Remembering Mark Mobius, The Man Who Saw Promise Where Others Saw Only Risk

There are some people you interview for information.

And then there are a rare few you return to for wisdom.

Mark Mobius was firmly in the second category for me.

Over the years, I had the privilege of meeting and interviewing Mark many times. At events. On screen. Off screen. And at a few parties. Each conversation, whether he was in a powder blue or powder pink suit, left me with more than just a headline or a quote. It left me with a way of thinking. He did not merely speak about markets; he spoke about human behaviour, courage, patience and curiosity — the deeper qualities that sit underneath all great investing.

For many in the global financial world, Mark Mobius was the pioneer of emerging markets investing. He went where others would not go, long before it became fashionable, and saw promise where others saw only risk. He helped build one of the earliest and most influential emerging markets investing funds, and in the process, changed how global capital looked at countries once dismissed as peripheral.

But what struck me most was not only his track record. What struck me was how he saw the long game! What struck me was his temperament!

Mark had the rare ability to be bold without being reckless. He understood volatility not as something to fear, but as the price one pays for opportunity. He travelled relentlessly, met management teams on the ground, listened carefully, and trusted firsthand observation over fashionable consensus. That approach was not just an investing strategy; it was a life philosophy.

ALSO READ: Beyond An Investor: When Mark Mobius's India Trip Unveiled His Love For Food And Music

I found his belief in India especially meaningful. He did not look at India with passing enthusiasm or cyclical curiosity. He saw in India a deep and durable story — one shaped by demography, entrepreneurship, reform and aspiration. When someone like Mark Mobius spoke about India with conviction, it carried weight, because it came from decades of seeing the world as it is, not as it is marketed. He was unapologetically bullish on India — and he held that belief till the end.

Personally, every interaction with him was a masterclass in clarity. He had the gift of simplifying the complex without trivializing it. He could speak of geopolitics, governance, currencies and valuations in one breath, and yet leave you with one clear idea to hold on to. I also admired his intellectual openness. Even after decades at the top, he remained curious. He kept learning, kept travelling, kept asking questions. There was no arrogance in his experience. Only depth. In a world where success often calcifies into certainty, Mark remained refreshingly alert to change.

If I learnt one thing from him, it is this: investing is not only about numbers. It is about perspective. About being willing to look beyond the obvious, beyond the comfortable, beyond the crowd. It is about understanding people, systems, incentives and history. And above all, it is about having the emotional discipline to hold conviction when the world is gripped by fear or fashion.

Mark Mobius belonged to a generation of investors who did the hard work of discovery. They boarded planes, walked factory floors, met politicians, studied balance sheets in unfamiliar jurisdictions and developed conviction the old-fashioned way — by showing up. That spirit feels especially worth honoring today.

I will remember him not just as a market veteran, not just as the 'Indiana Jones' or 'Columbus' of emerging markets, but as a teacher — generous with insight, rigorous in thought, and endlessly curious about the world. For those of us who had the chance to learn from him, whether in boardrooms, studios, or through the body of work he leaves behind, Mark's legacy will endure far beyond performance numbers. It will live on in the questions he taught us to ask, the risks he taught us to examine, and the opportunities he taught us not to ignore.

My favourite memory of his will be of Ramesh Damani asking him about what he did for fitness, and him saying that even at the age of 88, he hit the gym daily, and did at least 30 minutes of exercise. If an 88-year-old busy man can do it, we all certainly can. He left me with countless investing lessons, but also a serious life lesson.

Thank you, Mark, for the conversations.

Thank you for the lessons.

And thank you for reminding us that investing, at its best, is an act of both intellect and imagination.

— Niraj Shah

ALSO READ: Beyond An Investor: When Mark Mobius's India Trip Unveiled His Love For Food And Music

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.