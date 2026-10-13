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Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Inflation To Tech Stocks Selloff; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Oct 13

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, amid selling in technology stocks. Crude oil prices eased after rising over $2 a barrel in the previous session.

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Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, Inflation To Tech Stocks Selloff; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Oct 13
Gift Nifty signals a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market today.
Photo Source: Unsplash

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note on Tuesday as mounting inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions weigh on investor sentiment.

The trends on Gift Nifty signal a marginally positive start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,418 level, a premium of nearly 32 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

In the previous session, the benchmark indices declined over half a percent, amid concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions and elevated energy prices.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Sensex declined 547.65 points, or 0.76%, to close at 71,924.68, while the Nifty 50 settled 157.10 points, or 0.70%, lower at 22,363.35.

“With volatility elevated and buying conviction remaining weak, the near-term outlook continues to be cautious. We thus reiterate our preference for a hedged approach, with a negative bias until the index demonstrates sustained strength above key resistance levels,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – research, Religare Broking.

Here are five key factors that may drive the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, and concerns over elevated crude oil prices. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 2.26% while the Topix fell 0.29%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 4.33% at open, while the Kosdaq plunged 3.46%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 13

Wall Street

US stock market ended mixed on Monday, as investors awaited the third-quarter earnings season and for economic data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 195.60 points, or 0.38%, to 51,850.55, while the S&P 500 eased 4.30 points, or 0.06%, to 7,807.24. The Nasdaq Composite closed 120.27 points, or 0.44%, lower at 27,245.90.

Tech Socks Selloff

Technology stocks in Asian markets witnessed a sharp selloff, tracking losses in US peers. 

In Japan, SoftBank Group shares cracked 8.51%, Advantest share price shed 4.28%, Tokyo Electron stock price plunged 5.14% and Kioxia shares crashed 11.54%.

In South Korea, SK Hynix shares slipped 6.5%, Samsung Electronics share price declined 5.69% and Seoul Semiconductor shares shed 4.07%.

CPI Inflation

India's retail inflation accelerated to 5.54% in September, its highest level in the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. The inflation rose from 4.83% in August. The latest figure marks a near-two-year high, the highest since October 2024.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices fell after gaining by nearly $2 a barrel in the previous session. Brent crude futures declined 0.52% to $106.10 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.46% to $93.31 a barrel

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 13: Nifty Support Dips To 22,180 Amid Correction Until Trend Reversal: Check Key Levels

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