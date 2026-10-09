Mazagon Dock, Suzlon To RVNL: How Have India's Retail Stock Darlings Fared From Their Peaks?

India's retail investor favourites, from railway and defence public sector undertakings (PSUs) to renewable energy companies and capital market plays, have seen a sharp correction from their respective peaks, giving up a significant portion of the gains made during the previous bull run.

Stocks such as Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL), Suzlon Energy and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, which attracted strong retail interest amid themes such as infrastructure spending, defence indigenisation and the energy transition, are now trading well below their record highs.

The correction comes amid a broader sell-off in Indian equities. The Nifty 50 ended an eight-week losing streak on Oct. 9, 2026, after a rebound, but investor sentiment remains vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices and foreign investor outflows.

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The extent of the decline varies across stocks, however, with some witnessing a deeper drawdown than others. Data comparing their respective peak prices with current levels shows that several once-popular names are still trading at discounts of 40-70% to their highs.

Railway And Defence Stocks Bear The Brunt

The railway and defence segment has seen some of the steepest declines, particularly among stocks that rallied sharply during the PSU-led market boom. RVNL has fallen 69.6% from its peak of Rs 626 in July 2024 to Rs 190, making it the worst performer among the stocks in the comparison. IRFC has declined 65.4% from its peak of Rs 217 in July 2024 to Rs 75, while IRCTC has lost 57.9% from its October 2021 peak of Rs 1,092 to Rs 460.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has corrected 43.6% from its peak of Rs 3,552 in May 2025 to Rs 2,003. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), meanwhile, has been relatively resilient, trading at Rs 4,665 against its peak of Rs 5,552 in July 2024, a decline of 16%.

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The divergence highlights how the correction has affected even companies associated with long-term themes such as railway infrastructure expansion and defence manufacturing, although the magnitude of the decline differs considerably across stocks.

Suzlon, Yes Bank And Vodafone Idea: The Turnaround Bets

Among penny stocks and turnaround plays, Suzlon Energy has fallen 55.4% from its peak of Rs 83 in September 2024 to Rs 37. The renewable energy company had attracted investor interest amid expectations of a sustained expansion in India's wind energy capacity. Yes Bank has declined 35.5% from its peak of Rs 31 in February 2024 to Rs 20. Vodafone Idea has fared relatively better in this group, with its share price down 27.8% from Rs 18 in June 2024 to Rs 13.

These stocks represent different investment narratives, ranging from renewable energy growth to banking recovery and the potential revival of a telecom operator. However, their share-price declines underline the risks of betting on a turnaround or a long-term growth theme without accounting for valuations, execution and financial performance.

Capital Market Stocks Also Retreat

The correction has extended to stocks linked to India's capital market growth story. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL) has declined 35.3% from its peak of Rs 1,943 in December 2024 to Rs 1,258. The stock had benefited from rising retail participation and growing interest in demat accounts during the market rally.

BSE, on the other hand, has fallen 21.7% from its peak of Rs 4,193 in May 2026 to Rs 3,285.

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The declines suggest that even businesses associated with the expansion of India's investment ecosystem have not been immune to the broader market correction.

Tata Motors, ITC And Eternal: A MIxed Picture

Outside the railway, defence and capital market themes, the performance of popular stocks has been mixed. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, used as a proxy for the erstwhile combined Tata Motors business in the comparison, has fallen 58.5% from its peak of Rs 672 in August 2024 to Rs 279. ITC has declined 49% from its peak of Rs 522 in September 2024 to Rs 266.

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato, has been relatively resilient. Its share price has slipped just 7.2% from its peak of Rs 348 in October 2025 to Rs 323, making it the best performer in the group.

What The Correction Tells Investors

The broad-based decline across these stocks is a reminder that a strong investment theme does not necessarily translate into sustained share-price gains. Railway infrastructure, defence manufacturing, renewable energy and financial market participation may offer long-term growth opportunities, but stock returns also depend on the price investors pay and the pace at which earnings catch up with expectations.

A fall from a peak, by itself, does not make a stock cheap or signal that it is ready for a recovery. Investors need to assess earnings visibility, balance-sheet strength, order-book execution, cash flows and valuations before deciding whether a correction offers an opportunity.

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