Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

NHPC Q2 Results: Profit Rises 52% Despite Rs 231 Crore Provision On Teesta IV Project

NHPC allocated Rs 231.3 crore onTeesta IV Project during the quarter due to uncertainties over its implementation.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
NHPC Q2 Results: Profit Rises 52% Despite Rs 231 Crore Provision On Teesta IV Project
Image: Pexels
  • NHPC's Q2 net profit rose 51.7% to Rs 1,549 crore in FY 2026-27
  • Revenue grew 33.2% to Rs 4,483 crore in July-September quarter
  • EBITDA increased 42% to Rs 2,876 crore year-on-year
Why did the Teesta IV project face implementation uncertainties?

NHPC has announced second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 on Wednesday, November 5. The state-run company's consolidated net profit rose 51.7% to Rs 1,549 crore in the July to September quarter for the current fiscal to Rs 1,549  crore from Rs 1,021 crore in the corresponding period last year. 

The surge in net profit comes even as NHPC allocated Rs 231.3 crore on Teesta IV Project during the quarter due to uncertainties over its implementation, the company said in an exchange filing. 

Revenue of operations jumped 33.2% to Rs 4,483 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 3,365 crore in the same quarter previous year. NHPC's operations strengthened as Ebitda advanced 42% to Rs 2,876 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,026 crore from Q2FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 64.2% year-on-year from 60.2%. 

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'Godfather Of AI' Accuses Altman, Musk And Zuckerberg Of Ignoring Risks; Warns Of 'Chernobyl-Like' Disaster

'Godfather Of AI' Accuses Altman, Musk And Zuckerberg Of Ignoring Risks; Warns Of 'Chernobyl-Like' Disaster

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com