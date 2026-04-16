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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap-Up Open; Nikkei, Kospi Rally As Asian Markets Track Wall Street's Record Closing Highs

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,365.50, compared to Wednesday's index close of 24,231.30.

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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap-Up Open; Nikkei, Kospi Rally As Asian Markets Track Wall Street's Record Closing Highs
12 minutes ago

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,365.50. Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Wednesday as positive global cues lifted sentiment and helped markets recover most of Monday's decline. The Nifty 50 rose 1.6% to close above 24,200. The Sensex gained more than 1,200 points, or 1.64%, to end above 78,100.

Meanwhile, Oil prices moved lower in early trade. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.38% to $90.94 a barrel, while Brent crude declined 0.36% to $94.59 a barrel. Elsewhere, Asian markets opened higher after hopes of a U.S.-Iran deal lifted Wall Street benchmarks to fresh record highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.28%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.71% in early trade.

Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.80% to 7,022.95, crossing the 7,000 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq gained 1.59% to 24,016.02 and extended its winning run to 11 sessions. The Dow Jones fell 72.27 points, or 0.15%, to 48,463.72.

Apr 16, 2026 06:55 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Trump Says Iran Conflict May Be Near End

Donald Trump said the Iran war is very close to over and added that Tehran wants to reach a peace deal, according to an interview with the U.S. President.

His comments added to market optimism that a diplomatic solution could emerge, supporting global risk sentiment despite earlier setbacks in talks.

Apr 16, 2026 06:44 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Ceasefire Extension Talks Support Global Sentiment

Markets tracked diplomatic developments after a report said the U.S. and Iran have an in-principle agreement to extend their two-week ceasefire to allow more talks, according to a report by Associated Press.

The reported move signalled lower near-term geopolitical risk and supported risk appetite across global markets.

 

Apr 16, 2026 06:37 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Benchmarks Jump, Erase Most Of Monday’s Losses — Wednesday's Market Recap

  • Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Wednesday as positive global cues lifted sentiment and helped markets recover most of Monday’s decline.
  • The Nifty 50 rose 1.6% to close above 24,200. The Sensex gained more than 1,200 points, or 1.64%, to end above 78,100.
Apr 16, 2026 06:31 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Nifty

GIFT Nifty pointed to a gap-up opening for Indian equities.

The index traded at 24,365.50, above the previous Nifty 50 close of 24,231.30, indicating a stronger start for the benchmark.

Apr 16, 2026 06:28 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: S&P 500 Closes Above 7,000 For First Time

Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at record highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.80% to 7,022.95, crossing the 7,000 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq gained 1.59% to 24,016.02 and extended its gains for the eleventh consecutive trading session. The Dow Jones fell 72.27 points, or 0.15%, to 48,463.72.

Apr 16, 2026 06:25 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Slips In Early Trade

Oil prices moved lower in early trade. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.38% to $90.94 a barrel, while Brent crude declined 0.36% to $94.59 a barrel.

Apr 16, 2026 06:22 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Asia Opens Higher As Japan, South Korea Advance

  • Asian markets opened higher after hopes of a U.S.-Iran deal lifted Wall Street benchmarks to fresh record highs.
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.28%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.71% in early trade.

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