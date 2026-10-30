Stocks To Watch Today: Dixon Tech, Syrma SGS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Trent Among Others

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, including Wipro, Trent, Praj Industries, Greenply Industries, NTPC, Samvardhana Motherson, Bank of Baroda, TVS Motor and PI Industries.
Investors will track a range of corporate developments, including leadership changes, capacity expansion plans, new orders, project commissioning, regulatory updates and strategic investments.
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Here are the notable corporate announcements and earnings that came after Thursday's market hours:
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Earnings Post Market Hours
PN Gadgil Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 22.4% to Rs 2,666 crore vs Rs 2,178 crore
EBITDA up 91.7% to Rs 207 crore vs Rs 108 crore
EBITDA margin at 7.8% vs 5%
Net profit up 53.2% to Rs 121 crore vs Rs 79 crore
Godrej Consumer Products Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 19% to Rs 4,413 crore vs Rs 3,708 crore
EBITDA up 11.7% to Rs 820 crore vs Rs 734 crore
EBITDA margin at 18.6% vs 19.8%
Net profit up 13.9% to Rs 523 crore vs Rs 459 crore
InterGlobe Aviation Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 25.9% to Rs 23,364 crore vs Rs 18,555 crore
EBITDA at Rs 1,908 crore vs Rs 579 crore
EBITDA margin at 8.2% vs 3.1%
EBITDAR down 3% to Rs 3,667 crore vs Rs 3,792 crore
EBITDAR margin at 15.7% vs 20.4%
Net loss at Rs 1,879 crore vs loss of Rs 2,582 crore
Suzlon Energy Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 25.9% to Rs 4,875 crore vs Rs 3,871 crore
EBITDA down 0.3% to Rs 719 crore vs Rs 721 crore
EBITDA margin at 14.7% vs 18.6%
Net profit down 69.2% to Rs 394 crore vs Rs 1,279 crore
Thyrocare Technologies Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 25.1% to Rs 271 crore vs Rs 216.5 crore
EBITDA up 25.3% to Rs 89.3 crore vs Rs 71.3 crore
EBITDA margin at 33% vs 32.9%
Net profit down 66.9% to Rs 15.9 crore vs Rs 48 crore
Trent Q2 (YoY)
Revenue up 22.5% to Rs 5,788 crore vs Rs 4,724 crore
EBITDA up 29.6% to Rs 1,054 crore vs Rs 813 crore
EBITDA margin at 18.2% vs 17.2%
Net profit up 8.6% to Rs 490 crore vs Rs 451 crore
Garware Technical Fibres Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 33% to Rs 463 crore vs Rs 348 crore
EBITDA up 65.3% to Rs 80 crore vs Rs 48.4 crore
EBITDA margin at 17.3% vs 13.9%
Net profit up 84.4% to Rs 59 crore vs Rs 32 crore
Greenply Industries Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.1% to Rs 800 crore vs Rs 689 crore
EBITDA up 56.2% to Rs 89 crore vs Rs 57 crore
EBITDA margin at 11.2% vs 8.3%
Net profit up 166.3% to Rs 43 crore vs Rs 16 crore
NIIT Learning Systems Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 11.1% to Rs 529 crore vs Rs 476 crore
EBITDA down 14% to Rs 79.6 crore vs Rs 92.6 crore
EBITDA margin at 15.1% vs 19.5%
Net profit down 20.5% to Rs 37.3 crore vs Rs 46.9 crore
MTAR Technologies Q2 (YoY)
Revenue at Rs 407 crore vs Rs 136 crore
EBITDA at Rs 99 crore vs Rs 17 crore
EBITDA margin at 24.3% vs 12.5%
Net profit at Rs 60 crore vs Rs 4 crore
NCLT Hyderabad approves merger of three arms
Blue Star Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 21% to Rs 2,931 crore vs Rs 2,422 crore
EBITDA up 10.6% to Rs 203 crore vs Rs 183.4 crore
EBITDA margin at 6.9% vs 7.6%
Net profit up 25.2% to Rs 123.9 crore vs Rs 99 crore
Praj Industries Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 0.8% to Rs 849 crore vs Rs 842 crore
