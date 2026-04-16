Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

To Invest Or Not To Invest: Raamdeo Agrawal Weighs In On IT Sector Amidst AI Disruption

When asked about the rapid surge of AI in global tech space, Agrawal said that enterprise AI is the next big opportunity following the proliferation of consumer AI.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
To Invest Or Not To Invest: Raamdeo Agrawal Weighs In On IT Sector Amidst AI Disruption
Photo: NDTV Profit

At a time when AI has seemingly taken over the global tech landscape, Raamdeo Agrawal believes execution and AI implementation will dictate the fate of Indian IT companies. 

In conversation with Tamanna Inamdar at NDTV Profit Townhall, the Motilal Oswal Financial Services chairman and co-founder offered his view on the IT space amid global AI-led disruptions, stating that he is cautious on the sector.

"When software becomes cheaper, demand is unlimited. IT companies will survive for sure but at what pace remains to be seen," he said.

Agrawal added that the sector is full of headwind and the focus on shift to implementation. "The era of headcount is over. So one part of engine in Indian IT is gone. Will they be able to make up for the productivity of the person using AI at that pace remains to be seen. The sector is full of headwind," he added. 

When asked about the rapid surge of AI in global tech space, Agrawal said that enterprise AI is the next big opportunity following the proliferation of consumer AI.

"AI is a big development. These kinds of things happen every 20 years. Now AI will do its own magic. Consumer AI we have seen. But enterprise AI is a very different topic. It's not an easy nut to crack and it requires intelligent people to run it," he said.
 

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Why Wipro's Q4 Results Matter: AI Monetisation, Growth Signals And More

Why Wipro's Q4 Results Matter: AI Monetisation, Growth Signals And More

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source