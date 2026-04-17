Trent To Mull Bonus Issue Along With Q4 Results: Check Date, Dividend News, What To Expect & More

The fourth quarter earnings season has kicked off on a strong note, with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro reporting better than expected revenue. After the IT giants announce their results, Trent will announce results for quarter ended March on April 22.

Along with that the company will also make decision on issuance of bonus shares.

Date

Trent will announce fourth quarter results on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, along with it the company will approve the audited financial results of the company for the year ended March, 2026.

Dividend And Bonus Issue

The board would also consider recommendation of dividend for the year ended March, 2026. However the dividend is subject to approval from the shareholders of the company. The board will also consider issuance of bonus shares.

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Esops

Along with dividend and bonus issue, the board will also consider the proposal for enabling Employee Stock Option Plan for eligible employees through issuance of new equity shares pursuant to the plan. This will also be subject to approval from the shareholders of the company.

Fund Raise

The company is also looking to enable approval for raising additional funds through the issue of equity shares, through rights issue or any other permissible mode, subject to necessary approvals.

Right Issue

Trent is also looking at issuing and allotting 740 equity shares to the rights issue undertaken by the company in the years 2005, 2007, 2010.

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