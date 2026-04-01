Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On April 1

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 1.99% at 22,880 as of 6:21 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) rose 2.91% and 0.49% respectively.

Indian Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower, extending losses for a second straight session. The Nifty 50 fell 2.1% to close below 22,350 on Monday, while the Sensex dropped more than 1,600 points to settle below 72,000. For March, Sensex and Nifty each slumped 11%, making it their worst March since the Covid period. For the financial year ended March 2026, the Nifty declined more than 5%, while the Sensex fell 7%.

US Market Update

As US President Donald Trump announced to end the war within two to three weeks, US stocks surged. The S&P500 Index jumped 2.9%, while the tech-driven Nasdaq 100 Index rallied 3.4%, marking the best day for these benchmarks since May after the White House reversed several global tariffs, according to Bloomberg data.

Asian Market Update

Asian stocks jumped after the opening bell, with equities in Japan and South Korea pushing the broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index up 1.6%. Around seven shares were up for every one that dropped amid optimism that the war would end, data revealed.

Commodities Check

Oil steadied following hopes for an end to the conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude oil stood at $102 a barrel after falling 1.5% the day before, while gold went up in early Asian trading. The yellow metal jumped up to 1.2% trading at $4,700 an ounce, adding 3.5% gains in the previous session.

Stocks To Watch

Lupin: The company has received a tentative approval from the US FDA for its Sugammadex Injection, which is used to reverse neuromuscular blockade.

The company has received a tentative approval from the US FDA for its Sugammadex Injection, which is used to reverse neuromuscular blockade. NTPC Green Energy: The company reports that its arm, NTPC Renewable Energy, has signed a pact with SECI for the supply of Green Ammonia and a separate MoU with PTC India for the sale of renewable energy.

The company reports that its arm, NTPC Renewable Energy, has signed a pact with SECI for the supply of Green Ammonia and a separate MoU with PTC India for the sale of renewable energy. Capri Global Capital: The company will launch a Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue with a total shelf limit of Rs. 5,000 crore, with Tranche-I opening on April 15 and a green shoe option of Rs. 4,000 crore.

The company will launch a Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) issue with a total shelf limit of Rs. 5,000 crore, with Tranche-I opening on April 15 and a green shoe option of Rs. 4,000 crore. NTPC Green Energy: The company has fully operationalized the final 78.02 MW capacity of its Khavda-I Solar PV project and has also commenced operations for the 90 MW Khavda-II Solar PV project.

The company has fully operationalized the final 78.02 MW capacity of its Khavda-I Solar PV project and has also commenced operations for the 90 MW Khavda-II Solar PV project. GMR Power and Urban Infra: The company has acquired an additional 2.37% stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy from IDFC FIRST Bank.

The company has acquired an additional 2.37% stake in GMR Kamalanga Energy from IDFC FIRST Bank. Jain Resource Recycling: The company has approved the acquisition of a 26% stake each in three distinct power companies to strengthen its energy portfolio.

The company has approved the acquisition of a 26% stake each in three distinct power companies to strengthen its energy portfolio. Nazara Technologies: The company has acquired the remaining 12.56% stake in Nextwave Multimedia, making it a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary.

The company has acquired the remaining 12.56% stake in Nextwave Multimedia, making it a 100% wholly-owned subsidiary. Coforge: The company has received approval from the RBI for an overseas investment exceeding $1 billion, facilitating its international expansion plans.

The company has received approval from the RBI for an overseas investment exceeding $1 billion, facilitating its international expansion plans. ACS Technologies: The company has entered into a strategic partnership with a UAE-based AI firm to distribute their portfolio of AI and IoT solutions across the Indian market.

The company has entered into a strategic partnership with a UAE-based AI firm to distribute their portfolio of AI and IoT solutions across the Indian market. Sammaan Capital: The company has allotted 33 crore shares to Avenir Investment, an entity controlled by the IHC Group, at an issue price of Rs. 139 per share.

The company has allotted 33 crore shares to Avenir Investment, an entity controlled by the IHC Group, at an issue price of Rs. 139 per share. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company has secured an order worth Rs. 357 crore from the JSW Group for the manufacture and supply of various rakes and wagons.

The company has secured an order worth Rs. 357 crore from the JSW Group for the manufacture and supply of various rakes and wagons. DOMS Industries: The company has increased its equity stake in Pioneer Stationery to 64% from the previous 57.5% as part of its brand consolidation strategy.

