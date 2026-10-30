Stocks To Watch Today: Dixon Tech, Syrma SGS, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Trent Among Others

Several stocks are likely to remain in focus on Thursday, including Wipro, Trent, Praj Industries, Greenply Industries, NTPC, Samvardhana Motherson, Bank of Baroda, TVS Motor and PI Industries.

Investors will track a range of corporate developments, including leadership changes, capacity expansion plans, new orders, project commissioning, regulatory updates and strategic investments.

Here are the notable corporate announcements and earnings that came after Thursday's market hours:

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Earnings Post Market Hours

PN Gadgil Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 22.4% to Rs 2,666 crore vs Rs 2,178 crore

EBITDA up 91.7% to Rs 207 crore vs Rs 108 crore

EBITDA margin at 7.8% vs 5%

Net profit up 53.2% to Rs 121 crore vs Rs 79 crore

Godrej Consumer Products Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 19% to Rs 4,413 crore vs Rs 3,708 crore

EBITDA up 11.7% to Rs 820 crore vs Rs 734 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.6% vs 19.8%

Net profit up 13.9% to Rs 523 crore vs Rs 459 crore

InterGlobe Aviation Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 25.9% to Rs 23,364 crore vs Rs 18,555 crore

EBITDA at Rs 1,908 crore vs Rs 579 crore

EBITDA margin at 8.2% vs 3.1%

EBITDAR down 3% to Rs 3,667 crore vs Rs 3,792 crore

EBITDAR margin at 15.7% vs 20.4%

Net loss at Rs 1,879 crore vs loss of Rs 2,582 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 25.9% to Rs 4,875 crore vs Rs 3,871 crore

EBITDA down 0.3% to Rs 719 crore vs Rs 721 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.7% vs 18.6%

Net profit down 69.2% to Rs 394 crore vs Rs 1,279 crore

Thyrocare Technologies Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 25.1% to Rs 271 crore vs Rs 216.5 crore

EBITDA up 25.3% to Rs 89.3 crore vs Rs 71.3 crore

EBITDA margin at 33% vs 32.9%

Net profit down 66.9% to Rs 15.9 crore vs Rs 48 crore

Trent Q2 (YoY)

Revenue up 22.5% to Rs 5,788 crore vs Rs 4,724 crore

EBITDA up 29.6% to Rs 1,054 crore vs Rs 813 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.2% vs 17.2%

Net profit up 8.6% to Rs 490 crore vs Rs 451 crore

Garware Technical Fibres Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 33% to Rs 463 crore vs Rs 348 crore

EBITDA up 65.3% to Rs 80 crore vs Rs 48.4 crore

EBITDA margin at 17.3% vs 13.9%

Net profit up 84.4% to Rs 59 crore vs Rs 32 crore

Greenply Industries Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.1% to Rs 800 crore vs Rs 689 crore

EBITDA up 56.2% to Rs 89 crore vs Rs 57 crore

EBITDA margin at 11.2% vs 8.3%

Net profit up 166.3% to Rs 43 crore vs Rs 16 crore

NIIT Learning Systems Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 11.1% to Rs 529 crore vs Rs 476 crore

EBITDA down 14% to Rs 79.6 crore vs Rs 92.6 crore

EBITDA margin at 15.1% vs 19.5%

Net profit down 20.5% to Rs 37.3 crore vs Rs 46.9 crore

MTAR Technologies Q2 (YoY)

Revenue at Rs 407 crore vs Rs 136 crore

EBITDA at Rs 99 crore vs Rs 17 crore

EBITDA margin at 24.3% vs 12.5%

Net profit at Rs 60 crore vs Rs 4 crore

NCLT Hyderabad approves merger of three arms

Blue Star Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 21% to Rs 2,931 crore vs Rs 2,422 crore

EBITDA up 10.6% to Rs 203 crore vs Rs 183.4 crore

EBITDA margin at 6.9% vs 7.6%

Net profit up 25.2% to Rs 123.9 crore vs Rs 99 crore

Praj Industries Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 0.8% to Rs 849 crore vs Rs 842 crore

EBITDA down 8.1% to Rs 52.4 crore vs Rs 57 crore

EBITDA margin at 6.2% vs 6.8%

Net profit up 21.1% to Rs 23 crore vs Rs 19 crore

NOCIL Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 33% to Rs 427 crore vs Rs 321 crore

