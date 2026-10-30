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Shree Renuka Q2 Results: Net Loss Narrows To 193 Crore, Revenue Drops 23%

Revenue from operations slipped 23.5% to Rs 1,905 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 2,489 crore in the same quarter previous year.

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Shree Renuka Q2 Results: Net Loss Narrows To 193 Crore, Revenue Drops 23%
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Shree Renuka Sugars announced second quarter results of fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The company's net loss narrowed to Rs 193 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 369 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations slipped 23.5% to Rs 1,905 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 2,489 crore in the same quarter previous year. The sugarmakers's operations improved, with EBITDA at Rs 61 crore in the quarter under review against an EBITDA loss of Rs 101 crore in Q2FY26. EBITDA margin stood at 3.2% in the quarter.

Shree Renuka Sugars (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, YoY)

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  • Net loss narrows to Rs 193 crore from Rs 369 crore YoY.
  • Revenue down 23.5% to Rs 1,905 crore from Rs 2,489 crore.
  • EBITDA at Rs 61 crore versus an EBITDA loss of Rs 101 crore YoY.
  • EBITDA margin at 3.2% in Q2.

(This is a developing story.)

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