The company has increased its equity stake in Pioneer Stationery to 64% from the previous 57.5% as part of its brand consolidation strategy. RailTel Corp: The company has received a supply and service work order worth Rs. 29.7 crore from the State of Jharkhand.

The company has received a supply and service work order worth Rs. 29.7 crore from the State of Jharkhand. United Breweries: The company has announced the launch of a new beer brand in the domestic market to expand its product portfolio.

The company has announced the launch of a new beer brand in the domestic market to expand its product portfolio. Granules Life Sciences: The company reports that the US FDA has completed the inspection of its Telangana unit and classified it as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI).

The company reports that the US FDA has completed the inspection of its Telangana unit and classified it as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI). Valor Estate: The company has acquired Radius Estates from Adani Goodhomes for a total consideration of Rs. 383 crore.

The company has acquired Radius Estates from Adani Goodhomes for a total consideration of Rs. 383 crore. Adani Energy Solutions: The company has successfully completed the acquisition of South Kalamb Power Transmission.

The company has successfully completed the acquisition of South Kalamb Power Transmission. Kaveri Seed Company: The company reports that the Appellate Authority has set aside a previously issued income tax demand of Rs. 73.25 crore.

The company reports that the Appellate Authority has set aside a previously issued income tax demand of Rs. 73.25 crore. Kwality Wall's (India): The company has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as an Additional Director and Chairperson of the board.

The company has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as an Additional Director and Chairperson of the board. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company has received a GST demand of Rs. 22.5 crore, inclusive of interest and penalties, from the tax authorities.

The company has received a GST demand of Rs. 22.5 crore, inclusive of interest and penalties, from the tax authorities. Garden Reach Shipbuilders: The company has recorded its highest-ever annual turnover of Rs. 6,400 crore and declared a 129% interim dividend for FY26.

The company has recorded its highest-ever annual turnover of Rs. 6,400 crore and declared a 129% interim dividend for FY26. Gallantt Ispat: The company reports that Sandip Kumar Agarwal has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective today.

The company reports that Sandip Kumar Agarwal has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer effective today. NCC: The company has secured five new construction orders worth a cumulative Rs. 1,292 crore during the month of March.

The company has secured five new construction orders worth a cumulative Rs. 1,292 crore during the month of March. PNC Infratech: The company reports that Devendra Kumar Agarwal has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer.

The company reports that Devendra Kumar Agarwal has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer. Apollo Pipes: The company has postponed the commencement of commercial operations at its Mirzapur manufacturing plant, with the new target set for late April.

The company has postponed the commencement of commercial operations at its Mirzapur manufacturing plant, with the new target set for late April. Ramkrishna Forgings: The company has started commercial production at its new Horizontal Casting Line, which features a total capacity of 28,800 tons per year.

The company has started commercial production at its new Horizontal Casting Line, which features a total capacity of 28,800 tons per year. Britannia Industries: The company has re-appointed N Venkataraman as its Chief Financial Officer for a further period of four years.

The company has re-appointed N Venkataraman as its Chief Financial Officer for a further period of four years. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health): The company has announced the strategic acquihire of ThinkDTM, an AI-native product, strategy, and digital services company, including its founder Tij Bedi.

The company has announced the strategic acquihire of ThinkDTM, an AI-native product, strategy, and digital services company, including its founder Tij Bedi. Gallantt Ispat: The company has appointed Pradyumna Kumar Satpathy as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel effective April 1, 2026.

The company has appointed Pradyumna Kumar Satpathy as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel effective April 1, 2026. YES Bank: The company has received an aggregate amount of Rs. 210 crore from two separate trusts in its Security Receipts Portfolio related to its sold NPA portfolio.

The company has received an aggregate amount of Rs. 210 crore from two separate trusts in its Security Receipts Portfolio related to its sold NPA portfolio. Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened 12 new stores today across multiple states, bringing its total store count to 500.

The company has opened 12 new stores today across multiple states, bringing its total store count to 500. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): The company has recorded a provisional revenue of Rs. 32,250 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and reports an outstanding order book of approximately Rs. 2.54 lakh crore.

