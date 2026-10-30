Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct 30

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Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market ended with strong gains on Thursday, with the benchmark indices rallying over a percent each, led by banking, FMCG and IT stocks.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The BSE Sensex jumped 905.01 points, or 1.24%, to close at 74,151.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 237.90 points, or 1.05%, higher at 22,936.75. The Bank Nifty ended 642.25 points, or 1.18%, higher at 54,909.65.

US Market Recap

The US Stock market opened mixed with S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices opening in the red, down over 5%, after financial results of notable firms missed Wall Street's expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6%. The S&P 500 lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite decreased 1.4%.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 30: Nifty Recovery Gathers Pace; Can Bulls Push Index Above 23,000?

Earnings

PN Gadgil Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 53.2% at Rs 121 crore vs Rs 79 crore YoY

Revenue up 22.4% at Rs 2,666 crore vs Rs 2,178 crore YoY

Ebitda up 91.7% at Rs 207 crore vs Rs 108 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 7.8% vs 5% YoY

Godrej Consumer Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 13.9% at Rs 523 crore vs Rs 459 crore YoY

Revenue up 19% at Rs 4,413 crore vs Rs 3,708 crore YoY

Ebitda up 11.7% at Rs 820 crore vs Rs 734 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.6% vs 19.8% YoY

InterGlobe Aviation Q2 (Cons)

Revenue up 25.9% at Rs 23,364 crore vs Rs 18,555 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 1,908 crore vs Rs 579 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 8.2% vs 3.1% YoY

Ebitdar down 3% at Rs 3,667 crore vs Rs 3,792 crore YoY

Ebitdar Margin at 15.7% vs 20.4% YoY

Net Loss at Rs 1,879 crore vs loss of Rs 2,582 crore YoY

Suzlon Energy Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 69.2% at Rs 394 crore vs Rs 1,279 crore YoY

Revenue up 25.9% at Rs 4,875 crore vs Rs 3,871 crore YoY

Ebitda down 0.3% at Rs 719 crore vs Rs 721 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.7% vs 18.6% YoY

Thyrocare Technologies Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 66.9% at Rs 15.9 crore vs Rs 48 crore YoY

Revenue up 25.1% at Rs 271 crore vs Rs 216.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 25.3% at Rs 89.3 crore vs Rs 71.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 33% vs 32.9% YoY

Trent Q2

Net Profit up 8.6% at Rs 490 crore vs Rs 451 crore YoY

Revenue up 22.5% at Rs 5,788 crore vs Rs 4,724 crore YoY

Ebitda up 29.6% at Rs 1,054 crore vs Rs 813 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.2% vs 17.2% YoY

Garware Technical Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 84.4% at Rs 59 crore vs Rs 32 crore YoY

Revenue up 33% at Rs 463 crore vs Rs 348 crore YoY

Ebitda up 65.3% at Rs 80 crore vs Rs 48.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 17.3% vs 13.9% YoY

Greenply Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 166.3% at Rs 43 crore vs Rs 16 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 800 crore vs Rs 689 crore YoY

Ebitda up 56.2% at Rs 89 crore vs Rs 57 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 11.2% vs 8.3%, up 287 bps YoY

NIIT Learning Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 20.5% at Rs 37.3 crore vs Rs 46.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 11.1% at Rs 529 crore vs Rs 476 crore YoY

Ebitda down 14% at Rs 79.6 crore vs Rs 92.6 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15.1% vs 19.5% YoY

MTAR Tech Q2

Net Profit at Rs 60 crore vs Rs 4 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 407 crore vs Rs 136 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 99 crore vs Rs 17 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 24.3% vs 12.5% YoY

NCLT Hyderabad approves merger of three arms

Blue Star Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 25.2% at Rs 123.9 crore vs Rs 99 crore YoY

Revenue up 21% at Rs 2,931 crore vs Rs 2,422 crore YoY

Ebitda up 10.6% at Rs 203 crore vs Rs 183.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 6.9% vs 7.6% YoY

Praj Industries Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 21.1% at Rs 23 crore vs Rs 19 crore YoY

