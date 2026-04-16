Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Gap-Up Open; Nikkei, Kospi Rally As Asian Markets Track Wall Street's Record Closing Highs

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,365.50. Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Wednesday as positive global cues lifted sentiment and helped markets recover most of Monday's decline. The Nifty 50 rose 1.6% to close above 24,200. The Sensex gained more than 1,200 points, or 1.64%, to end above 78,100.

Meanwhile, Oil prices moved lower in early trade. West Texas Intermediate fell 0.38% to $90.94 a barrel, while Brent crude declined 0.36% to $94.59 a barrel. Elsewhere, Asian markets opened higher after hopes of a U.S.-Iran deal lifted Wall Street benchmarks to fresh record highs. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.28%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 0.71% in early trade.

Wall Street ended mixed on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.80% to 7,022.95, crossing the 7,000 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq gained 1.59% to 24,016.02 and extended its winning run to 11 sessions. The Dow Jones fell 72.27 points, or 0.15%, to 48,463.72.