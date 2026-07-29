Petrol, Diesel Prices On July 29: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Brent crude prices climbed sharply on Wednesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks targeting US forces in the Middle East, raising concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions.

At last count, Futures for the international benchmark Brent crude for September delivery rose 3.42% to $86.97 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 3.58% to $82.09 per barrel.

The rally followed heightened tensions in the region after the US Central Command (Centcom) said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in what it described as an attempted surprise attack on US forces stationed in the Middle East.

Centcom also said US and Saudi forces carried out strikes on multiple logistics and weapons sites in eastern Iraq, responding to more than 30 drone attacks over the past three days by Iran-aligned militant groups.

For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, a sustained rise in oil prices could increase import costs and stoke inflationary pressures. Higher crude prices also raise concerns over fuel costs, which have already witnessed multiple increases in recent months.

Petrol Prices On July 29

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On July 29

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Drives Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.





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