Revenue up 0.8% at Rs 849 crore vs Rs 842 crore YoY

Ebitda down 8.1% at Rs 52.4 crore vs Rs 57 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 6.2% vs 6.8% YoY

NOCIL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 99.2% at Rs 24.1 crore vs Rs 12.1 crore YoY

Revenue up 33% at Rs 427 crore vs Rs 321 crore YoY

Ebitda up 55.1% at Rs 36.3 crore vs Rs 23.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 8.5% vs 7.3% YoY

Firstsource Solutions Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 40.4% at Rs 233 crore vs Rs 166 crore

Revenue up 2.9% at Rs 2,831 crore vs Rs 2,752 crore

Ebit down 1.6% at Rs 358 crore vs Rs 364 crore

Ebit Margin at 12.6% vs 13.2%

Vedanta Oil Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit down 21.1% at Rs 746 crore vs Rs 945 crore

Revenue down 0.8% at Rs 2,488 crore vs Rs 2,507 crore

Ebitda up 66% at Rs 1,351 crore vs Rs 814 crore

Ebitda Margin at 54.3% vs 32.5%

Company had one-time loss of Rs 441 crore in Q1

Steamhouse India Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 7.8 crore vs Rs 3 crore YoY

Revenue up 2.4% at Rs 128 crore vs Rs 125 crore YoY

Ebitda up 77.3% at Rs 25 crore vs Rs 14.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 19.5% vs 11.3% YoY

IEX Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 13% at Rs 139 crore vs Rs 123 crore YoY

Revenue up 8.4% at Rs 167 crore vs Rs 154 crore YoY

Ebitda up 5.8% at Rs 141 crore vs Rs 134 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 84.6% vs 86.7% YoY

DCW Q2

Net Profit down 24.6% at Rs 10.4 crore vs Rs 13.8 crore YoY

Revenue up 23% at Rs 663 crore vs Rs 539 crore YoY

Ebitda down 17.2% at Rs 47.6 crore vs Rs 57.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 7.2% vs 10.7% YoY

Board approves buyback of shares worth Rs 40 crore

Milky Mist Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 77.9 crore vs Rs 28.4 crore YoY

Revenue up 41.5% at Rs 1,089 crore vs Rs 769.5 crore YoY

Ebitda up 49.4% at Rs 157 crore vs Rs 105.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.4% vs 13.7% YoY

Borosil Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 40.5% at Rs 31.9 crore vs Rs 22.7 crore YoY

Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 369.8 crore vs Rs 344.1 crore YoY

Ebitda up 32.8% at Rs 69.2 crore vs Rs 52.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.7% vs 15.1% YoY

Restaurant Brands Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 20 crore vs loss of Rs 59 crore YoY

Revenue up 20.2% at Rs 845 crore vs Rs 703 crore YoY

Ebitda up 54.9% at Rs 110 crore vs Rs 71 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 13% vs 10.1% YoY

Appoints Sumit Zaveri as CEO of India business

KRN Heat Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 36 crore vs Rs 18 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 319 crore vs Rs 152 crore YoY

Ebitda up 60.5% at Rs 48 crore vs Rs 29.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 15% vs 19.7% YoY

IndoStar Capital Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 25.7% at Rs 13.2 crore vs Rs 10.5 crore YoY

Total Income up 4.1% at Rs 382 crore vs Rs 367 crore YoY

Motilal Oswal Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Profit down 15.1% at Rs 1,081 crore vs Rs 1,273 crore

Total Income down 11.3% at Rs 3,044 crore vs Rs 3,432 crore

To issue NCDs worth Rs 3,000 crore via private placement

Vedanta Power Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 83 crore vs loss of Rs 1,689 crore YoY

Revenue up 38.2% at Rs 2,908 crore vs Rs 2,104 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 421 crore vs Rs 190 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.5% vs 9% YoY

CAMS Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 2.7% at Rs 131.5 crore vs Rs 128 crore

Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 414.5 crore vs Rs 395 crore

