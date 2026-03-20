Oil And Gas Stocks To Buy: From MGL To IGL On Systematix List; Gulf Oil Among Top Picks — Check Target Prices

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Systematix Report

Systematix Institutional Equities has maintained a cautious view on the energy sector amid rising uncertainty surrounding the escalation of the Middle East conflict. The brokerage notes that recent strike at energy facilities including, upstream and refining assets across the Gulf countries could lead to a further spike in crude prices and disruption in supply volumes.

Such developments are likely to have a meaningful impact on energy‑deficient economies like India.

Systematix highlights that repairing the damaged facilities and restarting the supply could take longer than anticipated, potentially resulting in prolonged pressure on the sector. However, upstream companies and upstream service providers remain the biggest winner, while downstream players and energy‑consuming industries may face sustained margin pressure.

The brokerage also believes that the recent strike could results in long-term challenges for RLNG players like Petronet LNG, as a result the brokerage has removed it from its top-pick list.

The brokerage continues to prefer Reliance Industries Ltd., Deep Industries Ltd. and Gulf Oil Lubricants, which it believes are better positioned to navigate the evolving geopolitical and supply-demand dynamics.

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