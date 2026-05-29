Penny Stock Under Rs 10: Multibagger PC Jeweller Shares Jump Over 13% On Q4 Profit Surge

Penny Stock Under Rs 10: Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd jumped 13% after the New-Delhi based jeweller reported a surge of 61% in net profit for the fourth quarter earnings for fiscal 2025-26. The penny stock, currently priced under Rs 10, advanced 13.59% intraday to Rs 10.48 apiece. The scrip was last trading 9% higher at Rs 9.99 apiece against a 0.07% drop in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The jewellery stock has delivered multibagger returns to D-Street investors over the last three-to-five years.

PC Jewellers Q4 Results

The surge in shares come after PC Jeweller announced quarterly results on May 27, reporting a 61.3% jump in net profit at Rs 152.9 crore in Q4FY26 versus Rs 94.8 crore in the corresponding period preceding year. Revenue rose 32.7% to Rs 927.3 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 compared to Rs 699 crore in the same quarter previous year. In terms of operations, EBITDA rose 13.4% at Rs 164.5 crore in the quarter under review versus Rs 145 crore in Q4FY25. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin stood at 17.7% against 20.7%.

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PC Jewellers Share Price

On Friday, the jewellery stock opened at Rs 9.50 apiece and soared over 13% to hit an intraday high of Rs 10.48 apiece on the NSE. The penny stock has rallied 19.35% in one week, 5% in one month, and 7.42% on a year-to-date basis.

Notably, PC Jewellers has delivered massive multibagger 311.11% returns in three years, and 263.27% returns in five years. The jeweller commands a market cap of Rs 7,952.62 crore. In 2011, the company changed its status to public limited from private limited.

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