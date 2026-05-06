Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 6

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.38% at 24,200 as of 6:40 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) rose 0.22% and 1.83% respectively.

India Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks recovered from deeper intraday losses but ended lower amid expiry-led volatility. The Nifty 50 closed 0.36% lower at 24,032.80, while the Sensex fell 0.33% to 77,017.79.Intraday, the Nifty was down as much as 0.95%, while the Sensex declined up to 0.94%. Positive global cues and a decline in Brent crude prices helped indices pare losses toward the close.

Earnings In Focus

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, Arvind Fashions Ltd, Avalon Technologies Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Birlasoft Ltd, Capillary Technologies India Ltd, CESC Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, eMudhra Ltd, Firstsource Solutions Ltd, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd, Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd, Hexaware Technologies Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Meesho Ltd, Muthoot Microfin Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd, R Systems International Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Sula Vineyards

Earnings Post Market Hours

Coforge

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 5.2% at Rs. 4,450 crore versus Rs. 4,232 crore.

EBIT up 25.7% at Rs. 696 crore versus Rs. 554 crore.

EBIT margin at 15.6% versus 13.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 612 crore versus Rs. 250 crore.

The board defers the dividend proposal to the next meeting.

Poonawalla Fincorp

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 80.7% at Rs. 2,120 crore versus Rs. 1,173 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 254.8 crore versus Rs. 62.3 crore

SJS Enterprises

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 29.7% at Rs. 260 crore versus Rs. 201 crore.

EBITDA up 46.5% at Rs. 74.7 crore versus Rs. 51 crore.

EBITDA margin at 28.7% versus 25.4%.

Net profit up 45.2% at Rs. 48.5 crore versus Rs. 33.4 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 3.5 per share.

Aadhar Housing Finance

Q4FY26 (YoY)

Total income up 19% at Rs. 992 crore versus Rs. 834 crore.

Net profit up 26.7% at Rs. 311 crore versus Rs. 245 crore.

Ajanta Pharma

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 21% at Rs. 1,422 crore versus Rs. 1,170 crore.

EBITDA up 12% at Rs. 333 crore versus Rs. 297 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.4% versus 25.4%.

Net profit up 18% at Rs. 267 crore versus Rs. 225 crore.

GHCL

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 1.2% at Rs. 790.5 crore versus Rs. 781.5 crore.

EBITDA down 19.6% at Rs. 175.6 crore versus Rs. 218.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.2% versus 27.9%.

Net profit down 23.1% at Rs. 116 crore versus Rs. 150 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 12 per share.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY & QoQ mix)

NII up 1% at Rs. 1,488 crore versus Rs. 1,480 crore (YoY).

Operating profit up 13.9% at Rs. 911 crore versus Rs. 800 crore (YoY).

Net profit up 36.5% at Rs. 798 crore versus Rs. 585 crore.

Gross NPA at 2.5% versus 3% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.64% versus 0.68% (QoQ).

SRF

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 7% at Rs. 4,615 crore versus Rs. 4,313 crore.

EBITDA up 7.1% at Rs. 1,025.7 crore versus Rs. 957.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.22% versus 22.19%.

Net profit up 10.6% at Rs. 582 crore versus Rs. 526 crore.

GNG Electronics

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 43% at Rs. 652 crore versus Rs. 456 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 63.4 crore versus Rs. 27.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 6.1%.

Net profit at Rs. 42.1 crore versus Rs. 14.7 crore.

The company approves a corporate guarantee of AED 20 million for its arm.

Aeroflex Industries

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 37.2% at Rs. 125.8 crore versus Rs. 91.7 crore.

EBITDA up 59% at Rs. 30 crore versus Rs. 18.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 23.9% versus 20.6%.

Net profit up 57.1% at Rs. 17.6 crore versus Rs. 11.2 crore.

United Breweries

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 3.1% at Rs. 2,250 crore versus Rs. 2,323 crore.

EBITDA down 25.5% at Rs. 139 crore versus Rs. 187 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.2% versus 8%.

Net profit up 4.3% at Rs. 102 crore versus Rs. 97.6 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 10 per share for FY26.

Lloyds Metals & Energy

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 19% at Rs. 6,020 crore versus Rs. 5,058 crore.