EBITDA up 55.1% to Rs 36.3 crore vs Rs 23.4 crore

EBITDA margin at 8.5% vs 7.3%

Net profit up 99.2% to Rs 24.1 crore vs Rs 12.1 crore

Firstsource Solutions Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 2,831 crore vs Rs 2,752 crore

EBIT down 1.6% to Rs 358 crore vs Rs 364 crore

EBIT margin at 12.6% vs 13.2%

Net profit up 40.4% to Rs 233 crore vs Rs 166 crore

Vedanta Oil Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue down 0.8% to Rs 2,488 crore vs Rs 2,507 crore

EBITDA up 66% to Rs 1,351 crore vs Rs 814 crore

EBITDA margin at 54.3% vs 32.5%

Net profit down 21.1% to Rs 746 crore vs Rs 945 crore

Company had a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore in Q1

Steamhouse India Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 2.4% to Rs 128 crore vs Rs 125 crore

EBITDA up 77.3% to Rs 25 crore vs Rs 14.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 19.5% vs 11.3%

Net profit at Rs 7.8 crore vs Rs 3 crore

IEX Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 8.4% to Rs 167 crore vs Rs 154 crore

EBITDA up 5.8% to Rs 141 crore vs Rs 134 crore

EBITDA margin at 84.6% vs 86.7%

Net profit up 13% to Rs 139 crore vs Rs 123 crore

DCW Q2 (YoY)

Revenue up 23% to Rs 663 crore vs Rs 539 crore

EBITDA down 17.2% to Rs 47.6 crore vs Rs 57.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 7.2% vs 10.7%

Net profit down 24.6% to Rs 10.4 crore vs Rs 13.8 crore

Board approves buyback of shares worth Rs 40 crore

Milky Mist Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 41.5% to Rs 1,089 crore vs Rs 769.5 crore

EBITDA up 49.4% to Rs 157 crore vs Rs 105.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.4% vs 13.7%

Net profit at Rs 77.9 crore vs Rs 28.4 crore

Borosil Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 7.5% to Rs 369.8 crore vs Rs 344.1 crore

EBITDA up 32.8% to Rs 69.2 crore vs Rs 52.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.7% vs 15.1%

Net profit up 40.5% to Rs 31.9 crore vs Rs 22.7 crore

Restaurant Brands Asia Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.2% to Rs 845 crore vs Rs 703 crore

EBITDA up 54.9% to Rs 110 crore vs Rs 71 crore

EBITDA margin at 13% vs 10.1%

Net loss at Rs 20 crore vs loss of Rs 59 crore

Appoints Sumit Zaveri as CEO of India business

KRN Heat Exchanger Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 319 crore vs Rs 152 crore

EBITDA up 60.5% to Rs 48 crore vs Rs 29.9 crore

EBITDA margin at 15% vs 19.7%

Net profit at Rs 36 crore vs Rs 18 crore

IndoStar Capital Finance Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Total income up 4.1% to Rs 382 crore vs Rs 367 crore

Net profit up 25.7% to Rs 13.2 crore vs Rs 10.5 crore

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Total income down 11.3% to Rs 3,044 crore vs Rs 3,432 crore

Profit down 15.1% to Rs 1,081 crore vs Rs 1,273 crore

To issue NCDs worth Rs 3,000 crore through private placement

Vedanta Power Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 38.2% to Rs 2,908 crore vs Rs 2,104 crore

EBITDA at Rs 421 crore vs Rs 190 crore

EBITDA margin at 14.5% vs 9%

Net profit at Rs 83 crore vs loss of Rs 1,689 crore

CAMS Q2 (Cons, QoQ)

Revenue up 4.9% to Rs 414.5 crore vs Rs 395 crore

EBITDA up 4.2% to Rs 190.4 crore vs Rs 182.7 crore

EBITDA margin at 45.9% vs 46.3%

Net profit up 2.7% to Rs 131.5 crore vs Rs 128 crore

Indraprastha Medical Q2 (YoY)

Revenue up 8.4% to Rs 412.9 crore vs Rs 381 crore

EBITDA up 8.8% to Rs 77.6 crore vs Rs 71.3 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.8% vs 18.7%

