak deal wins

Cuts FY27–28 EPS estimates by 7–8%; flags client budget pressures and longer decision cycles

Kotak on ICRA

Maintain Buy; fair value Rs 6,400

Expects ratings revenue CAGR of 14% over FY27–29, supported by corporate credit demand

Forecasts ratings segment margin expansion to 43% by FY29

Higher interest rates could moderate near-term growth; non-ratings acquisitions offer diversification

Jefferies on IndiGo

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 5,650 from Rs 5,840

Guides for low-single-digit ASK growth in FY27 and mid-teens capacity expansion in FY28

Expects 25%+ PRASK growth in Q3, supported by disciplined capacity deployment

Cuts FY27 EPS estimates by 9%; elevated fuel costs remain key earnings risk.

UBS on IndiGo

Maintain Neutral; cut TP to Rs 5,050 from Rs 5,450

Guides for low-single-digit ASK growth in FY27 and 25%+ PRASK growth in Q3

Targets ~300 bn ASKs by FY30, supported by international expansion and long-haul operations

Cuts FY27/FY28 EBITDA estimates by 7%/20%; raises FY29 estimates by 6% on fuel-cost normalisation

Nomura on IndiGo

Maintain Buy; raise TP to Rs 6,200 from Rs 6,000

Expects 30% PRASK growth in Q3, with pricing recovering 80–90% of fuel-cost inflation

Forecasts FY28 EBITDA margin expansion to 21%, supported by lower fuel prices and fleet growth

Raises FY27/FY28 EBITDA estimates by 11%/3%; expects 40% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29

HSBC on IndiGo

Maintain Buy; TP Rs 5,545

Guides for 25%+ PRASK growth and low-single-digit capacity expansion in FY27

Expects ex-fuel unit costs to rise high-single to low-double digits; international capacity growth to moderate

Ancillary, cargo, business class and BluChip loyalty programme remain growth priorities; targets mid-teens capacity growth in FY28

HSBC on Rural India

Rural demand remains steady, with most companies maintaining neutral to positive outlook

2026 driest year in five years; 44% of districts report deficient rainfall

Reservoir levels 18% below 10-year average; South worst affected at 46% below average

Higher crop prices support affluent farmers but pressure landless and lower-income households

Rabi crop risks could weigh on rural consumption in H2FY27

HSBC on Gold Loans

Gold loan growth could slow sharply from Q4FY27 if gold prices remain stable

Industry gold loan AUM grew at 37% CAGR over FY21–26 to Rs 18.6 trillion

Muthoot, Manappuram, IIFL and select banks face higher growth slowdown risks

Does not anticipate a bad loan cycle, but slower growth could hurt earnings and sentiment

Prefers Bajaj Finance and Chola Finance; both rated Buy.

BofA Securities on Polycab

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 8,800 from Rs 11,000

Stock corrects 18% since September; valuations reset despite strong earnings outlook

Expects 20% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; industry leadership and exports support growth

Limited exposure to global AI capex; competition and commodity concerns seen as manageable

Prefers Polycab for its 24% market share, strong margins and attractive valuations

BofA Securities on KEI Industries

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4,800 from Rs 6,300

Stock corrects 33% since September; revised TP implies 23% upside

Expects 20% EPS CAGR over FY26–29, supported by Sanand capacity ramp-up

Exports, EHV cables and improving product mix to drive growth

Competitive pressures manageable; remains preferred pick alongside Polycab

BofA Securities on Havells India

Maintain Underperform; Cut TP to Rs 900 from Rs 1,050

Stock corrects 19% since September; revised TP implies 11% downside

Expects 16% EPS CAGR over FY26–29 versus historical 24% growth

Higher wires exposure increases vulnerability to competitive pricing pressure

Lloyd business overhang persists; valuations remain expensive despite correction

BofA Securities on Wires and Cables Sector

Retains 14% industry CAGR forecast over FY26–29 despite recent stock corrections

Industry expected to grow from Rs 1.27 trillion in FY26 to Rs 1.9 trillion by FY29

Stress-case analysis suggests 12–13% growth even under weaker demand assumptions

Global electrification, power infrastructure and exports offer structural growth opportunities

Prefers Polycab and KEI over Havells; cuts target prices by 14–24% on valuation reset.

Goldman Sachs on Craftsman Automation

Maintain Buy; Retain TP at Rs 13,000

Q2 revenue/EBITDA/net profit grow 47%/30%/68% YoY; results broadly in line

EBITDA margin contracts 178 bps YoY to 13.3% amid input-cost pressures

New production launches, higher-CC engine mix and Sunbeam margin recovery to support H2 growth

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 2% each; expects stronger growth from Tata Motors-Stellantis partnership.

