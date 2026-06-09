This Dengue Vaccine Aspirant's Stock Has Rallied Over 40% In Five Sessions

Shares of Panacea Biotec are once again in focus on Tuesday as the stock has extended its rally. The scrip reached an intraday high of 11% in trade today and has gained over 40% in the last five trading sessions.

This is a significant upside for a stock that had fallen significantly in 2024, falling almost 70% from its 2021 levels. The stock has since made a rapid comeback and has now hit all-time high.

Much of this momentum is being driven by investors cheering the launch of the DENSTAR (Dengue Efficacy and Safety Trial in African Region) project - a milestone that puts the company's dengue vaccine candidate, DengiAll, on a potential path to licensure in sub-Saharan Africa.

The €11.1 million initiative kicked off on June 1, 2026, with its primary mission to fast-track the regulatory approval and deployment of DengiAll, a single-dose tetravalent dengue vaccine designed to target all four strains of the dengue virus. Panacea Biotec officially announced the project launch on June 8.

The four-year project brings together a consortium of ten institutions across nine countries, including Johns Hopkins University and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, the International Vaccine Institute in South Korea, and research bodies in Gabon, Mozambique, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Unlike older dengue vaccines, DengiAll requires no prior blood testing before administration - a feature that makes it far more scalable for mass rollout in low- and middle-income nations. Panacea Biotec is also separately conducting a Phase III trial of DengiAll in India in collaboration with ICMR, spanning 19 sites across 18 states.

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