EBITDA down 8.1% to Rs 52.4 crore vs Rs 57 crore
EBITDA margin at 6.2% vs 6.8%
Net profit up 21.1% to Rs 23 crore vs Rs 19 crore
NOCIL Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 33% to Rs 427 crore vs Rs 321 crore
EBITDA up 55.1% to Rs 36.3 crore vs Rs 23.4 crore
EBITDA margin at 8.5% vs 7.3%
Net profit up 99.2% to Rs 24.1 crore vs Rs 12.1 crore
Firstsource Solutions Q2 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 2,831 crore vs Rs 2,752 crore
EBIT down 1.6% to Rs 358 crore vs Rs 364 crore
EBIT margin at 12.6% vs 13.2%
Net profit up 40.4% to Rs 233 crore vs Rs 166 crore
Vedanta Oil Q2 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue down 0.8% to Rs 2,488 crore vs Rs 2,507 crore
EBITDA up 66% to Rs 1,351 crore vs Rs 814 crore
EBITDA margin at 54.3% vs 32.5%
Net profit down 21.1% to Rs 746 crore vs Rs 945 crore
Company had a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Steamhouse India Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 128 crore vs Rs 125 crore
EBITDA up 77.3% to Rs 25 crore vs Rs 14.1 crore
EBITDA margin at 19.5% vs 11.3%
Net profit at Rs 7.8 crore vs Rs 3 crore
IEX Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 8.4% to Rs 167 crore vs Rs 154 crore
EBITDA up 5.8% to Rs 141 crore vs Rs 134 crore
EBITDA margin at 84.6% vs 86.7%
Net profit up 13% to Rs 139 crore vs Rs 123 crore
DCW Q2 (YoY)
Revenue up 23% to Rs 663 crore vs Rs 539 crore
EBITDA down 17.2% to Rs 47.6 crore vs Rs 57.5 crore
EBITDA margin at 7.2% vs 10.7%
Net profit down 24.6% to Rs 10.4 crore vs Rs 13.8 crore
Board approves buyback of shares worth Rs 40 crore
Milky Mist Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 41.5% to Rs 1,089 crore vs Rs 769.5 crore
EBITDA up 49.4% to Rs 157 crore vs Rs 105.1 crore
EBITDA margin at 14.4% vs 13.7%
Net profit at Rs 77.9 crore vs Rs 28.4 crore
Borosil Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 7.5% to Rs 369.8 crore vs Rs 344.1 crore
EBITDA up 32.8% to Rs 69.2 crore vs Rs 52.1 crore
EBITDA margin at 18.7% vs 15.1%
Net profit up 40.5% to Rs 31.9 crore vs Rs 22.7 crore
Restaurant Brands Asia Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 20.2% to Rs 845 crore vs Rs 703 crore
EBITDA up 54.9% to Rs 110 crore vs Rs 71 crore
EBITDA margin at 13% vs 10.1%
Net loss at Rs 20 crore vs loss of Rs 59 crore
Appoints Sumit Zaveri as CEO of India business
KRN Heat Exchanger Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 319 crore vs Rs 152 crore
EBITDA up 60.5% to Rs 48 crore vs Rs 29.9 crore
EBITDA margin at 15% vs 19.7%
Net profit at Rs 36 crore vs Rs 18 crore
IndoStar Capital Finance Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Total income up 4.1% to Rs 382 crore vs Rs 367 crore
Net profit up 25.7% to Rs 13.2 crore vs Rs 10.5 crore
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q2 (Cons, QoQ)
Total income down 11.3% to Rs 3,044 crore vs Rs 3,432 crore
Profit down 15.1% to Rs 1,081 crore vs Rs 1,273 crore
To issue NCDs worth Rs 3,000 crore through private placement
Vedanta Power Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 38.2% to Rs 2,908 crore vs Rs 2,104 crore
EBITDA at Rs 421 crore vs Rs 190 crore
EBITDA margin at 14.5% vs 9%
Net profit at Rs 83 crore vs loss of Rs 1,689 crore
CAMS Q2 (Cons, QoQ)
Revenue up 4.9% to Rs 414.5 crore vs Rs 395 crore
EBITDA up 4.2% to Rs 190.4 crore vs Rs 182.7 crore
EBITDA margin at 45.9% vs 46.3%
Net profit up 2.7% to Rs 131.5 crore vs Rs 128 crore
Indraprastha Medical Q2 (YoY)
Revenue up 8.4% to Rs 412.9 crore vs Rs 381 crore
EBITDA up 8.8% to Rs 77.6 crore vs Rs 71.3 crore
EBITDA margin at 18.8% vs 18.7%
Net profit up 8.3% to Rs 53.6 crore vs Rs 49.5 crore
