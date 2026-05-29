Natco Pharma Shares Fall 14% After Net Profit, Revenue Drops Over 39%

Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd. plunged 14% on Friday with the stock trading Rs 1020.50 after the company announced their Q4FY26 results in the afternoon. Natco Pharma's consolidated results for Q4FY26 showed a sharp year-on-year decline, with revenue falling 39.5% to Rs 739 crore compared with Rs 1,221 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Ebitda dropped 76.8% to Rs 127 crore from Rs 548 crore, while the Ebitda margin contracted significantly to 17.2% from 44.9%. The net profit also declined 34.2% year-on-year to Rs 268 crore, down from Rs 407 crore.

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Feb 12 had approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.5/- per equity share of Rs 2 each for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2025. An interim dividend of Rs 2 /- per equity share of Rs 2 each for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and an interim dividend of Rs 1 .5 /- per equity share of Rs 2 each for the quarter ended Sept 30, 2025 was approved by Board of Directors at their meetings held on August 12, 2025 and Nov 14, 2025 respectively. The total dividend for the FY26 works out to Rs 5/- per equity share on equity shares of Rs 2 each.

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Natco Pharma Ltd. Share Price Today

Natco Pharma Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 14.68% to Rs 1,007.90 apiece intraday on Friday at 3:20 p.m. This compares to a 1.58 decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has risen 12.17% in the last 12 months and 11.19% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.62 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 53.88.

Out of 11 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, four maintain a "hold", and three maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 952.50 implies a downside of 6.9%

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