Net profit up 8.3% to Rs 53.6 crore vs Rs 49.5 crore

ICRA Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 29.9% to Rs 178 crore vs Rs 137 crore

EBITDA up 35.2% to Rs 66.4 crore vs Rs 49.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 37.3% vs 35.8%

Net profit up 9.2% to Rs 52.2 crore vs Rs 47.8 crore

Brigade Enterprises Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 13.5% to Rs 1,196 crore vs Rs 1,383 crore

EBITDA up 29.5% to Rs 424.5 crore vs Rs 327.8 crore

EBITDA margin at 35.5% vs 23.7%

Net profit up 19.1% to Rs 194 crore vs Rs 162.5 crore

Coal India Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 44,179 crore vs Rs 36,553 crore

EBITDA up 28.9% to Rs 8,499 crore vs Rs 6,593 crore

EBITDA margin at 19.2% vs 18%

Net profit up 53% to Rs 6,516 crore vs Rs 4,259 crore

To pay interim dividend of Rs 10.25 per share

Paradeep Phosphates Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 7.12% to Rs 7,364 crore vs Rs 6,872 crore

EBITDA down 37% to Rs 413.4 crore vs Rs 656.5 crore

EBITDA margin at 5.6% vs 9.6%

Net profit down 64.6% to Rs 121 crore vs Rs 342 crore

Shaily Engineering Plastics Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 24.5% to Rs 319.5 crore vs Rs 256.7 crore

EBITDA up 22.3% to Rs 97.1 crore vs Rs 79.4 crore

EBITDA margin at 30.4% vs 30.9%

Net profit up 19.5% to Rs 61.3 crore vs Rs 51.3 crore

Archean Chemical Industries Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 27.5% to Rs 297 crore vs Rs 233 crore

EBITDA up 12.4% to Rs 69.8 crore vs Rs 62.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 23.5% vs 26.7%

Net profit up 10.3% to Rs 32.1 crore vs Rs 29.1 crore

Sanofi India Q3 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 3.6% to Rs 492 crore vs Rs 475 crore

EBITDA up 20.8% to Rs 161 crore vs Rs 133 crore

EBITDA margin at 32.8% vs 28.1%

Net profit up 53.9% to Rs 117 crore vs Rs 76 crore

To pay interim dividend of Rs 75 per share

Saw one-time loss of Rs 27.3 crore in Q3 FY26

Deepak Nitrite Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 61.8% to Rs 3,076 crore vs Rs 1,902 crore

EBITDA at Rs 626.8 crore vs Rs 204.3 crore

EBITDA margin at 20.4% vs 10.7%

Net profit at Rs 397.7 crore vs Rs 118.7 crore

Strides Pharma Science Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 17.1% to Rs 1,430 crore vs Rs 1,221 crore

EBITDA up 8.2% to Rs 251 crore vs Rs 232 crore

EBITDA margin at 17.6% vs 19%

Net profit up 2.3% to Rs 131 crore vs Rs 128 crore

Ram Ratna Wires Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 68.6% to Rs 1,962 crore vs Rs 1,163 crore

EBITDA up 61.7% to Rs 89.6 crore vs Rs 55.4 crore

EBITDA margin at 4.6% vs 4.8%

Net profit up 64.3% to Rs 35 crore vs Rs 21.3 crore

EPACK Durable Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue at Rs 439 crore vs Rs 213 crore

EBITDA at Rs 6.8 crore vs Rs 0.2 crore

EBITDA margin at 1.5% vs 0.1%

Net loss at Rs 25.1 crore vs loss of Rs 22.2 crore

Rajesh Kumar Mittal resigns as CFO from Oct. 31

Timken India Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 25.4% to Rs 986 crore vs Rs 786.3 crore

EBITDA up 29% to Rs 184.2 crore vs Rs 142.8 crore

EBITDA margin at 18.7% vs 18.2%

Net profit up 29.1% to Rs 120.8 crore vs Rs 93.6 crore

Arcil Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Total income up 31.1% to Rs 279 crore vs Rs 213 crore

Net profit up 37.7% to Rs 154 crore vs Rs 112 crore

Alivus Life Sciences Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16% to Rs 682 crore vs Rs 588 crore

EBITDA up 48% to Rs 265 crore vs Rs 179 crore

EBITDA margin at 38.9% vs 30.5%

Net profit up 51.5% to Rs 197 crore vs Rs 130 crore

Fino Payments Bank Q2 (YoY)