EBITDA up 44.7% at Rs. 2,545 crore versus Rs. 1,758 crore.

EBITDA margin at 42.3% versus 34.8%.

Net profit up 35.5% at Rs. 1,420 crore versus Rs. 1,047 crore.

The company approves issuance of NCDs of up to Rs. 2,500 crore; current tranche capped at Rs. 700 crore.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 2.5% at Rs. 990.7 crore versus Rs. 1,015.5 crore.

EBITDA down 13.7% at Rs. 170 crore versus Rs. 197 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.17% versus 19.4%.

Net profit down 47.4% at Rs. 104.5 crore versus Rs. 198.8 crore.

Gautam Dalmia reappointed as Managing Director from January 2027.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income down 33.8% at Rs. 277 crore versus Rs. 419 crore.

Net profit at Rs. 5.3 crore versus loss of Rs. 434 crore.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 4,000 crore via NCDs.

Aavas Financiers

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Total income up 12% at Rs. 715 crore versus Rs. 637.5 crore.

Net profit up 18.2% at Rs. 181.7 crore versus Rs. 153.7 crore.

The company sets an NCD issuance limit of Rs. 9,000 crore.

Shoppers Stop

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.7% at Rs. 1,210 crore versus Rs. 1,064 crore.

EBITDA up 8.4% at Rs. 184 crore versus Rs. 170 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.2% versus 16%.

Net loss at Rs. 16.4 crore versus profit of Rs. 2 crore.

Investment in Global SS Beauty Brands Limited, Wholly Owned Material Subsidiary

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 11.3% at Rs. 82,762 crore versus Rs. 74,392 crore.

EBITDA up 5% at Rs. 8,611 crore versus Rs. 8,202 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.4% versus 11%.

Net profit down 3.1% at Rs. 5,326 crore versus Rs. 5,497 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 38 per share and appoints P. Ramakrishnan as CFO effective July 1.

PTC India Financial Services

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income down 24.4% at Rs. 119 crore versus Rs. 158 crore.

Net profit down 21.8% at Rs. 45.5 crore versus Rs. 58.2 crore.

Raymond Realty

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue at Rs. 1,156.7 crore versus Rs. 117.1 crore.

EBITDA at Rs. 234.3 crore versus Rs. 14.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.3% versus 12.4%.

Net profit at Rs. 161 crore versus Rs. 2.4 crore.

The company declares a dividend of Rs. 2 per share.

Shipping Corporation of India – Land & Assets

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 19.1% at Rs. 5.8 crore versus Rs. 4.9 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs. 20.3 crore versus loss of Rs. 3.2 crore.

Net loss at Rs. 0.84 crore versus loss of Rs. 224.4 crore.

Hero MotoCorp

Q4FY26 (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue up 28.8% at Rs. 12,797 crore versus Rs. 9,939 crore.

EBITDA up 31.1% at Rs. 1,857 crore versus Rs. 1,416 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.5% versus 14.2%.

Net profit up 29.6% at Rs. 1,401 crore versus Rs. 1,081 crore.

The company declares a final dividend of Rs. 75 per share and reappoints Pawan Munjal as Executive Chairman.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar

Q4FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue down 2.5% at Rs. 990.7 crore versus Rs. 1,015.5 crore.

EBITDA down 13.7% at Rs. 170 crore versus Rs. 197 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.17% versus 19.4%.

Net profit down 47.4% at Rs. 104.5 crore versus Rs. 198.8 crore.

Gautam Dalmia reappointed as MD from January 2027.



Stocks In News

ICICI Bank: The company receives an administrative warning letter from SEBI related to its Depository Participant operations and is taking corrective action.

UCO Bank: The Mumbai tax authority reduces the bank's GST demand to Rs. 5 crore from Rs. 1,473 crore.

Asian Energy: The company allots 36.62 lakh equity shares upon conversion of warrants and receives Rs. 92.03 crore.

Emcure Pharma: The company reappoints Mukund Gurjar as Whole‑Time Director for an additional one‑year term.

KEC International: The company secures new orders worth Rs. 1,002 crore across businesses.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Electricity traded volume rises 16.6% YoY to 12,341 MU in April.

