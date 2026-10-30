Rekha Gupta Celebrates Karwa Chauth With Women At Official Residence In New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday celebrated Karwa Chauth with women at her official residence, extending wishes for their well-being and prosperity and saying the festival becomes more joyful when women celebrate it together with their friends.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta wished that the festival brings good fortune, prosperity and happiness to families, and that husbands enjoy long, healthy lives and couples share a happy and fulfilling married life.

She described Karwa Chauth as one of the most significant festivals in a woman's life, adding that celebrating it collectively with friends makes the occasion more joyful.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The chief minister also reached out to women whose husbands were no longer with them, including single mothers, saying they too had every right to live happily with God's blessings.

Gupta urged such women to provide a good upbringing to their children and remain happy themselves, while remembering their loved ones during festivals without allowing their absence to become a source of sorrow.

She extended her greetings to all women celebrating the festival in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.