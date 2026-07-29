Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 29

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Stock Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses to end little changed amid F&O expiry and weak global cues. The Nifty 50 closed at 23,987.60, down 8.35 points or 0.03%, while the Sensex ended at 76,765.92, shedding 69.86 points or 0.09%.

US Markets Recap

US equities traded mixed on Tuesday morning as upbeat corporate earnings supported the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while a fresh wave of selling in semiconductor stocks weighed on the Nasdaq Composite.

At around 9:32 a.m. EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 298.33 points, or 0.57%, at 52,508.41, extending gains after stronger-than-expected earnings from Sherwin-Williams and Coca-Cola boosted investor sentiment. The S&P 500 slipped 9.14 points, or 0.12%, to 7,404.04, while the Nasdaq Composite declined as weakness in chipmakers continued to pressure the technology-heavy index.

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Earnings And Updates

VST Industries - Q1 Earnings

Net profit down 24.4% to Rs 42.4 crore versus Rs 56.1 crore year-on-year.

Revenue down 13.5% to Rs 256 crore versus Rs 296 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda down 35.5% to Rs 49.7 crore versus Rs 77 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 19.4% versus 25.8% year-on-year.

Birlasoft - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit down 8.5% to Rs 161 crore versus Rs 176 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Revenue up 2.3% to Rs 1,379 crore versus Rs 1,349 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Ebit down 11.5% to Rs 204 crore versus Rs 230 crore quarter-on-quarter.

Ebit margin stood at 14.8% versus 17% quarter-on-quarter.

DCM Shriram - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit rose to Rs 693 crore versus Rs 113 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 9.3% to Rs 3,565 crore versus Rs 3,262 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 10.9% to Rs 336 crore versus Rs 303 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 9.4% versus 9.3% year-on-year.

L&T - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 14% to Rs 4,123 crore versus Rs 3,617 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 67,942 crore versus Rs 63,679 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda down 3.2% to Rs 6,117 crore versus Rs 6,318 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 9% versus 9.9% year-on-year.

Order book stood at Rs 7.79 lakh crore as of June 30.

Order inflow up 14% to Rs 1.08 lakh crore year-on-year.

Paradeep Phosphates - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 23.8% to Rs 393 crore versus Rs 317 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 36% to Rs 6,124 crore versus Rs 4,504 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 24% to Rs 721 crore versus Rs 581 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 11.8% versus 12.9% year-on-year.

Tata Capital - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 56.3% to Rs 1,547 crore versus Rs 990 crore year-on-year.

Total income up 15% to Rs 8,825 crore versus Rs 7,692 crore year-on-year.

Phoenix Mills - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 23.2% to Rs 297 crore versus Rs 241 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 12.8% to Rs 1,075 crore versus Rs 953 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 13.5% to Rs 641 crore versus Rs 565 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 59.6% versus 59.2% year-on-year.

AGI Greenpac - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 11.8% to Rs 99.4 crore versus Rs 88.9 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 14.2% to Rs 785 crore versus Rs 688 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 23.1% to Rs 175 crore versus Rs 142 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 22.3% versus 20.7% year-on-year.

Appointed Shashvat Somany as joint managing director for five years from Oct. 1.

S H Kelkar - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 77.3% to Rs 45.4 crore versus Rs 25.6 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 13.9% to Rs 662 crore versus Rs 581 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 17.3% to Rs 88 crore versus Rs 75 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 13.3% versus 12.9% year-on-year.

Reported a one-time gain of Rs 30 crore in Q1.

PTC India Financial - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit down 70.6% to Rs 40 crore versus Rs 136 crore year-on-year.

Total income down 27.5% to Rs 103 crore versus Rs 142 crore year-on-year.

TruAlt Bioenergy - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit rose to Rs 57 crore versus Rs 4.7 crore year-on-year.

Revenue rose to Rs 627 crore versus Rs 304 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda rose to Rs 132.8 crore versus Rs 41.5 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 21.2% versus 13.7% year-on-year.

Appointed Mallikarjun Dyaberi as chairman for one year.

Sanofi Consumer - Q1

Net profit up 13.3% to Rs 68.8 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 6.7% to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 221 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 27.2% to Rs 89.3 crore versus Rs 70.2 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 37.9% versus 31.8% year-on-year.

