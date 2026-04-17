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Q4 Results Live: Jio Finance, Mastek In Focus Today; Bajaj Consumer Profit Doubles

Key companies set to report Q4 results today include Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. Mastek Ltd. and Jio Financial Services Ltd.

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Q4 Results Live: Jio Finance, Mastek In Focus Today; Bajaj Consumer Profit Doubles
1 hour ago

At least 15 companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on April 17, offering insights into their performance for the January–March period. These results are closely watched by investors, as they provide a snapshot of how businesses have navigated the quarter and help in assessing future growth prospects and potential challenges.

Key companies scheduled to report their Q4 results today include Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Mastek Ltd., and Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Apr 17, 2026 13:53 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live: Bajaj Consumer Rallies Over 14%

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Bajaj Consumer Shares Rally After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles

Apr 17, 2026 13:31 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live: Strong Showing for Bajaj Consumer, Profit More Than Doubles

Bajaj Consumer Q4 (Consolidated, YoY)
  • EBITDA margin expands to 23.4% versus 12.7%
  • EBITDA surges to Rs 76.5 crore versus Rs 31.9 crore
  • Revenue grows 30.4% to Rs 326.7 crore versus Rs 250.5 crore
  • Net profit jumps to Rs 63.6 crore versus Rs 31 crore

Apr 17, 2026 12:41 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live: HDFC Bank Dividend: Can FY26 Payout Top Estimates For Fifth Year?

HDFC Bank Ltd.
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HDFC Bank could announce a final dividend of about Rs 8 per share for FY26, based on Bloomberg estimates and after accounting for the Rs 5 per share special dividend already declared during the year. The key question for investors is whether the country's largest private lender will meet that implied expectation or exceed forecasts for a fifth straight fiscal year.

Bloomberg estimates place FY26 dividend expectations at Rs 13.08 per share. With Rs 5 per share already announced as a special dividend, the implied balance payout works out to about Rs 8 per share if the bank matches the consensus estimate.

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HDFC Bank Dividend Announcement: Can FY26 Payout Top Estimates For Fifth Consecutive Year?

Apr 17, 2026 12:24 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live: Strong Quarter For CRISIL, Profit Jumps Over 45%

CRISIL Ltd.
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CRISIL Q4 (Consolidated, YoY)
  • Net profit rises 45.9% at Rs 233 crore versus Rs 160 crore
  • Total Income up 30% at Rs 1,094 crore versus Rs 844 crore

Apr 17, 2026 12:17 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live: How Are Banks Expected To Fare?

HDFC Bank Ltd.
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ICICI Bank Ltd.
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India's banks are expected to report a steady March-quarter performance, with healthy loan growth and stable asset quality, while net interest margins are seen largely range-bound and treasury income may soften after the rise in bond yields.

Brokerages expect earnings to be supported by stronger advances growth and contained credit costs across large lenders. Net interest income is seen growing in the high single to low double digits for several banks, though profit growth could be moderated by weaker trading gains. 

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Banks Q4 Preview: Stable Credit Growth Offsets Pressure On NIMs, Treasury Income

Apr 17, 2026 12:18 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live: ICICI Bank Dividend Announcement: Highest Payout In 12 Years Expected

ICICI Bank Ltd.
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ICICI Bank's dividend announcement is in focus as market estimates point to a possible record payout in more than a decade. Bloomberg estimates for FY26 peg the expected dividend at Rs 11.7 per share. That company is expected to announcement the payout along with Q4 results on Saturday, April 18.

If the lender declares that amount, it would be its highest dividend in 12 years, based on the historical data. The final number, however, may vary sharply from current projections.

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ICICI Bank Dividend: Highest Payout In 12 Years? Here's What D-Street Is Expecting

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