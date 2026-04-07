Muthoot Finance To Consider Interim Dividend On April 10, Check Record Date

Muthoot Finance Ltd. board of directors is set to consider an interim dividend for the fiscal 2025-26 on April 10, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

The record date for the dividend will be April 16, subject to the approval of the dividend by shareholders.

Shareholders are classified as those "whose names appear as on the close of business hours on April 13, 2026 as beneficial owners as per the list to be furnished by the depositories in respect of the shares held in electronic form" and as "members in the Register of Members of the company in respect of shares held in physical form."

Muthoot Finance Q3 Results

Muthoot Finance announced the third quarter results for the fiscal 2026 on Feb. 12. The company's net profit grew 94.9% year-over-year to Rs 2,656 crore, up from Rs 1,363 crore, while the company's net interest income (NII) increased 64% year-over-year to Rs 4,467 crore, compared to Rs 2,721 crore in the same period last year.

Stock Details

Share price of Muthoot Finance ended 1.51% lower at 3,241.40 compared to 0.68% uptick in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 43.97% in the last 12 months and fallen14.96% on a year-to-date basis.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the stock, 16 have a buy rating, five have a hold rating, and four recommend 'a sell' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 26.7%.

ALSO READ: Muthoot Finance Shares Fall Sharply Even After Q3 Beat — Here's What Management Is Saying

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