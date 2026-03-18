Semaglutide Generics: Dr Reddy's, Sun, Alkem Set To Be Early Winners In $500 Million Obesity Market

India's pharmaceutical sector is gearing up for a major shift as the patent for Novo Nordisk's last remaining Indian patent covering semaglutide, the blockbuster molecule sold globally as Ozempic and Wegovy expires in March 2026. According to an HSBC report, the entry of generics could unlock a $256 million to $512 million market opportunity, with early movers like Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharma and Alkem Laboratories likely to be key beneficiaries.

The excitement stems from the strong early success of GLP-1 drugs in India. Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, for instance, has already clocked annualised sales of nearly Rs 1,000 crore within a year of launch, highlighting robust demand for weight-loss and diabetes therapies.

ALSO READ: From Dr. Reddy's To Sun Pharma — Which Indian Players Will Make The Most Out Of Ozempic Patent Expiry?

Early Movers Poised to Gain

At least six companies — including Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Alkem, Natco, Hetero and Zydus — have already secured regulatory approval for their generic versions. Among them, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma are expected to be among the first to launch immediately after patent expiry.

Dr Reddy's has indicated it could price its version at a 50 - 60% discount to innovator products, a move that could significantly expand access. Sun Pharma, meanwhile, is preparing a dual strategy with separate brands targeting diabetes and obesity segments.

With multiple players entering the market simultaneously, industry executives expect an initial wave of launches within weeks of the patent expiry, intensifying competition early on.

Pricing Disruption to Drive Adoption

Currently, Novo Nordisk's semaglutide therapies in India cost roughly Rs 10,000–15,000 per month, limiting accessibility. Analysts expect generic versions to bring prices down by 30–50% initially, translating to annual savings of up to Rs 50,000–70,000 per patient.

This sharp reduction in cost could be a key catalyst for adoption, especially in a market like India where affordability plays a crucial role in treatment decisions.

HSBC estimates that even with modest penetration of 0.5% to 1% among India's obese population (BMI ≥30), the market could scale rapidly.

Demand Tailwinds Strong

The long-term demand story remains compelling. India already has over 100 million individuals living with diabetes, a number projected to exceed 150 million by 2050. Rising obesity levels, urban lifestyles and increasing awareness around metabolic health are further expanding the addressable market.

Importantly, semaglutide's dual role in managing both diabetes and weight loss makes it particularly relevant in the Indian context, where both conditions often overlap.

While early entrants stand to benefit, the opportunity is unlikely to remain uncontested for long. More than a dozen brands are expected to enter the market within months, with several others lining up launches over the next year.

This could trigger aggressive price competition, with deeper cuts likely as the market matures. Over time, differentiation may shift from pricing to branding, distribution reach and physician engagement.

ALSO READ: Ozempic Patent Ends On March 20 And A Generic Deluge Is Coming Forcing Prices To Fall

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.