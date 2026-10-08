Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. will be a notable firm to watch, as a part of the auto sector's earnings season for the quarter ended Sept. 30. A wide roster of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, with the automotive manufacturer and retailer Maruti Suzuki Ltd. set to do the same.

Maruti Suzuki's earnings will be in focus after its chief executive officer (CEO) Hisashi Takeuchi remarked at at the India-Japan Summit that he sees India's agricultural waste as an opportunity to build a cleaner domestic fuel ecosystem.

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The firm has started collecting cow dung in Gujarat to produce biogas, which can then be used as fuel for CNG vehicles. Takeuchi said nearly 40% of Maruti Suzuki's sales are CNG cars, giving the company an existing platform to scale the technology.

The company has also introduced EV manufacturing in India and is exporting electric vehicles to more than 100 countries, including markets such as Europe and Japan.

Takeuchi said Maruti Suzuki produced and sold 2.4 million vehicles last year, while its Indian production capacity has expanded to 2.9 million vehicles annually. Nearly 60% of Suzuki Group's global production now comes from India, he added.

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Maruti Suzuki said that it will declare the financial results for the second quarter of financial year 2027 on Oct. 27, 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday.

"We hereby intimate that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, to consider and approve, inter-alia, the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on Sept. 30, 2026.," the company said, as per an exchange filing from the automotive company on Thursday.

The filing did not mention news regarding a dividend declaration.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Movement

Maruti Suzuki India's share price saw a 1.94% downturn to settle at Rs 11,228 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 1.64% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50. The stock opened at Rs 11,433.00, compared to its previous close of Rs 11,450.00. During today's trading session, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 11,225.00 to Rs 11,463.00.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 11,305.00 and a high of Rs 17,370.00. On the performance front, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. share price is down 29.88% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is Rs 4.99 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 24.69.

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