ICRA Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 29.9% to Rs 178 crore vs Rs 137 crore
EBITDA up 35.2% to Rs 66.4 crore vs Rs 49.1 crore
EBITDA margin at 37.3% vs 35.8%
Net profit up 9.2% to Rs 52.2 crore vs Rs 47.8 crore
Brigade Enterprises Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 13.5% to Rs 1,196 crore vs Rs 1,383 crore
EBITDA up 29.5% to Rs 424.5 crore vs Rs 327.8 crore
EBITDA margin at 35.5% vs 23.7%
Net profit up 19.1% to Rs 194 crore vs Rs 162.5 crore
Coal India Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 44,179 crore vs Rs 36,553 crore
EBITDA up 28.9% to Rs 8,499 crore vs Rs 6,593 crore
EBITDA margin at 19.2% vs 18%
Net profit up 53% to Rs 6,516 crore vs Rs 4,259 crore
To pay interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per share
Paradeep Phosphates Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 7.12% to Rs 7,364 crore vs Rs 6,872 crore
EBITDA down 37% to Rs 413.4 crore vs Rs 656.5 crore
EBITDA margin at 5.6% vs 9.6%
Net profit down 64.6% to Rs 121 crore vs Rs 342 crore
Shaily Engineering Plastics Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 24.5% to Rs 319.5 crore vs Rs 256.7 crore
EBITDA up 22.3% to Rs 97.1 crore vs Rs 79.4 crore
EBITDA margin at 30.4% vs 30.9%
Net profit up 19.5% to Rs 61.3 crore vs Rs 51.3 crore
Archean Chemical Industries Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 27.5% to Rs 297 crore vs Rs 233 crore
EBITDA up 12.4% to Rs 69.8 crore vs Rs 62.1 crore
EBITDA margin at 23.5% vs 26.7%
Net profit up 10.3% to Rs 32.1 crore vs Rs 29.1 crore
Sanofi India Q3 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 3.6% to Rs 492 crore vs Rs 475 crore
EBITDA up 20.8% to Rs 161 crore vs Rs 133 crore
EBITDA margin at 32.8% vs 28.1%
Net profit up 53.9% to Rs 117 crore vs Rs 76 crore
To pay interim dividend of Rs 75 per share
Saw one-time loss of Rs 27.3 crore in Q3 FY26
Deepak Nitrite Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 61.8% to Rs 3,076 crore vs Rs 1,902 crore
EBITDA at Rs 626.8 crore vs Rs 204.3 crore
EBITDA margin at 20.4% vs 10.7%
Net profit at Rs 397.7 crore vs Rs 118.7 crore
Strides Pharma Science Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 17.1% to Rs 1,430 crore vs Rs 1,221 crore
EBITDA up 8.2% to Rs 251 crore vs Rs 232 crore
EBITDA margin at 17.6% vs 19%
Net profit up 2.3% to Rs 131 crore vs Rs 128 crore
Ram Ratna Wires Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 68.6% to Rs 1,962 crore vs Rs 1,163 crore
EBITDA up 61.7% to Rs 89.6 crore vs Rs 55.4 crore
EBITDA margin at 4.6% vs 4.8%
Net profit up 64.3% to Rs 35 crore vs Rs 21.3 crore
EPACK Durable Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue at Rs 439 crore vs Rs 213 crore
EBITDA at Rs 6.8 crore vs Rs 0.2 crore
EBITDA margin at 1.5% vs 0.1%
Net loss at Rs 25.1 crore vs loss of Rs 22.2 crore
Rajesh Kumar Mittal resigns as CFO from Oct. 31
Timken India Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 25.4% to Rs 986 crore vs Rs 786.3 crore
EBITDA up 29% to Rs 184.2 crore vs Rs 142.8 crore
EBITDA margin at 18.7% vs 18.2%
Net profit up 29.1% to Rs 120.8 crore vs Rs 93.6 crore
Arcil Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Total income up 31.1% to Rs 279 crore vs Rs 213 crore
Net profit up 37.7% to Rs 154 crore vs Rs 112 crore
Alivus Life Sciences Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16% to Rs 682 crore vs Rs 588 crore
EBITDA up 48% to Rs 265 crore vs Rs 179 crore
EBITDA margin at 38.9% vs 30.5%
Net profit up 51.5% to Rs 197 crore vs Rs 130 crore
Fino Payments Bank Q2 (YoY)
NII up 20% to Rs 39 crore vs Rs 32.5 crore
Operating loss at Rs 21 crore vs profit of Rs 21.2 crore
