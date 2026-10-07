Petrol, Diesel Prices On October 7: Check Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Petrol and diesel prices remained broadly unchanged across major Indian cities on Wednesday according to the latest fuel price data. International crude prices remain an important factor in determining domestic fuel prices.

Fuel prices vary across cities because the final retail price includes components such as crude oil costs, taxes, retailer margins and other charges, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

City-Wise Petrol Prices Today:

Mumbai: Rs.111.21 per litre

Delhi: Rs.102.12 per litre

Kolkata: Rs.113.51 per litre

Bengaluru: Rs.111.68 per litre

Chennai: Rs.107.77 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs.116.15 per litre

City-Wise Diesel Prices Today:

Mumbai: Rs.97.83 per litre

Delhi: Rs.95.20 per litre

Kolkata: Rs.99.82 per litre

Bengaluru: Rs.99.56 per litre

Chennai: Rs.99.55 per litre

Hyderabad: Rs.104.23 per litre

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Global Crude Prices

Oil edged higher as traders balanced stronger crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz against a rise in Iranian attacks on vessels. Brent climbed toward $102 a barrel after a volatile session on Tuesday, while West Texas Intermediate traded above $90.

Although shipments through Hormuz have increased in recent weeks, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency has recorded at least nine attacks in the waterway so far this month. That figure already accounts for roughly half the total incidents reported across the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf in September.

Crude oil has surged this year as the US-Iran conflict disrupted Middle East supplies and heightened inflation concerns. Industry leaders, including Wael Sawan, chief executive of Shell Plc, have warned that the world has limited buffers left to absorb the fallout, with inventories being depleted and fuel products such as diesel remaining expensive, according to a report in Bloomberg.

Later on Wednesday, the International Energy Agency is set to discuss plans for a potential emergency release of up to 100 million barrels of crude and diesel stocks pledged by G7 nations, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The talks are expected to offer greater clarity on the next steps.

In the US, crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels last week, according to estimates from the American Petroleum Institute seen by Bloomberg. The data also indicated a decline in gasoline stockpiles, while distillate inventories increased. Official government figures are due later on Wednesday.

Despite movements in international crude prices, petrol and diesel rates in major Indian cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, October 7.

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