RBL Bank Q2 Review: Citi Sees Recovery, Goldman Sachs Flags Slower Credit Cost Gains

RBL Bank Ltd.'s September-quarter results drew mixed reactions from brokerages, with Citi maintaining its bullish stance on expectations of a recovery in return on assets, while Goldman Sachs retained its sell rating citing muted retail loan growth and slower-than-expected improvement in credit costs.

The bank reported a sharp rise in net interest income and operating profit on a year-on-year basis, while asset quality improved sequentially. However, elevated provisions and mixed asset quality trends remain key factors for investors to track.

RBL Bank Q2 Highlights

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Net interest income rose 37.5% to Rs 2,131 crore from Rs 1,550 crore a year ago.

Provisions stood at Rs 767 crore, compared with Rs 599 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 500 crore a year ago.

Operating profit increased 91.8% to Rs 1,396 crore from Rs 728 crore a year ago.

Net profit rose to Rs 482 crore from Rs 179 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets stood at 1.02%, compared with 1.30% in the previous quarter.

Net non-performing assets declined to 0.29% from 0.37% in the previous quarter.

The improvement in profitability was accompanied by a sequential improvement in asset quality, with both gross and net non-performing asset ratios declining. However, higher provisions weighed on the overall picture.

Here's What Brokerages Are Saying After RBL Bank's Q2 Results

Citi

Maintains Buy; Target Price At Rs 505

Strong net interest margin performance was tempered by elevated provisioning.

Return on assets recovery is on the horizon.

Advances growth accelerated, led by wholesale lending, while the deposit mix shifted towards retail.

Capital levels are normalising following deployment.

Integration with Emirates NBD remains on track.

Goldman Sachs

Maintains Sell; Raises Target Price To Rs 310 From Rs 285

Retail loan growth remained largely muted.

Earnings estimates were raised to factor in strong foreign currency non-resident bank deposit flows.

Adjusting for FCNR-B deposits, deposit growth declined 1% sequentially.

Net interest margins rose 48 basis points sequentially, largely driven by the equity capital raise.

Asset quality trends were mixed, while the pace of credit cost improvement was slower than expected.

Also Read: RBL Bank Q2 Results: Net Profit Nearly Triples To Rs 482 Crore, Asset Quality Improves

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