The company has recorded a provisional revenue of Rs. 32,250 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and reports an outstanding order book of approximately Rs. 2.54 lakh crore. Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities: The company reports that its subsidiary's new bakery facility in Khopoli, Maharashtra, has commenced commercial production with an installed capacity of 36,464 metric tonnes per annum.

The company reports that its subsidiary's new bakery facility in Khopoli, Maharashtra, has commenced commercial production with an installed capacity of 36,464 metric tonnes per annum. HCLTech: The company has expanded its strategic partnership with CrowdStrike to launch AI-powered Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) services.

The company has expanded its strategic partnership with CrowdStrike to launch AI-powered Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) services. Rolex Rings: The company has completed the final settlement of its Right of Recompense (RoR) obligations by paying Rs. 101 crore to its consortium lenders led by Union Bank of India.

The company has completed the final settlement of its Right of Recompense (RoR) obligations by paying Rs. 101 crore to its consortium lenders led by Union Bank of India. Indraprastha Gas (IGL): The company has approved the appointment of Subhankar Sen as its new Chairman effective April 1, 2026, following the cessation of Raj Kumar Dubey.

The company has approved the appointment of Subhankar Sen as its new Chairman effective April 1, 2026, following the cessation of Raj Kumar Dubey. E.I.D. Parry (India): The company has approved the closure of operations at the refinery unit of its wholly owned subsidiary, Parry Sugars Refinery India, while also approving an investment of up to Rs. 610 crore and an inter-corporate loan of up to Rs. 130 crore in the same arm.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Appoints William Walsh As New CEO; To Take Charge From Aug 3

IG Petrochemicals: The company has achieved mechanical completion of its Plasticizer plant.

The company has achieved mechanical completion of its Plasticizer plant. Aequs: The company has made a further investment of Rs. 35 crore in its arm, Aequs Consumer Products.

The company has made a further investment of Rs. 35 crore in its arm, Aequs Consumer Products. Dr. Agarwal's Health Care: The company reports that Idearx has ceased to be an associate of the company.

The company reports that Idearx has ceased to be an associate of the company. Ajmera Realty: The company has received approval to extend a corporate guarantee for a credit facility of Rs. 70 crore from RBL Bank.

The company has received approval to extend a corporate guarantee for a credit facility of Rs. 70 crore from RBL Bank. Adani Green Energy: The company will hold a board meeting on April 24 to consider its Q4 results.

The company will hold a board meeting on April 24 to consider its Q4 results. Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company has incorporated a new arm named Kirloskar Advanced Systems.

The company has incorporated a new arm named Kirloskar Advanced Systems. TVS Motor: The company has launched two new variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.

The company has launched two new variants of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. Talbros Automotive Components: The company reports that shareholders have approved the appointments of Umesh Talwar as Executive Chairman, Anuj Talwar as MD, and Varun Talwar as VC & MD.

The company reports that shareholders have approved the appointments of Umesh Talwar as Executive Chairman, Anuj Talwar as MD, and Varun Talwar as VC & MD. Arfin India: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs. 85.6 crore from Dakshin Gujarat Vij.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs. 85.6 crore from Dakshin Gujarat Vij. Indiqube Spaces: The company has signed a Rs. 75 crore workspace deal with a healthcare tech GCC in Bangalore.

The company has signed a Rs. 75 crore workspace deal with a healthcare tech GCC in Bangalore. Servotech Renewable Power: The company has appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO and Prem Prakash as COO effective April 1, while Vikas Bhatia ceases to be CFO effective March 31.

The company has appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO and Prem Prakash as COO effective April 1, while Vikas Bhatia ceases to be CFO effective March 31. Jubilant Foodworks: The company will not renew its Dunkin India franchise agreement (MUDFA pact).

The company will not renew its Dunkin India franchise agreement (MUDFA pact). Nava: The company will temporarily shut down two furnaces at its Odisha manufacturing unit for maintenance.

The company will temporarily shut down two furnaces at its Odisha manufacturing unit for maintenance. BASF India: The company has approved the closure of its Metal Complex Dyes (MCD) production line at Mangalore, expected during the last quarter of 2026.

The company has approved the closure of its Metal Complex Dyes (MCD) production line at Mangalore, expected during the last quarter of 2026. DCM Shriram: The company reports that a promoter has purchased a 2.93% stake, increasing their total shareholding to 9.7%.