RPG Life Sciences - Q1 Consolidated

Net profit up 17% to Rs 30.8 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore year-on-year.

Revenue up 15.8% to Rs 196 crore versus Rs 169 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda up 22% to Rs 43 crore versus Rs 35 crore year-on-year.

Ebitda margin stood at 22.1% versus 21% year-on-year.

Earnings

ACME Solar Holdings

Adani Enterprises

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Adf Foods

Aequs

Apcotex Industries

Asian Paints

Bajaj Housing Finance

Black Buck

CarTrade Tech

Chalet Hotels

Colgate Palmolive (India)

Craftsman Automation

Dabur India

Devyani International

Eicher Motors

eMudhra

Eris Lifesciences

Force Motors

Gokul Agro Resources

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

HeidelbergCement India

Hexaware Technologies

Honeywell Automation India

Indostar Capital Finance

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

JK Lakshmi Cement

KPIT Technologies

Karnataka Bank

Laxmi Organic Industries

Maharashtra Scooters

MAS Financial Services

Moil

Meghmani Organics

MTAR Technologies

PCBL Chemical

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

Piramal Pharma

Prestige Estates Projects

Quess Corp

Redington

Sharda Cropchem

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company

Syngene International

Syrma SGS Technology

TBO TEK

TeamLease Services

Thangamayil Jewellery

Timex Group India

Triveni Engineering & Industries

V-Guard Industries

Vinati Organics

Vintage Coffee And Beverages

Waaree Energies

Zensar Technologies

Stocks In News

Dynacons Systems & Solutions - Secured a Rs 267.58 crore contract from NPCI for data centre augmentation, including enterprise server infrastructure and seven years of support and warranty.

- Secured a Rs 267.58 crore contract from NPCI for data centre augmentation, including enterprise server infrastructure and seven years of support and warranty. The Orissa Minerals Development Company - The Expert Appraisal Committee recommended environmental clearance for the Belkundi Iron & Manganese Ore Mine, with a production capacity of 1.8 MTPA of iron ore and 0.3 MTPA of manganese ore, subject to specified conditions.

- The Expert Appraisal Committee recommended environmental clearance for the Belkundi Iron & Manganese Ore Mine, with a production capacity of 1.8 MTPA of iron ore and 0.3 MTPA of manganese ore, subject to specified conditions. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - The board approved providing a $500 million parent company guarantee in favour of Saudi Aramco on behalf of subsidiary MRPL to facilitate crude oil imports from Sept. 1, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2028.

- The board approved providing a $500 million parent company guarantee in favour of Saudi Aramco on behalf of subsidiary MRPL to facilitate crude oil imports from Sept. 1, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2028. RailTel Corporation of India - Secured a Rs 43.90 crore work order from the AIG of Police, Odisha, for deploying 170 IT, cyber forensics, and finance and accounts experts for Odisha Police. The project is to be completed by Aug. 30, 2029.

- Secured a Rs 43.90 crore work order from the AIG of Police, Odisha, for deploying 170 IT, cyber forensics, and finance and accounts experts for Odisha Police. The project is to be completed by Aug. 30, 2029. Power Finance Corporation - Subsidiary PFC Consulting incorporated Benchigere Transmission as a special purpose vehicle for the 400 kV Benchigere transmission project in Karnataka. The SPV will be transferred to the successful bidder after the bidding process.

- Subsidiary PFC Consulting incorporated Benchigere Transmission as a special purpose vehicle for the 400 kV Benchigere transmission project in Karnataka. The SPV will be transferred to the successful bidder after the bidding process. NTPC - The government extended the tenure of CMD Gurdeep Singh by six months from Aug. 1, 2026, or until a regular incumbent assumes charge, whichever is earlier.

- The government extended the tenure of CMD Gurdeep Singh by six months from Aug. 1, 2026, or until a regular incumbent assumes charge, whichever is earlier. Dalmia Bharat - Subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) was identified as the successful resolution applicant for Bhilai Jaypee Cement and received the letter of intent.

- Subsidiary Dalmia Cement (Bharat) was identified as the successful resolution applicant for Bhilai Jaypee Cement and received the letter of intent. Larsen & Toubro - The board approved the merger of wholly owned subsidiary L&T Power Development with the company.