NII up 20% to Rs 39 crore vs Rs 32.5 crore

Operating loss at Rs 21 crore vs profit of Rs 21.2 crore

Net loss at Rs 21 crore vs profit of Rs 15.4 crore

Kalpataru Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue down 45% to Rs 437 crore vs Rs 794 crore

EBITDA loss at Rs 103 crore vs profit of Rs 7 crore

Net loss at Rs 64.6 crore vs profit of Rs 5.4 crore

Indegene Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 39.6% to Rs 1,122 crore vs Rs 804 crore

EBITDA up 32.1% to Rs 185 crore vs Rs 140 crore

EBITDA margin at 16.5% vs 17.4%

Net profit up 9.8% to Rs 112 crore vs Rs 102 crore

Capital Small Finance Bank Q2 (YoY)

NII up 21.9% to Rs 136.2 crore vs Rs 111.7 crore

Net profit up 30.7% to Rs 45.6 crore vs Rs 34.9 crore

Net NPA at 1.12% vs 1.14% QoQ

Gross NPA at 2.36% vs 2.47% QoQ

Provisions at Rs 3 crore vs Rs 9.4 crore QoQ and Rs 4.3 crore YoY

Care Ratings Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 20.6% to Rs 164 crore vs Rs 136 crore

EBITDA up 24.1% to Rs 84.5 crore vs Rs 68.1 crore

EBITDA margin at 51.5% vs 50.1%

Net profit up 26.6% to Rs 71.8 crore vs Rs 56.7 crore

RPG Life Sciences Q2 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 16.5% to Rs 212 crore vs Rs 182 crore

EBITDA up 3.6% to Rs 40.4 crore vs Rs 39 crore

EBITDA margin at 19.1% vs 21.5%

Net profit down 27.8% to Rs 26.6 crore vs Rs 36.9 crore

Earnings In Focus

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Capital, Aether Industries, Affle 3i, Ajanta Pharma, Aditya Vision, Bank of Baroda, Bharat Electronics, Borosil Renewables, Corona Remedies, Delhivery, Dhanuka Agritech, Prataap Snacks, Dixon Technologies, Engineers India, Finolex Industries, Gabriel India, GAIL, Ganesh Housing, General Insurance Corporation of India, Globus Spirits, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, GMR Power & Urban Infra, Go Fashion, GE Vernova T&D India, Indraprastha Gas, Indigo Paints, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Oil Corporation, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Lodha Developers, Max Healthcare Institute, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Navin Fluorine International, Narayana Hrudayalaya, New India Assurance, NTPC Green Energy, Phoenix Mills, PB Fintech, Pranav Constructions, Quess Corp, Reliance Industries, Shree Renuka Sugars, Ramkrishna Forgings, RattanIndia Power, Sagar Cements, Sharda Cropchem, SPR Auto Technologies, SJVN, Skipper, Smartworks Coworking Spaces, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sun TV Network, Syrma SGS Technology, Tilaknagar Industries, Updater Services, Vadilal Industries, Varun Beverages, Vinati Organics, Welspun Living, Zee Entertainment.

Stocks In News

Wipro - Arm acquires 20% shareholding in FLARRE.AI

Trent - Noel Tata retires as chairman from November 11; appoints Bahram Vakil as chairman from November 12; appoints Noel Tata as chairman emeritus from November 12

Praj Industries - To invest Rs 100 crore in JV with BPCL to set up CBG plants in India

Greenply Industries - To invest Rs 125 crore in capacity expansion

NTPC - Arm's 250 MW/500 MWh BESS project declared commercial

Samvardhana Motherson - To issue corporate guarantee of 75 million euros to arm

Afcons Infrastructure - Secures EPC orders worth Rs 3,469 crore for expressway connecting Jewar Airport and underground Lucknow Metro

Patanjali Foods - Madhya Pradesh food body bans sale of cow ghee batch; issues prohibition order for batch in Chhindwara; company says impact limited to affected batch

Bank of Baroda - Says BR Shetty suit and interim applications have not been served on the bank

TVS Motor - Launches TVS Ronin Agonda in Indonesia, starting at IDR 37,080,000

PI Industries - Unveils first insecticide molecule discovered in India

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