The company reports that a promoter has purchased a 2.93% stake, increasing their total shareholding to 9.7%. G R Infraprojects: The company has secured an order worth Rs. 1,454 crore from NHAI on a Hybrid Annuity Mode basis.

The company has secured an order worth Rs. 1,454 crore from NHAI on a Hybrid Annuity Mode basis. IREDA: The company has entered into a pact with SMBC to raise 28 billion yen and will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider an interim dividend.

The company has entered into a pact with SMBC to raise 28 billion yen and will hold a board meeting on March 25 to consider an interim dividend. Birlasoft: The company has appointed Vikram Puranik as COO and Arun Rao as CHRO, following the resignations of Selvakumaran Mannappan and Priti Kataria respectively.

The company has appointed Vikram Puranik as COO and Arun Rao as CHRO, following the resignations of Selvakumaran Mannappan and Priti Kataria respectively. Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company has received an order for EHV cables from Gujarat Energy, taking its total order book to over Rs. 3,500 crore.

The company has received an order for EHV cables from Gujarat Energy, taking its total order book to over Rs. 3,500 crore. PFC: The company has transferred South Kalamb Power Transmission to Adani Energy for Rs. 12.5 crore.

The company has transferred South Kalamb Power Transmission to Adani Energy for Rs. 12.5 crore. Alkem Laboratories: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE.

The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in the UAE. Aurobindo Pharma: The company expects to complete a 26% stake acquisition in Swarnaakshu Solar Power by June 30.

The company expects to complete a 26% stake acquisition in Swarnaakshu Solar Power by June 30. HealthCare Global: The company has approved investments of Rs. 98 crore in HCG NCHRI LLP and Rs. 155.7 crore for a stake in a Vizag hospital.

The company has approved investments of Rs. 98 crore in HCG NCHRI LLP and Rs. 155.7 crore for a stake in a Vizag hospital. MTNL: The company has executed a deed of assignment with NABARD for a leasehold property for a full consideration of Rs. 351 crore.

The company has executed a deed of assignment with NABARD for a leasehold property for a full consideration of Rs. 351 crore. Nazara Technologies: The company has approved a preferential allotment of 1.9 crore warrants to raise Rs. 500 crore.

The company has approved a preferential allotment of 1.9 crore warrants to raise Rs. 500 crore. Cipla: The company reports that Umang Vohra has resigned as a Director effective April 1.

The company reports that Umang Vohra has resigned as a Director effective April 1. DLF: The company has concluded the transfer of an IT/ITeS SEZ undertaking to Makalu Builders LLP for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 710 crore.

The company has concluded the transfer of an IT/ITeS SEZ undertaking to Makalu Builders LLP for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 710 crore. Hindustan Copper: The company will construct a 3 MTPA copper concentrate plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The company will construct a 3 MTPA copper concentrate plant in Madhya Pradesh. Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened 7 new stores today, bringing its total store count to 488.

The company has opened 7 new stores today, bringing its total store count to 488. Pace Digitek: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs. 494.5 crore from NTPC.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs. 494.5 crore from NTPC. Aditya Birla Capital: The company has allotted 50,500 NCDs worth Rs. 505 crore and invested Rs. 53 crore in Aditya Birla Capital Digital on a rights basis.

The company has allotted 50,500 NCDs worth Rs. 505 crore and invested Rs. 53 crore in Aditya Birla Capital Digital on a rights basis. Westlife Foodworld: The company reports that McDonald's India has opened a new restaurant at the Irrum Manzil hub in Hyderabad.

The company reports that McDonald's India has opened a new restaurant at the Irrum Manzil hub in Hyderabad. JSW Cement: The company reports that shareholders have approved the re-appointment of Parth Jindal as Managing Director.

The company reports that shareholders have approved the re-appointment of Parth Jindal as Managing Director. Ventive Hospitality: The company will acquire a 50% stake in Narmada Estates for Rs. 88.7 crore.

The company will acquire a 50% stake in Narmada Estates for Rs. 88.7 crore. Religare Enterprises: The company has appointed Arjun Lamba as Whole Time Director.

The company has appointed Arjun Lamba as Whole Time Director. Jubilant Ingrevia: The company has completed the 100% stake acquisition of Remidex.

