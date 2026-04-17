Q4 Results Live: Jio Finance, Mastek In Focus Today; Bajaj Consumer Profit Doubles

At least 15 companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on April 17, offering insights into their performance for the January–March period. These results are closely watched by investors, as they provide a snapshot of how businesses have navigated the quarter and help in assessing future growth prospects and potential challenges.

Key companies scheduled to report their Q4 results today include Aditya Birla Money Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Mastek Ltd., and Jio Financial Services Ltd.