Ebitda up 4.2% at Rs 190.4 crore vs Rs 182.7 crore

Ebitda Margin at 45.9% vs 46.3%

Indraprastha Medical Q2

Net Profit up 8.3% at Rs 53.6 crore vs Rs 49.5 crore YoY

Revenue up 8.4% at Rs 412.9 crore vs Rs 381 crore YoY

Ebitda up 8.8% at Rs 77.6 crore vs Rs 71.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.8% vs 18.7% YoY

ICRA Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 9.2% at Rs 52.2 crore vs Rs 47.8 crore YoY

Revenue up 29.9% at Rs 178 crore vs Rs 137 crore YoY

Ebitda up 35.2% at Rs 66.4 crore vs Rs 49.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 37.3% vs 35.8% YoY

Brigade Enterprises Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 19.1% at Rs 194 crore vs Rs 162.5 crore YoY

Revenue down 13.5% at Rs 1,196 crore vs Rs 1,383 crore YoY

Ebitda up 29.5% at Rs 424.5 crore vs Rs 327.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 35.5% vs 23.7% YoY

Coal India Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 53% at Rs 6,516 crore vs Rs 4,259 crore YoY

Revenue up 20.9% at Rs 44,179 crore vs Rs 36,553 crore YoY

Ebitda up 28.9% at Rs 8,499 crore vs Rs 6,593 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 19.2% vs 18% YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per share

Paradeep Phosphates Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 64.6% at Rs 121 crore vs Rs 342 crore YoY

Revenue up 7.1% at Rs 7,364 crore vs Rs 6,872 crore YoY

Ebitda down 37% at Rs 413.4 crore vs Rs 656.5 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 5.6% vs 9.6% YoY

Shaily Engineering Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 19.5% at Rs 61.3 crore vs Rs 51.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 24.5% at Rs 319.5 crore vs Rs 256.7 crore YoY

Ebitda up 22.3% at Rs 97.1 crore vs Rs 79.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 30.4% vs 30.9% YoY

Archean Chemical Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 10.3% at Rs 32.1 crore vs Rs 29.1 crore YoY

Revenue up 27.5% at Rs 297 crore vs Rs 233 crore YoY

Ebitda up 12.4% at Rs 69.8 crore vs Rs 62.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 23.5% vs 26.7% YoY

Sanofi India Q3 (Cons)

Net Profit up 53.9% at Rs 117 crore vs Rs 76 crore YoY

Revenue up 3.6% at Rs 492 crore vs Rs 475 crore YoY

Ebitda up 20.8% at Rs 161 crore vs Rs 133 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 32.8% vs 28.1% YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs 75 per share

Saw one-time loss of Rs 27.3 crore in Q3FY26

Deepak Nitrite Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit at Rs 397.7 crore vs Rs 118.7 crore YoY

Revenue up 61.8% at Rs 3,076 crore vs Rs 1,902 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 626.8 crore vs Rs 204.3 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 20.4% vs 10.7% YoY

Strides Pharma Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 2.3% at Rs 131 crore vs Rs 128 crore YoY

Revenue up 17.1% at Rs 1,430 crore vs Rs 1,221 crore YoY

Ebitda up 8.2% at Rs 251 crore vs Rs 232 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 17.6% vs 19% YoY

Ram Ratna Wires Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 64.3% at Rs 35 crore vs Rs 21.3 crore YoY

Revenue up 68.6% at Rs 1,962 crore vs Rs 1,163 crore YoY

Ebitda up 61.7% at Rs 89.6 crore vs Rs 55.4 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 4.6% vs 4.8% YoY

Epack Durable Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 25.1 crore vs loss of Rs 22.2 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 439 crore vs Rs 213 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs 6.8 crore vs Rs 0.2 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 1.5% vs 0.1% YoY

Rajesh Kumar Mittal resigns as CFO from Oct. 31

Timken India Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 29.1% at Rs 120.8 crore vs Rs 93.6 crore YoY

Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 986 crore vs Rs 786.3 crore YoY

Ebitda up 29% at Rs 184.2 crore vs Rs 142.8 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 18.7% vs 18.2% YoY

ARCIL Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 37.7% at Rs 154 crore vs Rs 112 crore YoY

