Q4 Results 2026: TCS And Other Major Companies To Report Earnings On April 9

Five companies are set to declare the results for the quarter ended March 31, on April 9. The biggest name in the list is Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Investors and analysts are anticipating these results to analyse how the companies performed in the January-March quarter.

Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results On April 9

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd., GM Breweries Ltd., PAE Ltd., Rajputana Stainless Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., RSWM Ltd.

TCS Q4 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated March 23, TCS shared that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on April 9 to approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ended March 31.

The Board of Directors will also consider the recommendation of a final dividend for FY26 for the approval of the shareholders at the upcoming 31st Annual General Meeting.

ALSO READ | TCS Dividend Announcement: What To Expect From The IT Behemoth On Payouts Ahead Of Q4 Results

TCS Q4 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from March 24 until 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the fourth quarter.

ALSO READ | TCS Q4 Results Preview: Margin Seen Expanding Amid Modest Growth Expectations

TCS Q4 Results Preview

Tata Consultancy Services is expected to report modest sequential growth in the March quarter, with margins seen improving on currency gains and cost actions, even as underlying demand remains mixed.

TCS Q4 Results Key Highlights - Bloomberg Estimates

Revenue seen 3% higher at Rs 68,932 crore versus Rs 67,087 crore

EBIT seen 30% higher at 17512 crore versus Rs 13498 crore

EBIT margin seen at 25.04% versus 20.12%

Profit seen 27% higher at Rs 13,581 crore versus Rs 10,657 crore

TCS Q4 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on April 9 at 7 p.m. to discuss the results for Q4FY26 with investors and analysts.

Investors and analysts can join the call by using the following numbers:

India (Toll Primary Access): +91 22 6280 1108

India (Secondary Access): +91 22 7115 8009

Toll-Free Numbers:

India: 1 800 120 1221

USA: 1 866 746 2133

UK: 0 808 101 1573

Singapore: 800 101 2045

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Japan: 0053 116 1110

ALSO READ: Amul Enters Rs 1 Lakh Crore Topline Club — From RIL To TCS, Check Others On The List

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.