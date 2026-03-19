Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

ONGC Bucks Market Crash Today: Why This Nifty Stock Is The Sole Gainer

The decline in the stock market and the rise in ONGC is triggered by the same reason: higher crude oil prices.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
ONGC Bucks Market Crash Today: Why This Nifty Stock Is The Sole Gainer
Photo Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
--

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. was the only stock trading higher on the blue-chip Nifty 50 index on Thursday. The ONGC share price gained as much as 2.5% intraday compared to a 2.9% decline in the benchmark. The total traded turnover turnover was Rs 563 crore on the NSE. 

The decline in the stock market and the rise in ONGC is triggered by the same reason: higher crude oil prices. International benchmark Brent surged to $115 per barrel during the day. That is bad news for India Inc. and the broader economy, but positive for the PSU oil explorer and producer.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV
Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

When crude oil prices jump, the oil ONGC sells fetches a higher price, directly boosting revenue and profit margins. In simple terms, higher crude prices mean the company earns more for the same barrel of oil, which improves earnings expectations and makes their stocks more attractive to investors.

A key driver for ONGC is improved realisation from its crude output. A growing share of production from new wells, which are more market-linked, is boosting pricing power. This is complemented by recent policy changes that reduce the likelihood of heavy-handed government intervention during periods of high oil prices.

Historically, windfall taxes and subsidy burdens have capped upside for upstream companies. However, the current framework suggests that any such levies would likely be temporary and less severe, lowering downside risks.

Despite recent gains in oil prices, ONGC's valuations remain relatively reasonable. Kotak Institutional Equitieshas has raised its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28 this week, supported by both higher crude assumptions and better operational metrics.

The brokerage also sees room for valuation expansion as earnings visibility improves, especially in a global environment where energy security concerns are back in focus.

ALSO READ: ONGC Is The Lone Star In A Gloomy Sky, Says Kotak As It Upgrades Rating — Check Revised Target

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Below 23,000, Sensex Slides 2,700 Points; Brent Crude Surges To Above $116 A Barrel

Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Below 23,000, Sensex Slides 2,700 Points; Brent Crude Surges To Above $116 A Barrel

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source