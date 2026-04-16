Om Power Transmission IPO Listing: What GMP Suggests About Expected Listing Price

Om Power Transmission IPO will list on both the NSE and the BSE, on April 17, 2026. The allotment for the IPO was finalised earlier on April 15.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Power Transmission saw healthy demand during its subscription period. The issue was subscribed 3.33 times overall, according to NSE. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led the demand, subscribing 7.06 times. They bid for 90,84,035 shares against 12,86,250 shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 3.06 times their quota, bidding for 62,55,745 shares against 17,15,230 shares on offer. Retail Investors showed moderate interest, subscribing 1.54 times. They bid for 46,31,480 shares against 30,01,250 shares offered. The mainboard issue was open for bidding from April 9 to April 13.

The Om Power Transmission IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 150.06 crore. It consisted a fresh issue of 76 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 132.56 crore. The issue also includes an offer-for-sale component of 10 lakh shares amounting to Rs 17.50 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 166 and Rs 175 per share.

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⁠Om Power Transmission IPO GMP

According to InvestorGain, the last GMP for Om Power Transmission IPO was Rs 1, as of April 16, 2026. Based on the upper end of the price band of Rs 175, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 176 (cap price plus today's GMP). The expected gain per share is about 0.57%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

⁠Om Power Transmission IPO: Use Of Funds

Om Power Transmission plans to use the net proceeds from the issue for various purposes. These include funding capital expenditure needs through the purchase of machinery and equipment, partially or fully pre-paying certain outstanding borrowings and meeting long-term working capital requirements. A portion of the funds will also be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

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About Om Power Transmission

Om Power Transmission Ltd., incorporated in June 2011, is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It specialises in executing high-voltage and extra-high voltage transmission line projects, substations and underground cabling works. These projects are delivered on a turnkey basis, covering design, engineering, supply, erection, installation, testing, commissioning and end-to-end operation and maintenance services.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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