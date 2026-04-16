Adani Power Gains Over 4% As All Adani Shares Trade In Green

All listed stocks of the Adani Group were trading higher on Thursday, with broad-based buying lifting the conglomerate's overall market capitalisation by about Rs 34,414 crore in the session, according to market data.

Adani Power, which saw over one million shares change hands, emerged as the top gainer among group companies, rising nearly 4%. Adani Energy Solutions advanced close to 3%, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed over 2%. Adani Total Gas and NDTV also gained around 2% each, adding to the upbeat sentiment across the pack.

Shares of Adani Green Energy were marginally higher, while Ambuja Cements and ACC also traded in positive territory with modest gains. Orient Cement and Adani Wilmar edged up, extending the rally to consumption-linked and cement plays within the group.

The positive move across Adani stocks came amid steady volumes, with investors continuing to add exposure across infrastructure, power, energy and ports businesses. Market participants said the gains reflect improving sentiment around group companies and selective accumulation in large-cap infrastructure names.

Sanghi Industries, meanwhile, was not actively traded during the session as the company is in the process of merging with Ambuja Cements.

In total, the combined market capitalisation of the Adani Group companies stood at over Rs 15.13 lakh crore by mid-session.

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