MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 Preview: Check Mumbai Weather, Likely XI; How To Watch Live Streaming?

Mumbai Indians have got off to another slow start in IPL 2026 and now face a defining early-season test as they host high-flying Punjab Kings in Match 24 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16. For MI, the margin for error is already shrinking as they find themselves second from bottom on the table, while PBKS arrive with momentum and as the only team yet to taste defeat this season..

PBKS sit third on the points table with seven points from four matches (three wins, one no result), establishing themselves as early-season contenders for the title. MI, in contrast, have just two points from four outings, and another defeat would raise alarms in their quest of making the playoffs.

Mumbai head into this fixture on the back of an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a game that was disrupted by Rohit Sharma retiring hurt early due to a hamstring issue. Despite a counter-attacking fifty from Sherfane Rutherford, MI were comfortably beaten, falling well short of the 241-run target.

PBKS, meanwhile, are coming off a high-scoring six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they chased down 220 with authority, led by their captain Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 69 off 33 balls.

For MI, the path to victory hinges on stabilising their middle order. The core of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya need to convert starts into decisive contributions, while Jasprit Bumrah's wicketless run remains an area of concern, with the pacer yet to open his account this season.

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PBKS, on the other hand, will look to sustain their aggressive template, the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh look to get the team off to a flying start in the powerplay before Iyer steps in to control the middle innings.

Team news centres around Rohit Sharma's fitness, with the MI opener undergoing scans for a hamstring strain. His availability could influence both the batting order and impact substitute strategy. PBKS have no major injury concerns and have benefitted from a settled combination in all their games so far.

Match Venue, Time, Details

The MI vs PBKS match is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The toss is scheduled for 7 p.m. IST, with the game starting from 7:30 p.m. IST.

Players To Watch

Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings): Iyer has been central to PBKS' unbeaten run, anchoring the innings while maintaining a high strike rate. Walking out at his ‘home' ground, the Mumbai lad's ability to control the middle overs and accelerate late could be decisive.

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians): Bumrah will be under focus as he looks to end his early-season wicket drought. His execution at the death, especially under dew-heavy conditions, could be decisive in containing PBKS' aggressive batting lineup.

Weather Report

The IMD has issued a alert for Mumbai due to heatwave conditions. Expect a hot and humid evening, with temperatures around 30°C (feels like 32°C) and humidity levels near 68%. Dew is likely to play a significant role in the second innings.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The Wankhede surface is expected to favour batters, with a flat track and short boundaries. There may be slight seam movement early on, but conditions will ease for batting. With heavy dew anticipated, chasing remains the preferred option, and teams may need 220 or more batting first to feel secure.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma/Danish Malewar, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh.

Where To Watch MI vs PBKS?

The MI vs PBKS IPL 2026 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

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