SBI Cards Q4 Results: Profit Rises 14% To Rs 609 Crore

SBI Card on Monday reported 14 per cent rise in profit to Rs 609 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) had earned a profit of Rs 534 crore a year ago.

Total income improved to Rs 5,187 crore from Rs 4,832 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing by the company promoted by SBI said.

However, interest income declined to Rs 2,382 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,415 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the quarter, gross non-performing assets moderated to 2.41 per cent of gross advances against 3.08 per cent as of March 31, 2025.

Net non-performing assets too declined to 1.04 per cent as compared to 1.46 per cent. As a result, impairment losses and bad debts eased to Rs 1,097 crore from Rs 1,245 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal 2025-26, profit increased 13 per cent to Rs 2,167 crore from Rs 1,916 crore a year ago. Total income increased to Rs 20,708 crore from Rs 18,637 crore.

The size of the company's balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, was Rs 66,328 crore against Rs 65,546 crore a year ago.

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