Net loss at Rs 21 crore vs profit of Rs 15.4 crore
Kalpataru Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue down 45% to Rs 437 crore vs Rs 794 crore
EBITDA loss at Rs 103 crore vs profit of Rs 7 crore
Net loss at Rs 64.6 crore vs profit of Rs 5.4 crore
Indegene Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 39.6% to Rs 1,122 crore vs Rs 804 crore
EBITDA up 32.1% to Rs 185 crore vs Rs 140 crore
EBITDA margin at 16.5% vs 17.4%
Net profit up 9.8% to Rs 112 crore vs Rs 102 crore
Capital Small Finance Bank Q2 (YoY)
NII up 21.9% to Rs 136.2 crore vs Rs 111.7 crore
Net profit up 30.7% to Rs 45.6 crore vs Rs 34.9 crore
Net NPA at 1.12% vs 1.14% QoQ
Gross NPA at 2.36% vs 2.47% QoQ
Provisions at Rs 3 crore vs Rs 9.4 crore QoQ and Rs 4.3 crore YoY
Care Ratings Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 20.6% to Rs 164 crore vs Rs 136 crore
EBITDA up 24.1% to Rs 84.5 crore vs Rs 68.1 crore
EBITDA margin at 51.5% vs 50.1%
Net profit up 26.6% to Rs 71.8 crore vs Rs 56.7 crore
RPG Life Sciences Q2 (Cons, YoY)
Revenue up 16.5% to Rs 212 crore vs Rs 182 crore
EBITDA up 3.6% to Rs 40.4 crore vs Rs 39 crore
EBITDA margin at 19.1% vs 21.5%
Net profit down 27.8% to Rs 26.6 crore vs Rs 36.9 crore
Earnings In Focus
Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aether Industries, Affle 3i, Ajanta Pharma, Aditya Vision, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Borosil Renewables, Corona Remedies, Delhivery, Dhanuka Agritech, Prataap Snacks, Dixon Technologies, Engineers India, Finolex Industries, Gabriel India, GAIL, Ganesh Housing, General Insurance Corporation of India, Globus Spirits, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, GMR Power & Urban Infra, Go Fashion, GE Vernova T&D India, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Oil Corporation, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Lodha Developers, Max Healthcare Institute, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Navin Fluorine International, Narayana Hrudayalaya, New India Assurance, NTPC Green Energy, Phoenix Mills, PB Fintech, Pranav Constructions, Quess Corp, Reliance Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Ramkrishna Forgings, RattanIndia Power, Sagar Cements, Sharda Cropchem, SPR Auto Technologies, SJVN, Skipper, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sun TV Network, Syrma SGS Technology, Tilaknagar Industries, Updater Services, Vadilal Industries, Varun Beverages, Vinati Organics, Welspun Living, Zee Entertainment.
Stocks In News
Wipro - Arm acquires 20% shareholding in FLARRE.AI
Trent - Noel Tata retires as chairman from November 11; appoints Bahram Vakil as chairman from November 12; appoints Noel Tata as chairman emeritus from November 12
Praj Industries - To invest Rs 100 crore in JV with BPCL to set up CBG plants in India
Greenply Industries - To invest Rs 125 crore in capacity expansion
NTPC - Arm's 250 MW/500 MWh BESS project declared commercial
Samvardhana Motherson - To issue corporate guarantee of 75 million euros to arm
Afcons Infrastructure - Secures EPC orders worth Rs 3,469 crore for expressway connecting Jewar Airport and underground Lucknow Metro
Patanjali Foods - Madhya Pradesh food body bans sale of cow ghee batch; issues prohibition order for batch in Chhindwara; company says impact limited to affected batch
Bank of Baroda - Says BR Shetty suit and interim applications have not been served on the bank
TVS Motor - Launches TVS Ronin Agonda in Indonesia, starting at IDR 37,080,000
PI Industries - Unveils first insecticide molecule discovered in India
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