The company has completed the 100% stake acquisition of Remidex. Swaraj Engines: The company has appointed Sanjay Kshirsagar as CEO (Designate), to take charge as CEO on April 10.

The company has appointed Sanjay Kshirsagar as CEO (Designate), to take charge as CEO on April 10. Tube Investments: The company's arm has allotted 2.5 crore Series C Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares.

The company's arm has allotted 2.5 crore Series C Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares. Oil India: The company has entered into a pact with CSIR-IMMT for joint research in critical minerals.

The company has entered into a pact with CSIR-IMMT for joint research in critical minerals. Coal India: The company reports that Central Mine Planning sold 10.7 crore shares via OFS, reducing Coal India's stake to 85%.

The company reports that Central Mine Planning sold 10.7 crore shares via OFS, reducing Coal India's stake to 85%. PDS: The company will acquire the remaining 7% stake in its arm from an existing shareholder and has incorporated PDS Global Sourcing.

The company will acquire the remaining 7% stake in its arm from an existing shareholder and has incorporated PDS Global Sourcing. Epack Durable: The company reports that its arm has commenced production of RAC split ACs at its Andhra unit.

The company reports that its arm has commenced production of RAC split ACs at its Andhra unit. Ashiana Housing: The company has executed a lease pact with Caroa Properties for a 7-acre land parcel for its Panvel project.

The company has executed a lease pact with Caroa Properties for a 7-acre land parcel for its Panvel project. Saatvik Green Energy: The company has received an order worth Rs. 57 crore for the supply of solar PV modules.

The company has received an order worth Rs. 57 crore for the supply of solar PV modules. Aditya Vision: The company has opened 3 new showrooms in Chhattisgarh.

The company has opened 3 new showrooms in Chhattisgarh. Sterling & Wilson: The company has issued a parent company guarantee to ABSA Bank for Rs. 293 crore.

The company has issued a parent company guarantee to ABSA Bank for Rs. 293 crore. Corona Remedies: The company has acquired the pharma brand Wokadine from Dr. Reddy's in India.

The company has acquired the pharma brand Wokadine from Dr. Reddy's in India. Midwest Gold: The company has approved the preferential allotment of 4 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs. 2,000 per share.

The company has approved the preferential allotment of 4 lakh shares at an issue price of Rs. 2,000 per share. Bank of Baroda: The company has received tax demands of Rs. 457 crore and Rs. 806 crore from the I-T Department and has invested Rs. 500 crore in its arm, BOB Securities & Giltedge.

The company has received tax demands of Rs. 457 crore and Rs. 806 crore from the I-T Department and has invested Rs. 500 crore in its arm, BOB Securities & Giltedge. Mphasis: The company and Flagstar Bank have completed the first phase of modernizing the bank's technology infrastructure.

The company and Flagstar Bank have completed the first phase of modernizing the bank's technology infrastructure. Kwality Wall's: The company reports that The Magnum Ice Cream Co acquired a 61.9% stake in the company on March 30.

The company reports that The Magnum Ice Cream Co acquired a 61.9% stake in the company on March 30. Bharti Airtel: The company will invest $1 billion in its arm Nxtra Data, with Alpha Wave Global and Carlyle also participating as key investors.

The company will invest $1 billion in its arm Nxtra Data, with Alpha Wave Global and Carlyle also participating as key investors. Manappuram Finance: The company has approved a borrowing plan of up to Rs. 7,400 crore for FY27 and will invest Rs. 791 crore in Asirvad Micro Finance.

The company has approved a borrowing plan of up to Rs. 7,400 crore for FY27 and will invest Rs. 791 crore in Asirvad Micro Finance. JK Paper: The company expects commercial production at its Hardwood BCTMP plant to commence in Q1 of FY27.

The company expects commercial production at its Hardwood BCTMP plant to commence in Q1 of FY27. Abans Financial: The company has re-appointed Abhishek Bansal as Managing Director for 5 years.

The company has re-appointed Abhishek Bansal as Managing Director for 5 years. 3M India: The company reports the closure of its PG&F business in India following a global divestiture by its parent company.

The company reports the closure of its PG&F business in India following a global divestiture by its parent company. Refex Industries: The company has increased its shareholding in its arm Venwind Refex Power to 77.39%.

The company has increased its shareholding in its arm Venwind Refex Power to 77.39%. Federal Bank: The company has re-appointed Harsh Dugar as Executive Director.

