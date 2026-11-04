NHPC Q2 Results: Profit Rises 52% Despite Rs 231 Crore Provision On Teesta IV Project

NHPC has announced second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27 on Wednesday, November 5. The state-run company's consolidated net profit rose 51.7% to Rs 1,549 crore in the July to September quarter for the current fiscal to Rs 1,549 crore from Rs 1,021 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The surge in net profit comes even as NHPC allocated Rs 231.3 crore on Teesta IV Project during the quarter due to uncertainties over its implementation, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenue of operations jumped 33.2% to Rs 4,483 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 3,365 crore in the same quarter previous year. NHPC's operations strengthened as Ebitda advanced 42% to Rs 2,876 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 2,026 crore from Q2FY26. Ebitda margin expanded to 64.2% year-on-year from 60.2%.

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