Dixon Tech, Deepak Nitrite And More In Focus After Q2 Results: Check HDFC Securities Revised Target Prices, Upside

HDFC Securities has maintained a selective stance across the consumer electronics, gold finance, retail real estate and malls, specialty chemicals and fluorochemicals sectors following its Q2FY27 earnings review. The brokerage retained positive recommendations on Muthoot Finance, Phoenix Mills and Navin Fluorine International, while keeping a cautious view on Dixon Technologies, Deepak Nitrite and Clean Science and Technology.

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has maintained a selective stance across the consumer electronics, gold finance, retail real estate and malls, specialty chemicals and fluorochemicals sectors following its Q2FY27 earnings review.

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The brokerage retained positive recommendations on Muthoot Finance, Phoenix Mills and Navin Fluorine International, while keeping a cautious view on Dixon Technologies, Deepak Nitrite and Clean Science and Technology.

The brokerage also revised target prices for some stocks following the quarterly results.

In the financial services space, Muthoot Finance retained its Add rating with the target price raised to Rs 3,130 from Rs 3,070 after strong loan growth and profitability despite higher delinquencies.

In retail-led real estate, Phoenix Mills continued to be rated Buy with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,104, supported by strong consumption trends, mall expansion and office leasing growth.

Among consumer electronics and EMS players, Dixon Technologies reported robust revenue growth but margin pressures persisted. HDFC Securities maintained its Reduce rating while marginally increasing the target price to Rs 12,770 from Rs 12,660 after revising earnings estimates upward.

Within the chemicals pack, Navin Fluorine International retained its Add rating and target price of Rs 9,195, aided by strong traction in specialty chemicals, CDMO and advanced materials.

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Deepak Nitrite continued to be rated Sell, with the target price revised to Rs 1,536 from Rs 1,532, as the brokerage remains cautious on the impact of the company's large debt-funded expansion plans.

Meanwhile, Clean Science and Technology retained a Reduce rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 774, reflecting concerns around pricing pressure from Chinese competitors and delays in new project ramp-up

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