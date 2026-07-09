South Indian Bank Shares Downgraded After CEO Change; ICICI Securities Cuts Target Price — Details Inside

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ICICI Securities Report

Following the management change, ICICI Securities has downgraded South India Bank Ltd. to 'Hold' from 'Buy' and has reduced its target price to Rs 45 from Rs 56, implying a potential downside of 6%.

The brokerage said it has not altered its FY27-FY28 growth or profitability estimates but has adopted a more conservative valuation approach amid the leadership transition.

South Indian Bank has received RBI approval for the appointment of Mr. Mahesh Pai as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for three years. Mr. Pai currently is Chief General Manager at Canara Bank.

South Indian Bank's need for new MD and CEO stems from Mr. Seshadri's, incumbent MD and CEO, decision to refrain from renewing his first term post completion.

The brokerage noted that South Indian Bank has witnessed several senior management changes in recent years, prompting caution during the transition period. However, it clarified that it does not foresee any governance or asset-quality concerns arising from the leadership change.

ICICI Securities said a smooth MD and CEO succession process and stronger-than-expected growth or margin expansion could act as key upside triggers for the stock.

On the downside, further churn in senior management and an increase in the bank's cost-to-income ratio remain the key risks to watch.

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