Total Income up 31.1% at Rs 279 crore vs Rs 213 crore YoY

Alivus Life Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 51.5% at Rs 197 crore vs Rs 130 crore YoY

Revenue up 16% at Rs 682 crore vs Rs 588 crore YoY

Ebitda up 48% at Rs 265 crore vs Rs 179 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 38.9% vs 30.5% YoY

Fino Payments Bank Q2

Net Loss at Rs 21 crore vs profit of Rs 15.4 crore YoY

NII up 20% at Rs 39 crore vs Rs 32.5 crore YoY

Operating Loss at Rs 21 crore vs profit of Rs 21.2 crore YoY

Kalpataru Q2 (Cons)

Net Loss at Rs 64.6 crore vs profit of Rs 5.4 crore YoY

Revenue down 45% at Rs 437 crore vs Rs 794 crore YoY

Ebitda Loss at Rs 103 crore vs profit of Rs 7 crore YoY

Indegene Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 9.8% at Rs 112 crore vs Rs 102 crore YoY

Revenue up 39.6% at Rs 1,122 crore vs Rs 804 crore YoY

Ebitda up 32.1% at Rs 185 crore vs Rs 140 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 16.5% vs 17.4% YoY

Capital SFB Q2

Net Profit up 30.7% at Rs 45.6 crore vs Rs 34.9 crore YoY

NII up 21.9% at Rs 136.2 crore vs Rs 111.7 crore YoY

Gross NPA at 2.36% vs 2.47% QoQ

Net NPA at 1.12% vs 1.14% QoQ

Provisions at Rs 3 crore vs Rs 9.4 crore QoQ and Rs 4.3 crore YoY

CARE Ratings Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit up 26.6% at Rs 71.8 crore vs Rs 56.7 crore YoY

Revenue up 20.6% at Rs 164 crore vs Rs 136 crore YoY

Ebitda up 24.1% at Rs 84.5 crore vs Rs 68.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 51.5% vs 50.1% YoY

RPG Life Q2 (Cons)

Net Profit down 27.8% at Rs 26.6 crore vs Rs 36.9 crore YoY

Revenue up 16.5% at Rs 212 crore vs Rs 182 crore YoY

Ebitda up 3.6% at Rs 40.4 crore vs Rs 39 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 19.1% vs 21.5% YoY

Stocks In News

Ashiana Housing: To acquire 4.4-acre land in Gurgaon; project has sales potential of Rs 1,300 crore.

Wipro: Arm acquires 20% stake in FLARRE.AI.

Trent: Noel Tata to retire as chairman from Nov. 11; Bahram Vakil appointed chairman from Nov. 12; Noel Tata appointed chairman emeritus from Nov. 12.

Praj Industries: To invest Rs 100 crore in JV with BPCL to set up CBG plants in India.

Greenply Industries: To invest Rs 125 crore in capacity expansion.

NTPC: Arm's 250 MW/500 MWh BESS project declared commercial.

Monarch Networth: Approves stock split in ratio of 1:5.

Kajaria Ceramics: Invests Rs 45 crore in arm Kerovit Global via subscription to NCRPS.

Samvardhana Motherson: To issue corporate guarantee of 75 million euros to arm.

Afcons Infrastructure: Bags EPC orders worth Rs 3,469 crore for Jewar Airport expressway connectivity and Lucknow Metro.

DCM Shriram: Commissions 68 MW hybrid project through SPV.

Patanjali Foods: Madhya Pradesh food authority bans sale of one cow ghee batch; company says impact limited to affected batch.

Vintage Coffee: Vintage Coffee and Delecto Foods cease to be subsidiaries.

Transport Corporation of India: Adds 500-TEU vessel to fleet; invests Rs 178.8 crore.

Restaurant Brands Asia: To acquire stake in Indonesian arm for IDR 250 billion.

Clean Science: Arm completes product trials for advanced grades of HALS products.

63 Moons Technologies: Arm 63SATS signs Rs 65 crore warrant deal with BCCL.

NIIT Learning Systems: Acquires Texas-based Bluewater Learning for $17.6 million.

