Stock Market Holidays in June 2026: Check Full BSE & NSE Trading Holiday List

The Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of nine days in June 2026. Besides the regular weekend closures on Saturdays and Sundays, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will remain shut on one public holiday, according to the holiday calendar released by the NSE.

Trading will remain suspended on June 26 on account of Muharram for both NSE and BSE. Apart from this holiday, the market will function normally on all other weekdays during the month.

On market holidays, there will be no trading activity across segments, including equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR). Both exchanges are closed every Saturday and Sunday.

In May 2026, the NSE and BSE observed market holidays on May 1 for Maharashtra Day and on May 28 for Bakri Eid, along with regular weekend closures. No trading took place in the equity, derivatives or SLB segments these days.

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Stock Market Holidays In 2026:

Overall, Indian stock exchanges are scheduled to observe 16 weekday holidays in 2026. After the June 26 holiday, markets will remain closed on several occasions later in the year due to national and religious festivals. These are:

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Some major holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and therefore, will not result in additional trading closures. These include Independence Day and Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

Although Diwali Laxmi Pujan is falling on a Sunday this year, both NSE and BSE will conduct a special Muhurat Trading session on Nov. 8 to mark the traditional beginning of a new financial cycle for many investors. Timings for the Muhurat trading session will be announced separately by the BSE and the NSE in the days leading up to the festival.

Market Timings

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On regular trading days, the Indian stock market operates on a structured schedule. Market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 a.m.

Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 a.m.

(With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.)

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing session

The Closing session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal session Timings:

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 a.m. and 09:00 a.m.

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Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

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