- The board approved the merger of wholly owned subsidiary L&T Power Development with the company. Sumitomo Chemical India - Shareholders approved the promotion of Dr. Suresh Ramachandran to managing director from Sept. 1, 2026, the appointment of Anand Mohan Tiwari as an independent director, and the reappointment of N. Sivaraman as an independent director for a second three-year term.

- Shareholders approved the promotion of Dr. Suresh Ramachandran to managing director from Sept. 1, 2026, the appointment of Anand Mohan Tiwari as an independent director, and the reappointment of N. Sivaraman as an independent director for a second three-year term. Info Edge (India) - NCLAT allowed the company's appeal for the proposed amalgamation of four wholly owned subsidiaries with the company.

- NCLAT allowed the company's appeal for the proposed amalgamation of four wholly owned subsidiaries with the company. Paradeep Phosphates - The board approved setting up a 15,000 MTPA aluminium fluoride manufacturing plant at Paradeep, with an estimated investment of Rs 250 crore.

- The board approved setting up a 15,000 MTPA aluminium fluoride manufacturing plant at Paradeep, with an estimated investment of Rs 250 crore. Rail Vikas Nigam - Received a letter of acceptance from East Central Railway for a Rs 358.97 crore railway-doubling project between Kundawa Chainpur and Raxaul.

- Received a letter of acceptance from East Central Railway for a Rs 358.97 crore railway-doubling project between Kundawa Chainpur and Raxaul. Lemon Tree Hotels - Signed a licence agreement for a 51-room Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels property at Panthpiplai, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The property will be managed by wholly owned subsidiary Carnation Hotels.

- Signed a licence agreement for a 51-room Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels property at Panthpiplai, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The property will be managed by wholly owned subsidiary Carnation Hotels. Graphite India - The U.S. Department of Commerce preliminarily imposed a 3.68% countervailing duty on the company's exports of large-diameter graphite electrodes.

- The U.S. Department of Commerce preliminarily imposed a 3.68% countervailing duty on the company's exports of large-diameter graphite electrodes. Central Depository Services - Received SEBI approval for the joint venture agreement between subsidiary Centrico Insurance Repository and Shoveltech Solutions, along with a Rs 25 lakh disbursement for developing a minimum viable product.

- Received SEBI approval for the joint venture agreement between subsidiary Centrico Insurance Repository and Shoveltech Solutions, along with a Rs 25 lakh disbursement for developing a minimum viable product. Indian Oil Corporation - Paradip Refinery processed 16.35 MMT, commissioned SRU-III and NHGU, while the PX-PTA project neared completion.

- Paradip Refinery processed 16.35 MMT, commissioned SRU-III and NHGU, while the PX-PTA project neared completion. Deccan Gold Mines - Signed an MoU with CSIR-CECRI on research into critical minerals and battery materials on July 28, 2026.

- Signed an MoU with CSIR-CECRI on research into critical minerals and battery materials on July 28, 2026. Grasim Industries - Repaid Rs 750 crore of commercial paper on maturity on July 28, 2026.

- Repaid Rs 750 crore of commercial paper on maturity on July 28, 2026. Arkade Developers - Former Chief Sales Officer Amita Singh was booked in an alleged fraud involving the diversion of customer transactions, wrongful brokerage gains, and forged agreements. The alleged wrongful gain was around Rs 2 crore. An FIR has been registered, and the company expects no material business or financial impact.

- Former Chief Sales Officer Amita Singh was booked in an alleged fraud involving the diversion of customer transactions, wrongful brokerage gains, and forged agreements. The alleged wrongful gain was around Rs 2 crore. An FIR has been registered, and the company expects no material business or financial impact. Jain Resource Recycling - Unit-II resumed operations from July 27, 2026, except for the fire-damaged shed.

- Unit-II resumed operations from July 27, 2026, except for the fire-damaged shed. Tanla Platforms - A subsidiary approved the acquisition of a 100% stake in ValueFirst Middle East FZC for Rs 148.52 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by Q2 FY27.