NTPC Green Energy: Commissioned 95.6 MW at Kalasar Solar Project; total operational capacity at 11,328.69 MW.

Gujarat Alkalies: Begins receiving hybrid power from 6.6 MW installation.

Bank of Baroda: Says BR Shetty suit not served on the bank.

TVS Motor: Launches TVS Ronin Agonda in Indonesia.

PI Industries: Unveils first insecticide molecule discovered in India.

Just FYI

Karnataka likely to increase bus fares from Nov. 4 after milk price hike.

India's pharma exports rise 4.9% to $16.14 billion in H1.

13 of 19 services sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth in August.

ECB officials ready to raise interest rates in December.

Russia to extend diesel export ban till year-end.

Board Meetings

Medi Assist Healthcare: To consider buyback.

Reliance Industries: To consider fund raising.

Corporate Actions

Genus Power Infrastructures: Buyback.

Shares Exiting Lock-In

Orient Cables: 3 million shares (3% of outstanding shares)

Acevector: 29.5 million shares (5%)

German Green Steel & Power: 3.3 million shares (3%)

Runwal Enterprises: 2.4 million shares (2%)

Bulk & Block Deals

Aeroflex Industries

HRTI Pvt. Ltd. bought 33,723 shares at Rs 554.31/share

QE Securities LLP bought 21,106 shares at Rs 554/share

Microcurves Trading bought 18,608 shares at Rs 556.24/share

Junomoneta Finsol bought 1,958 shares at Rs 553.59/share

Asian Granito

Goldendunes Buildhome bought 18.91 lakh shares at Rs 46.72/share

Goldendunes Builders sold 18.91 lakh shares at Rs 46.71/share

Birlasoft

Societe Generale bought 16.48 lakh shares at Rs 341.78/share

DCM Shriram Industries

Mugi Constructions bought 13.7 lakh shares at Rs 58.86/share

Equitas Small Finance Bank

SSPL Securities bought 63 lakh shares at Rs 57.20/share

IIFL Capital Services

Theleme India Master Fund sold 31.24 lakh shares at Rs 348.01/share

Mufin Green Finance

Aakanksha Satyen Mamtora bought 11.2 lakh shares at Rs 131.59/share

Three Words Capital sold 10.9 lakh shares at Rs 131.51/share

PC Jeweller

Jump Trading Financial India sold 2.63 lakh shares at Rs 15.99/share

Rain Industries

Matruchhaya Mercantile bought 16.59 lakh shares at Rs 208.34/share

Technocraft Ventures

Govind J Gupta bought 2.5 lakh shares at Rs 475.94/share

Bombay Burmah Trading Corp

Nowrosjee Wadia & Sons bought 12.81 lakh shares at Rs 1,195/share

Wadia Nusli Neville sold 12.81 lakh shares at Rs 1,195/share

Enviro Infra Engineers

Acme Capital Market sold 1.88 lakh shares at Rs 121.40/share

Insider Trading

Westlife Foodworld: Promoter Horizon Impex bought 10.75 lakh shares.

Camlin Fine Sciences: Promoter Ashish Subhash Dandekar pledged 1.36 crore shares.

Trading Tweaks

Bajaj Holdings & Investment: Price band revised from no band to 20%.

Excluded From ASM

Delta Corp

Pashupati Cotspin

PB Fintech

F&O Cues

Nifty November futures up 1.2% at 23,053; premium of 117 points.

Max Call OI: 24,000 strike.

Max Put OI: 22,000 strike.

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: ICICI Bank, Hyundai Motor, Trent, Tata Steel, Schaeffler India And L&T Finance — Ask Profit

Securities In Ban Period

SAIL

Kaynes Technology

Clean Science

Key Earnings Today

Aditya Birla Capital, Affle 3i, Ajanta Pharma, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Delhivery, Dixon Technologies, GAIL, GMDC, Indraprastha Gas, Indian Oil, LIC Housing Finance, Max Healthcare, NTPC Green, PB Fintech, Reliance Industries, SJVN, Sun Pharma, Varun Beverages, Zee Entertainment and others.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.