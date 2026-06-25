Usha Martin Bags Bullish Initiation From PL Capital — Check Target Price

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PL Capital Report

The brokerage firm PL Capital has initiated coverage on Usha Martin Ltd. with a ‘Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 570, implying an upside of around 22% from the current market price of Rs 466.

The brokerage is bullish on the stock, citing the company's strong positioning in high-performance wire ropes and specialty wire products, along with a strategic shift toward value-added segments and improving global market share.

Investment rationale

The brokerage highlighted that, over the last decade, Usha Martin has increased its focus toward value-added segments by penetrating the high-margin original equipment manufacturer chain competing with global players. PL Capital believes that the company is at an inflection point with its rising global market share (~4%) and leadership in the domestic market (over 60%).

Moreover, Usha Martin is expected to continue to deliver superior operating performance driven by:

improving market share across global OEMs; timely expansion across its diversified end user industries; focus on high-value specialty-grade ropes and wires; improved supply-chain efficiency through the One Usha Martin initiative, and growing after-market revenue share.

PL Capital expect revenue/Ebitda/PAT to grow at ~10%/12%/16% CAGR over FY26-29E driven by planned capacity addition and improving utilization.

The brokerage initiates coverage on Usha Martin with ‘Buy', setting a target price of Rs 570 assigning 25x PER to Sep'28 earnings.

Key Risks

Exposure to price competition in certain general product categories

Slowdown in industrial and infra-activity

Working capital and inventory intensity

Geopolitical and supply chain disruptions

Raw material price volatility

Customer approval and qualification risk:

Foreign exchange risk

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Pl Capital Usha Martin.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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