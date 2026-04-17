Reliance Q4 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, What To Expect, Earnings Call Details And More

The fourth quarter earnings season has kicked off on a strong note, with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro reporting better than expected revenue. After the IT giants announce their results, Reliance Industries will announce results for quarter ended March on April 24.

The Q4 results announcement will be followed by a analyst meet.

Date

Reliance Industries will announce fourth quarter results on Friday, April 24, 2026, along with it the company will approve the audited financial results of the company for the year ended March, 2026.

Dividend

The board would also consider recommendation of dividend for the year ended March, 2026. However the dividend is subject to approval from the shareholders of the company.

Reliance Industries Q3 Performance

Reliance Industries reported a modest sequential rise in profit for the December quarter, but fell short of market expectations as margin pressure persisted despite stronger performance in its core oil-to-chemicals business.

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The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's bottom line stood at Rs 18,645 crore during October-December period, a rise of 3% from the sequential quarter, according to its notification to the exchanges on Friday. That compared with Rs 19,271 crore that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated.

Reliance Industries Q3 Results Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue rose 4% to Rs 2.65 lakh crore versus Rs 2.54 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2.57 lakh crore)

Ebitda increased 0.3% to Rs 46,018 crore versus Rs 45,885 crore (Estimate: Rs 47,997 crore)

Ebitda margin contracted 60 basis points basis points to 17.4% versus 18% (Estimate: 18.7%)

Profit up 4% to Rs 18,645 crore versus Rs 18,165 crore. (Estimate: Rs 19,271 crore

Reliance Industries Share Price Today

Reliance Industries shares ended the session on Friday with a 1.62% gain at Rs 1,365 per share. This compares to a 0.65% rise in Nifty 50. The shares rose 1.09% in the last one week but fell 2.34% in one month. The shares declined 13.37% year-to-date but gained 7.09% in one year.

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