SRF: The board approves an indefinite delay of the Rs. 490 crore BOPP film capex project at Indore.

SRF: The company revises refrigerants capex to Rs. 2,285 crore from Rs. 1,100 crore for HFO and AHF plants in Odisha.

Aequs: The company invests an additional Rs. 9.3 crore in its arm, Aequs Engineered Plastics.

Shriram Finance: The company allots Rs. 100 crore of NCDs via private placement.

GE Vernova: The company clarifies that it has not received an order for supply of nine pumped‑storage units; the order pertains to another group entity.

GE Power: The company enters into a contract manufacturing and leave‑and‑licence arrangement for its Vadodara unit.

Vikran Engineering: The company incorporates a new arm, Vikran Renewable.

Alkem Laboratories: The Mumbai tax authority drops a Rs. 139 crore GST demand, including penalty.

TATA POWER: Royal Government of Bhutan and the World Bank Sign Financing Agreements for the Dorjilung Hydroelectric Power Project

Vodafone Idea: Kumar Mangalam Birla is appointed Non‑Executive Chairman. Ravinder Takkar resigns as Chairman and is appointed Non‑Executive Vice‑Chairman.

Uno Minda: The company clarifies that reports of stake sale in TCL India are exploratory and non‑binding, with no agreement unless board‑approved.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: The company allots Rs. 500 crore of NCDs.

PNC Infratech: The company expects to receive Rs. 235 crore from NHAI under a one‑time settlement.

Premier Explosives: The company receives export orders worth Rs. 34 crore for supply of rocket motors.

ICICI Bank: The company receives an administrative warning letter from SEBI relating to Depository Participant operations and is taking corrective action.

UCO Bank: The Mumbai tax authority reduces the bank's GST demand to Rs. 5 crore from Rs. 1,473 crore.

Grasim Industries: NCLAT sets aside a Rs. 302 crore penalty and remands the matter to the CCI for fresh hearing.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: The company's arm clears an unannounced NMPA GMP inspection in China with no observations.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: The company's arm, IKS Health, partners with Holyoke Medical Center to reduce administrative burden and support sustainable growth.

DCX Systems: The company and IAI break ground for a radar manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu; the facility is expected to be completed by April 2027.

Vishnu Chemicals: The company extends maintenance shutdown at the Parwada plant in Vizag; operations are expected to resume within a week.

Chalet Hotels: The company completes 100% acquisition of Seasons Hotels, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Andhra Paper: The company revises estimated production loss at the Kadiam unit, stating the lockout impacts the full daily output of 220 MT.

Dishman Carbogen: Successfully completed an unannounced GMP inspection by China's National Medical Products Administration for its Shanghai, China and for which the communication from the authority has been received

IPO UPDATE

Onemi Technology Solutions: Technology-enabled lender, offers digital loans through mobile app for consumption & biz needs. Operated under Kissht (digital lending platform) & Ring (payments app).

IPO - Day 3

Overall subscription stands at 9.5x;

QIBs at 24.87x

NIIs at 6.5x

Retail at 2.03x.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 6: Nifty's Key Hurdle Stays At 24,200; GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start



Bulk & Block Deals

Ideaforge Techno : BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 5.02 lakh shares at Rs. 783.29 per share

Jaiprakash Power Ven : Radiant Computech bought 4.19 crore shares at Rs. 19.26 per share

JTL Industries : F3 Advisors bought 20.52 lakh shares at Rs. 79.3 per share

Board Meetings

Satin Creditcare Network – Fund Raising

Muthoot Microfinance – Fund Raising

Brigade Enterprises – Bonus issue

Bajaj Auto – Buyback

Aptus Value Housing Finance – Fund raising



Price band

Price Band change from 5% to 20%: Embassy Developments

F&O Cues

Nifty May futures is down 0.32% to 24,128 at a premium of 95.2 points.

Nifty Options 12th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24000.

Currency Check

The rupee fell 2 paise to close at an all-time low of 95.25 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors are retreating from riskier assets amid renewed clashes in the Gulf and targeting of UAE infrastructure, which have reignited supply chain fears.

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