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Goldman Sachs on Pidilite Industries

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,850

Q2 revenue rises 20.9% YoY; EBITDA grows 3.1%, missing estimates by 6.4%

Underlying volume growth at 10.7%; gross margin contracts 650 bps YoY on higher input costs

Additional 3–5% price hikes and easing VAM prices expected to support H2 margin recovery

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 1–1.7%; expects FY27 EBITDA margin at higher end of 20–24% guidance

Jefferies on Raymond Lifestyle

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 800 from Rs 900

Q2 revenue grows 13% YoY; EBITDA declines 3% as margin contracts 173 bps to 10.6%

Branded Apparel revenue rises 20%; Garmenting revenue/EBITDA jump 26%/75% YoY

Festive and wedding demand, strong garmenting orders and store rationalisation to drive H2 recovery

Expects FY26–29 revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/14%/23%; retains FY27 double-digit revenue growth guidance

UBS on Suzlon Energy

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 58 from Rs 66, implying 58% upside

Q2 revenue rises 26% YoY; EBITDA remains flat, with margin contracting 386 bps YoY to 14.8%

Wind turbine deliveries grow 26% YoY to 710 MW; order book of ~6 GW provides 18-month visibility

Cuts FY27 EBITDA margin guidance to 15–16% from 17%; H1 operating cash flow turns negative at Rs 2 bn

Cuts FY27–29 EPS estimates by 10%/11%/9%; retains FY31 targets of ~40% market share and ~10 GW annual sales

Goldman Sachs on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Buy; TP Rs 1,030

Q2 revenue rises 15.4% YoY; EBITDA grows 11.8%, margin at 18.6%

India volumes grow 7%; home care sales rise 19% despite inventory correction

Retains FY27 guidance of high-single-digit India volume growth and double-digit consolidated revenue/EBITDA growth.

HSBC on Godrej Consumer Products

Maintain Hold; retain TP at Rs 960

Expects single-digit India volume growth and double-digit consolidated EBITDA growth in FY27

Plans calibrated price hikes in soaps and liquid detergents to offset rising commodity inflation

Cuts FY28 margin expectations; India profitability and management changes remain key concerns

Jefferies on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 1,075 from Rs 1,400

Q2 revenue grows ~19% YoY; EBITDA rises 13%, India volumes grow 7%

Home care grows 19%; international business remains strong, led by Indonesia and GAUM

Cuts FY27–28 EPS estimates by 3% amid rising input costs; retains double-digit growth guidance

Nomura on NBFCs

Prefers Piramal Finance, Tata Capital, Aadhar Housing Finance and Bajaj Finance

Monsoon deficit of 13% and Rabi sowing decline of 37% YoY raise rural income concerns

Flags drought, food inflation, higher interest rates and regulatory pressures as key risks

Favours urban housing/business lenders over rural, vehicle and microfinance-focused NBFCs.

Morgan Stanley on Coal India

Maintain Overweight; TP Rs 480

Strong thermal power demand and five-year-low coal inventories support an earnings upgrade cycle

Elevated global coal prices could drive higher e-auction premiums and realisations

Expects sustained demand recovery, supported by low power-plant coal stocks and rising international prices.

Jefferies on Coal India

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 460 from Rs 500

Q2 cash EBITDA rises 29% YoY; PAT jumps 53%, dispatch volumes grow 12%

Power plant coal inventories fall to six days against a 10-year average of 15 days

Expects 7% EPS CAGR over FY26–29; dividend yield of ~7% supports total returns.

HSBC on Coal India

Maintain Hold; retain TP at Rs 440

Strong power demand, low coal inventories and rising regional coal prices could lift e-auction realisations

Forecasts FY27 dividend of Rs 30.9/share; subsidiary stake sales could trigger additional payouts

Potential MCL and SECL listings offer dividend upside but may create a holding-company discount

HSBC on Equitas Small Finance Bank

Maintain Buy; cut TP to Rs 70 from Rs 98

MD & CEO P.N. Vasudevan resigns; expects successor appointment within 3–4 months

Management targets 18–20 bps NIM recovery by Q4FY27; improving asset quality supports outlook

Cuts FY28/FY29 EPS estimates by 7%/7.2% on insurance commission changes and loan-mix pressures.

Nomura on Apar Industries

Maintain Buy; raise TP to Rs 17,500 from Rs 15,400

Q2 revenue grows 21% YoY; EBITDA jumps 55%, beating estimates by 32%

Cable order book reaches Rs 30 bn, supported by data-centre orders from Google and Amazon

Raises FY27–29 EBITDA estimates by 5–10% on strong transformer oil profitability and conductor demand.

UBS on Blue Star

Maintain Buy; TP Rs 2,000

Q2 revenue/EBITDA/PAT grow 21%/10%/2% YoY, beating consensus estimates

Unitary Products revenue jumps 29%; profitability remains subdued at 2.3%

Data-centre demand supports Rs 14 bn order inflows; expects stronger MEP orders ahead.

Jefferies India Strategy - Abhinav Sinha

Q2 mid-quarter Review - Upgrades hold up

Results so far have been healthy with upgrade ratio sustaining at 50%+

Among sectors, Banks, 2Ws, Power Utilities, consumer tech delivered well

IT and staples mixed, and 4Ws weak

Management commentary points to pockets of strength in festive demand, though data trends not broad-based

MSCI India earnings growth expectations upgraded by 1 percentage points so far to 15% for FY27





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