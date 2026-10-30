Five Stocks To Buy Today, October 30: Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Waaree Energies, Kotak Bank, And More

Indian equity investors will have several stock-specific opportunities to track on Friday, October 30, as traders look for fresh short-term setups amid market volatility.

Market analysts have recommended five stocks across the sugar, renewable energy, e-commerce, real estate and banking sectors. Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Waaree Energies, Nykaa, DLF and Kotak Mahindra Bank feature among the top picks, with analysts setting defined target prices and stop losses for each counter.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 420)

Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, recommends buying Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries at the current market price of Rs 420. He has set a target price of Rs 445.50, indicating potential upside of around 6% from the prevailing level. Rajani recommends keeping a stop loss at Rs 399 to manage downside risk.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Waaree Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2318)

Rajani also has a ‘buy' recommendation on Waaree Energies. The HDFC Securities analyst has set a target of Rs 2,445 on the stock, which translates into an upside potential of about 5.5% from its CMP of Rs 2,318. The suggested stop loss for the trade is Rs 2,195.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. (Nykaa) (CMP: Rs 352.90)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR at Globe Capital, recommends buying Nykaa shares at the CMP of Rs 352.90. He has placed the target at Rs 368, implying an upside of more than 4%. Traders have been advised to maintain a stop loss at Rs 342.

DLF Ltd. (CMP: Rs 694.35)

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, recommends buying DLF shares around the current market price of Rs 694. The analyst has set a target price of Rs 720, pointing to potential gains of nearly 4%. The stop loss has been placed at Rs 672.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 459)

Mishra also recommends buying Kotak Mahindra Bank at around Rs 459. He has set a target price of Rs 488, representing potential upside of more than 6% from the stated CMP. Investors following the trade can keep a stop loss at Rs 445.

ALSO READ | Trade Setup For Oct 30: Nifty Recovery Gathers Pace; Can Bulls Push Index Above 23,000?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.