The company has re-appointed Harsh Dugar as Executive Director. Signature Global (India): The company has entered into a pact with RMZ to dilute a 50% stake in its arm Gurugram Commercity for a total consideration exceeding Rs. 1,200 crore.

The company has entered into a pact with RMZ to dilute a 50% stake in its arm Gurugram Commercity for a total consideration exceeding Rs. 1,200 crore. HG Infra: The company will dissolve 8 non-operational solar SPVs via strike-off. Also transfers 49% stake in arm HG Khammam Devarapalle PKG-1 to neo infra income opportunities fund for Rs. 234 crore.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For April 1: Nifty Finds Support In 22,200-22,150 Zone Amid Market Crash

Shares to exit anchor Lock-in on Wednesday

TruAlt Bioenergy: 6 months lock in, 23.6 mn lock in shares, 28% of total outstanding shares

6 months lock in, 23.6 mn lock in shares, 28% of total outstanding shares Sudeep Pharma : 6 months lock in, 0.2 mn lock in shares, 0% of total outstanding shares

: 6 months lock in, 0.2 mn lock in shares, 0% of total outstanding shares Solarworld Energy Solutions: 6 months lock in, 11.6 mn lock in shares, 13% of total outstanding shares

6 months lock in, 11.6 mn lock in shares, 13% of total outstanding shares Omnitech Engineering : 1 month lock in, 3.8 mn lock in shares, 3% of total outstanding shares

Bulk and Block Deals

Ceinsys Tech: ROHIT IRON AND STEEL I bought 1lk shares for Rs. 940.46 per share, TREBLE TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY sold 1.53 lk shares for Rs. 926.88 per share

ROHIT IRON AND STEEL I bought 1lk shares for Rs. 940.46 per share, TREBLE TRADING AND INVESTMENT COMPANY sold 1.53 lk shares for Rs. 926.88 per share Prabha Energy: DHAREN SHANTILAL SAVLA sold 8.77 lk shares, MADHU SILICA bought 2.62 lk shares, SHAISHAV RAKESHBHAI SHAH bought and SUPER ENTERPRISE bought 3 lk shares for Rs. 1.26 per share

DHAREN SHANTILAL SAVLA sold 8.77 lk shares, MADHU SILICA bought 2.62 lk shares, SHAISHAV RAKESHBHAI SHAH bought and SUPER ENTERPRISE bought 3 lk shares for Rs. 1.26 per share Bharat Heavy Electricals: MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE sold, GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE – ODI bought 12.36 lk shares for Rs. 251 per share.

MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE sold, GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE – ODI bought 12.36 lk shares for Rs. 251 per share. Jio Fin Services: GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE – ODI bought, MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE PTE sold 26.78 lk shares for Rs. 232.55 per share.

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE – ODI bought, MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE PTE sold 26.78 lk shares for Rs. 232.55 per share. Sai Life Sciences: GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE – ODI sold, MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE PTE bought 7.97 lk shares for Rs. 1,015.40 per share.

GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE – ODI sold, MORGAN STANLEY ASIA SINGAPORE PTE bought 7.97 lk shares for Rs. 1,015.40 per share. Cube Highways Trust: ASK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS bought 41.50 lk shares, CUBE HIGHWAYS AND INFRASTRUCTURE III sold 1.32 crores shares, CUBE MOBILITY INVESTMENTS sold 3.74 crores shares, INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ASSETS FUND bought 61.75 lk shares, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK bought 1.91 crores shares, MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA bought 34 lk shares, NEO REAL ASSET YIELD FUND bought 37.50 lk shares for Rs. 146 per share

ASK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS bought 41.50 lk shares, CUBE HIGHWAYS AND INFRASTRUCTURE III sold 1.32 crores shares, CUBE MOBILITY INVESTMENTS sold 3.74 crores shares, INFRASTRUCTURE AND REAL ASSETS FUND bought 61.75 lk shares, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK bought 1.91 crores shares, MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA bought 34 lk shares, NEO REAL ASSET YIELD FUND bought 37.50 lk shares for Rs. 146 per share Siemens Energy India: BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought, MORGAN STANLEY ASIA (SINGAPORE) PTE sold 1.69 lk shares for Rs. 2,565 per share.

BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought, MORGAN STANLEY ASIA (SINGAPORE) PTE sold 1.69 lk shares for Rs. 2,565 per share. GMR Airports: BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought, COPTHALL MAURITIUS INVESTMENT sold 36.29 lk share for Rs.85.75 per share

BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought, COPTHALL MAURITIUS INVESTMENT sold 36.29 lk share for Rs.85.75 per share LG Electronics India: BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought, GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE sold 2.47 lk shares for Rs. 1,455 per share.

BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought, GOLDMAN SACHS BANK EUROPE SE sold 2.47 lk shares for Rs. 1,455 per share. Max Healthcare Institute: BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS bought, CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS SINGAPORE sold 5.89 lk shares for Rs. 969 per share.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Board Likely To Back Sashidhar Jagdishan For Another CEO Term, Say Sources

Insider Trades/Pledge

Agi Greenpac: Sandip Somany, Promoter, bought 50 k shares.

Sandip Somany, Promoter, bought 50 k shares. Ashapura Minechem: CHETAN NAVNITLAL SHAH, Promoter, bought, Ashapura Industrial Finance, Promoter Group, sold 80 k shares.

CHETAN NAVNITLAL SHAH, Promoter, bought, Ashapura Industrial Finance, Promoter Group, sold 80 k shares. Bajaj Finance: Maharashtra Scooters, Promoter Group, bought 2.45 lk shares.

Maharashtra Scooters, Promoter Group, bought 2.45 lk shares. Electrosteel Castings: BADRINATH INDUSTRIES, Promoter Group, bought 20.09 lk shares.

BADRINATH INDUSTRIES, Promoter Group, bought 20.09 lk shares. Enviro Infra Engineers: Manish Jain, Promoter & Director, bought 1 lk shares.

Manish Jain, Promoter & Director, bought 1 lk shares. Fusion Finance: Devesh Sachdev, Promoter, sold 50 k shares.

Devesh Sachdev, Promoter, sold 50 k shares. Gateway Distriparks: Perfect Communications, Promoter Group, bought 9.33 lk shares.

Perfect Communications, Promoter Group, bought 9.33 lk shares. Hubtown: Kushal H. Shah, Promoter Group, invokes pledge of 14 lk shares, Vyomesh Mahipatray Shah HUF, Promoter Group, invokes pledge of 17.11 lk shares.

Kushal H. Shah, Promoter Group, invokes pledge of 14 lk shares, Vyomesh Mahipatray Shah HUF, Promoter Group, invokes pledge of 17.11 lk shares. IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Holding, Promoter Group, bought 36.62 lk shares.

IRB Holding, Promoter Group, bought 36.62 lk shares. Jindal Stainless: JSL OVERSEAS HOLDING, Promoter Group, bought 4.34 lk shares.

JSL OVERSEAS HOLDING, Promoter Group, bought 4.34 lk shares. Kilburn Engineering: Yashodhara Khaitan, Promoter, bought 50 k shares.

Yashodhara Khaitan, Promoter, bought 50 k shares. La Opala RG: GENESIS EXPORTS, Promoter, 25 k shares.

GENESIS EXPORTS, Promoter, 25 k shares. Neogen Chemicals: Harin Haridas Kanani, Promoter & Director, pledged13.19 lk shares.

Harin Haridas Kanani, Promoter & Director, pledged13.19 lk shares. Prataap Snacks: Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Promoter, bought 2.40 lk shares

Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Promoter, bought 2.40 lk shares Swan Corp: Dave Impex, Promoter Group, pledged 49 lk shares.

Dave Impex, Promoter Group, pledged 49 lk shares. WPIL: HSM Investments, Promoter Group, invokes a pledge of 2 lk shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: PRIME FOCUS

PRIME FOCUS Price Band change from 10%: HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA

HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA Price Band change from to 20% : SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL

: SYNGENE INTERNATIONAL Price Band change from 20%: VISHAL MEGA MART, MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES, NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT, ADANI POWER, COCHIN SHIPYARD, FORCE MOTORS, GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: JSW Holdings

JSW Holdings List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Tejas Networks

F&O Cues

Nifty Apr futures is down 1.98% to 22,454.60 at a premium of 123.2 points.

Nifty Options 7th Apr Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 20,500.

Maximum Call open interest at 24,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 20,500. Securities in ban period: NIL

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.