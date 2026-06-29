Persistent Systems Shares in Focus After Nagarro Deal — Check Motilal Oswal's Target Price, Upside

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Persistent Systems Ltd. is in focus after announcing the acquisition of Nagarro in a €1.27 billion (~$1.37 billion) all-cash deal, a move that Motilal Oswal believes could significantly strengthen the company's global positioning while opening up new growth avenues.

The brokerage reiterated its‘Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,200, implying an upside of around 28% from current levels.

Transaction details:

Persistent will acquire 100% of Nagarro through an all-cash offer of €81/share, implying an enterprise value of €1.27b (140% premium to the undisturbed share price and 94% premium to the three-month VWAP). The company has already secured a 21% stake, with Nagarro's management also intending to tender its shares.

The offer requires a minimum acceptance of 50% plus one share and is expected to close in Q4 CY26/early Q1 CY27, subject to regulatory approvals.

The acquisition will be funded through a €1.4 billion committed bridge facility from Barclays (~4.1-4.8% borrowing cost), with no equity dilution or QIP. Management expects the deal to be cash EPS accretive from Year 1, while reported EPS should also remain accretive, excluding one-time transaction costs.

Valuation and outlook

The brokerage believes the acquisition is strategically positive, addressing Persistent's long-standing objective of building scale in Europe, broadening its vertical mix, and creating cross-sell opportunities with limited customer overlap.

The acquisition also appears priced at 9.1x EV/Ebitda, which we believe is a reasonable valuation for a business of Nagarro's scale.

However, it remains to be seen how much value Persistent can extract from the acquisition through integration and crossselling.

The brokerage remains relatively more cautious on the addition of ERP, a more mature and competitive service line than Persistent's core digital engineering business. While management expects margins to remain broadly stable, the brokerage awaits greater clarity on integration, cost synergies, and the path toward margin convergence, given Nagarro's lower profitability.

Execution over the next few quarters will remain the key monitorable.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Persistent Systems Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Usha Martin Bags Bullish Initiation From PL Capital — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.