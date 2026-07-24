SBI Cards Q1 Results Today: Time, Key Things To Watch, Earnings Call Schedule And More

SBI Cards and Payment Services will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 24, with investors watching credit growth, asset quality, spending trends, and management commentary after the credit card issuer reported double-digit profit growth in the previous quarter.

SBI Cards is India's second-largest listed pure-play credit card issuer by cards in force.

Here's everything you need to know about SBI Cards' Q1FY27 results schedule.

SBI Cards Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 17, SBI Cards and Payment Services said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

SBI Cards Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Credit card spends

Cards in force

New card additions

Net interest margin

Asset quality (GNPA/NNPA)

Credit cost

Management outlook on consumer spending

SBI Cards Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 24 at 5 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

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SBI Cards Share Price History

The stock has remained under pressure in 2026 amid concerns over slowing credit card growth and elevated credit costs.

Shares of SBI Cards & Payment Services have fallen 3.28% in the past five trading sessions. In the past month, it has dropped 1.20% and in the past six months, it has decreased 21.63%. On a year-to-date basis, it has plunged 27.71%. Over the past year, it has come down 30.52%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 965 apiece on the NSE on Oct. 23, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 565.45 apiece on June 11, 2026.

SBI Cards Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1FY27.

SBI Cards Q4FY26 Results

Higher interest income and strong spending trends supported earnings despite elevated provisioning.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited reported a 5.57% year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,934.50 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 4,673.95 crore in Q4FY25.

Net profit jumped 14.06% YoY to Rs 609.30 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 534.18 crore in Q4FY25.

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