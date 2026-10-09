TVS Succession Dispute Escalates, Family May Head To Court Over Assets

A major succession battle is brewing within the TVS family, as boardroom disagreements escalate into a potential court fight over the control of group assets. The rift pits patriarch Venu Srinivasan and his son, Sudarshan Venu, against his wife, Mallika Srinivasan, and daughter, Lakshmi Venu.

At the centre of the conflict is the interpretation of a December 2020 family pact and a March 2024 memorandum of understanding. The two camps are sharply divided over whether these agreements merely structured business management or actively finalised the transfer of asset ownership.

With differences widening, Lakshmi Venu may be evaluating legal options. A succession suit before the Madras High Court is viewed as a possible route, though company law proceedings could also be considered.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Both sides have already assembled legal teams and briefed senior counsels ahead of potential litigation. However, there's no official confirmation they would move the court to settle the dispute.

Differing Interpretations

The core dispute revolves around the precise scope of the family settlements. Venu Srinivasan's camp asserts that the pacts explicitly allocated ownership of TVS Holdings and TVS Motor Company to Sudarshan. Under this interpretation, Sundaram Clayton and the group's smaller businesses were designated to go to Lakshmi.

Lakshmi contends that the agreements only established rules for business administration. She argues that the pacts did not mandate or set rules for the actual transfer of ownership rights.

The initial December 2020 family pact recorded an oral understanding among the Rajam, Krishna, Santhanam, Srinivasan, and Doraiswamy branches. It aimed to realign control across the family branches and align business ownership with management.

ALSO READ: TVS Motor Q1 Result: Net Profit Up 51% YoY, Revenue Rises 38%; Highest-Ever Quarterly Sales Recorded

The subsequent March 2024 MoU, signed by Venu, Mallika, Lakshmi, and Sudarshan, set boundaries between Venu's immediate family members. It covers brand usage and non-compete restrictions, though TVS Holdings is notably not a party to this agreement.

Notably, in April 2025, exchange filings revealed that Venu Srinivasan transferred a 6.79% stake in TVS Holdings to the VS Trust. Subsequent filings disclosed Sudarshan Venu as a beneficial owner in TVS Holdings through both the VS Trust and the Srinivasan Trust.

The stakes in the potential court battle are immense. TVS Holdings is the critical promoter entity that commands a 50.26% ownership stake in TVS Motor Company, making its control the ultimate prize in the family dispute.

ALSO READ: Tata Trusts Rift: Venu Srinivasan Alleges 'Power Grab', Wants Board Changes Frozen

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.