Board Meetings

Interim Dividend

Route Mobile

Fund Raising

Punjab National Bank

Madhya Bharat Agro Products

IndoStar Capital Finance

Syrma SGS Technology

Corporate Action

Lock in Shares

Advit Jewels Ltd: 1 Month Lock in, 2 Million Shares, 4% of Total Outstanding

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd, 1 Month Lock in, 2 Million Shares, 2% of Total Outstanding

IPO Opening

Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd: runs a large private network of multi-specialty hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers in India, Issue size of Rs. 9,275.22 Cr, Combination of fresh issue of 13.56 crore shares aggregating to Rs 8,000.00 crores and offer for sale of 2.16 crore shares, Opens on the 29th of July, Closes on the 31st of July, IPO Listing on Aug. 5.

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Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 10,520.52 8,362.79 6,265.17 Profit After Tax 916.52 1,081.67 533.20 EBITDA 2,795.94 2,247.07 1,776.60 EBITDA Margins 26.58% 26.87% 28.36%

AGM

VST

Shanthi Gears

Honeywell Autom

Colgate

Greenlam Ind

Rainbow Child

Hawkins Cooker

Can Fin Homes

Balkrishna Ind

Apollo Tyres

KPR Mill

HEG TIL

ABSL AMC

Axiscades Tech

Thangamayil

Syngene Intl

NRB Bearings

Esab India

Bajaj Housing

Mah Scooters

IFB Industries

Uflex

Steelcast

Redington

Bulk/Block Deals

Ashika Credit - Pragya Mercantile Pvt. Ltd. sold 2.35 lakh shares at Rs 470 per share.

- Pragya Mercantile Pvt. Ltd. sold 2.35 lakh shares at Rs 470 per share. Asian Granito Tiles - Gaurav R Gandhi HUF sold 2.48 lakh shares at Rs 59 per share. Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC - Touchstone bought 20 lakh shares at Rs 60 per share.

- Gaurav R Gandhi HUF sold 2.48 lakh shares at Rs 59 per share. Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC - Touchstone bought 20 lakh shares at Rs 60 per share. Bluestone - HRTI Pvt. Ltd. bought 43,937 shares at Rs 783.58 per share.

- HRTI Pvt. Ltd. bought 43,937 shares at Rs 783.58 per share. CMLL - Elixir Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd. bought 3,000 shares at Rs 592.11 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 98,554 shares at Rs 594.29 per share. Mathisys Quantcap LLP bought 8,256 shares at Rs 590.54 per share.

- Elixir Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd. bought 3,000 shares at Rs 592.11 per share. Irage Broking Services LLP bought 98,554 shares at Rs 594.29 per share. Mathisys Quantcap LLP bought 8,256 shares at Rs 590.54 per share. Gandhar - HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 1.22 lakh shares at Rs 244.49 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 35,928 shares at Rs 241.59 per share. Societe Generale sold 5.22 lakh shares at Rs 241.88 per share.

- HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 1.22 lakh shares at Rs 244.49 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 35,928 shares at Rs 241.59 per share. Societe Generale sold 5.22 lakh shares at Rs 241.88 per share. Huhtamaki - Digvijay Finlease Ltd. bought 6.35 lakh shares at Rs 281.97 per share. HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 1.17 lakh shares at Rs 284.38 per share.

- Digvijay Finlease Ltd. bought 6.35 lakh shares at Rs 281.97 per share. HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 1.17 lakh shares at Rs 284.38 per share. IndoThai - Mahevarsh Fincon Pvt. Ltd. sold 39,378 shares at Rs 219.79 per share.

- Mahevarsh Fincon Pvt. Ltd. sold 39,378 shares at Rs 219.79 per share. Lotusdev - Mansukh Securities & Finance Ltd. bought 2.90 lakh shares at Rs 190.37 per share.

- Mansukh Securities & Finance Ltd. bought 2.90 lakh shares at Rs 190.37 per share. Motisons - Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. bought 10.39 lakh shares at Rs 14.36 per share.

- Arihant Capital Markets Ltd. bought 10.39 lakh shares at Rs 14.36 per share. TBZ - HRTI Pvt. Ltd. sold 74,972 shares at Rs 281.34 per share.

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List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug Futures is up 0.08% to Rs. 24120 at a premium of Rs. 35.

Maximum Call OI at 24000 strike and Maximum Put OI at 24000 strike.

Stocks Under Ban - None

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