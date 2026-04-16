To Invest Or Not To Invest: Raamdeo Agrawal Weighs In On IT Sector Amidst AI Disruption

At a time when AI has seemingly taken over the global tech landscape, Raamdeo Agrawal believes execution and AI implementation will dictate the fate of Indian IT companies.

In conversation with Tamanna Inamdar at NDTV Profit Townhall, the Motilal Oswal Financial Services chairman and co-founder offered his view on the IT space amid global AI-led disruptions, stating that he is cautious on the sector.

"When software becomes cheaper, demand is unlimited. IT companies will survive for sure but at what pace remains to be seen," he said.

Agrawal added that the sector is full of headwind and the focus on shift to implementation. "The era of headcount is over. So one part of engine in Indian IT is gone. Will they be able to make up for the productivity of the person using AI at that pace remains to be seen. The sector is full of headwind," he added.

When asked about the rapid surge of AI in global tech space, Agrawal said that enterprise AI is the next big opportunity following the proliferation of consumer AI.

"AI is a big development. These kinds of things happen every 20 years. Now AI will do its own magic. Consumer AI we have seen. But enterprise AI is a very different topic. It's not an easy nut to crack and it requires intelligent people to run it," he said.



Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.